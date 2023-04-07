ROB_0081.jpg

Niagara Falls senior James Robinson has been named 2023 Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Wolverines to Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class AA championships.

When the clock is ticking and the game is tight, James Robinson’s teammates look in his direction.

They know something special is coming.

It’s hard not to look away from Robinson and not just because of the highlight-reel dunks he uncorked throughout the season. It’s because Niagara Falls got Robinson’s best in the biggest games and in the most critical moments.

Whether it was snatching a big rebound, swatting a shot away from the rim or stepping into passing lanes for steals, Robinson found ways to control big games, especially in crucial junctures. Robinson didn’t have to score to dominate games, but he didn’t miss often when the Wolverines needed a key basket.

Robinson may be physically capable of these feats through God-given athleticism, but his knack for rising up at the right time isn’t planned or conscious in his mind.

He wasn’t thinking about catching the ball, making a quick motion down a crowded lane and throwing down a thunderous dunk against Health Sciences in the Section VI Class AA semifinals, nor was he thinking about drawing a foul that resulted in the game-winning free throw against Jamestown in the final. It’s all instinct.

Instincts are required for greatness, and although Robinson may be a baby in the basketball world, it’s clear that he has the athleticism and instincts to grasp greatness if he chooses.

“I'm not being cocky, but I feel like I can score the ball willingly,” Robinson said. “So if we're in a bad situation, I feel like I need the ball. I feel like I can take over the game, and I can make a big play when we need it.”

If someone told Robinson a year ago that he would be the player with the ball and the pressure late in games, he would have returned it with a cockeyed stare. Before this season, no one had ever demanded that role from Robinson.

Before a house fire relocated the Robinsons to Florida, Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry saw his potential. But at Pensacola High School, he was plopped in the post and only attempted 11 3-pointers last year. His leaping ability allowed him to grab rebounds or block shots, but his coaches weren’t overly concerned with developing his skills.

When Robinson returned to Niagara Falls last summer, Bradberry knew he couldn’t pigeon-hole him. Bradberry moved the senior to the wing and kept him there. There isn’t much call for a 6-foot-4 center in college basketball, so Bradberry decided he needed to be prepared, even if it meant taking away some easy baskets during the season.

“I've been waiting for it my whole life,” Robinson said. “But most coaches, they didn't allow me to play on the wing because either you already have a wing, or I'm the tallest player on the team, or the most athletic. ... I was really surprised, because, I've been waiting for a long time to be able to play the wings to show my skill set, without just being down low or being in the post.”

Switching positions wasn’t the only change Bradberry asked. Shortly after returning, Bradberry told Robinson it was his team and that he needed to take control. Even if he hadn’t been around for two seasons, the team was going to rally around his words and actions.

Robinson responded by averaging 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His 274 rebounds were second in Section VI and he recorded 18 double-doubles. But he also continued to learn.

It doesn’t seem possible for Robinson to get enough basketball and he’s filled with questions. At one point he apologized to Bradberry for the amound of inquiries lobbed in his direction.

“He's one of the guys when we we keep the gym open late to shoot or do anything after, he's one of the guys that's always here,” Bradberry said. “... He always asks questions a lot of other guys won't ask because maybe they'll think kids will laugh at them or think it's silly. But he's learning the game and he's in love with the game and he wants to learn how to become better.”

What the Niagara Falls coaches couldn’t teach Robinson was his innate ability to come alive at the right time. Beyond the game-winning plays in the postseason, Robinson’s numbers all went up against opponents with winning records.

He even averaged 19.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the postseason, including a 26-point, 14-rebound, 5-assist game against Lewiston-Porter in the Niagara Frontier League championship game.

Niagara Falls senior James Robinson has been named Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Against Health Sciences and Jamestown, Robinson didn’t have his best shooting performances, but he made big 3s late in both games and Bradberry had no concern about Robinson stepping to the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the Section VI Class AA title game.

“It was mostly just the process of him figuring out because he's never been through it before,” Bradberry said. “And I almost go back a little bit before halfway through the season, where he sort of stepped up and made a couple of shots. And I think from there, his confidence went up and he just took it from there. It's something that we talked about, but it's something I think that he took it on himself and he just learned to do throughout the year.”

Robinson has offers from multiple Division I junior colleges, but is still contemplating his decision, but his growth at the end of games — along with his desire to improve — will be something coaches will notice in college.

The real growth, according to Bradberry, came over the final stretch of the season, in which Robinson had six consecutive double-doubles.

“I think he realized a sense of urgency,” Bradberry said. “I know that the level that he's going to go play, he's going to have to realize that he's going to have to bring that out at him all the time. But again, this is his second year, basically, playing basketball. So it's it's been a process of him getting there. But I think that's definitely going to help him with how he ended the season this year.”

GNN Sports Players of the Year: 2006: Jonny Flynn (Niagara Falls); 2007: Jonny Flynn (Niagara Falls); 2008: Rahshon Tabb (Niagara Falls); 2009: Kelvin Agee (Niagara Falls); 2010: Ethan Baker (Wilson); 2011: Marcus Feagin (Niagara Falls); 2012: Jermaine Crumpton (Niagara Falls); 2013: Jermaine Crumpton (Niagara Falls); 2014: Jernard Jackson and Craig Paige (Lewiston-Porter); 2015: Kyle Bradley (Wilson); 2016: Jernard Jackson (Lewiston-Porter); 2017: Trevor Book (North Tonawanda); 2018: Trevor Book (North Tonawanda); 2019: Roddy Gayle Jr. (Lewiston-Porter) and Willie Lightfoot (Niagara Falls); 2020: Jaemon Turner (Niagara Falls); 2021: Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Falls); 2022: Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson (Niagara Wheatfield); 2023: James Robinson (Niagara Falls).

Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.

