Niagara Falls senior James Robinson has been named 2023 Greater Niagara Newspapers Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Wolverines to Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class AA championships.
GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Niagara Falls' James Robinson rose to new heights by developing clutch gene
When the clock is ticking and the game is tight, James Robinson’s teammates look in his direction.
They know something special is coming.
It’s hard not to look away from Robinson and not just because of the highlight-reel dunks he uncorked throughout the season. It’s because Niagara Falls got Robinson’s best in the biggest games and in the most critical moments.
Whether it was snatching a big rebound, swatting a shot away from the rim or stepping into passing lanes for steals, Robinson found ways to control big games, especially in crucial junctures. Robinson didn’t have to score to dominate games, but he didn’t miss often when the Wolverines needed a key basket.
Robinson may be physically capable of these feats through God-given athleticism, but his knack for rising up at the right time isn’t planned or conscious in his mind.
Instincts are required for greatness, and although Robinson may be a baby in the basketball world, it’s clear that he has the athleticism and instincts to grasp greatness if he chooses.
“I'm not being cocky, but I feel like I can score the ball willingly,” Robinson said. “So if we're in a bad situation, I feel like I need the ball. I feel like I can take over the game, and I can make a big play when we need it.”
Bobby Beilein, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Few players in Section VI can shoot like Beilein. He posted 20 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 3 steals per game this season. Beilein placed sixth in Section VI in scoring and tied for second with 76 3-pointers. He had 11 20-point games, including 29 in the Class B-1 final against Cheektowaga on a career-high seven 3s. He also had three 30-point games, highlighted by a career-high 37 against Grand Island that pushed him over 1,000 career points.
Jalen Duff, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Perhaps the best offensive player in Section VI, Duff posted 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Duff led Section VI in scoring average and total points (666), while placing tied for seventh in steals (77) and fourth in 3s (71). He ranks fifth all-time in Western New York with 2,291 career points. The NFL Player of the Year scored 20 points in all 24 games, with 10 30-point games, while averaging 31.3 in the postseason.
Nick Estell, So., Niagara Falls
A true point guard, Estell posted 11.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Estell missed six games to injury and bumped his play late in the season. He had three 20-point games in the last 11 contests of the season after never scoring 20 in a game during his first two seasons. Estell scored a career-high 24 against Nichols on Feb. 18 and made the go-ahead free throws against Health Sciences in the Class AA semifinal.
Xander Fletcher, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield
Last year’s GNN Player of the Year had an even better season this year, recording 23.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Fletcher finished fifth in Section VI in scoring, while placing ninth in assists (100) and made 3s (62). He finished second all-time at Niagara Wheatfield with 1,560 points, taking the team to three consecutive sectional finals. Fletcher had 14 20-point games and four 30-point games, including a career-high 41 against Sweet Home in the A-1 quarterfinals.
Luke Granto, Sr., Canisius
One of the most underrated players in Western New York, the North Tonawanda resident was a first-team All-Monsignor Martin selection after notching 13 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for Canisius. Granto scored in double figures 15 times, with five 20-point games. He scored a career-high 28 points against O’Hara on Feb. 14. A four-year varsity player between Canisius and NT, Granto had his first double-double with 13 points and 12 assists against Nichols.
Jamel Johnson Jr., Sr., Royalton-Hartland
A true do-it-all player, Johnson registered 24.3 points, 12 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. The N-O League Player of the Year ranked third in Section VI in scoring, third in steals and fifth in rebounds. Johnson had 16 20-point games and six 30-point games. He also had 14 double-doubles, including a triple-double against Akron on Jan. 13. He also had 31 points and 20 boards against Newfane on Jan. 31. Johnson’s 511 points this season were a Roy-Hart single-season record.
Patrick McNeill, Sr., North Tonawanda
Last year’s season-ending knee injury didn’t appear to hinder McNeill’s versatility. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, while hitting 52 3s.. The 6-5 forward had 12 double-doubles and was sixth in Section VI in blocks (51). McNeill recorded a career-high 31 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in his final game against Williamsville East. He also logged a career-best 16 boards against Lancaster.
Evan Myers, Sr., Newfane
One of Section VI’s top shooters became an all-around scorer for Newfane this year. Myers averaged career-highs in points (16.9), rebounds (6) and blocks (1.1). The 6-3 forward was ninth in the section and broke his own school record with 63 3s, finishing with a Newfane career record of 119. Myers had nine 20-point games, tying a career-high with 27 against Fredonia in the Class B-1 semifinals. He also had four double-doubles this season.
Nasier Starks, Sr., St. Mary's
The Lockport resident emerged as one of Monsignor Martin’s top defensive guards this season. Starks doubled his scoring average to 14.6 points and added 2 steals per game, leading St. Mary’s to a second consecutive CHSAA Class B state championship game berth. He scored in double figures 18 times, including six 20-point games. Starks scored a career-high 25 points and had five assists in the season opener against Pembroke.
GNN Player of the Year: James Robinson, Sr., Niagara Falls
Robinson did it all in his lone varsity season for Niagara Falls. He registered 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Robinson was second in Section VI with 274 rebounds and recorded 18 double-doubles. The 6-4 senior had 10-plus boards 19 times and had eight 20-point games. Robinson averaged 19.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in sectionals and the NFL title game.
If someone told Robinson a year ago that he would be the player with the ball and the pressure late in games, he would have returned it with a cockeyed stare. Before this season, no one had ever demanded that role from Robinson.
Before a house fire relocated the Robinsons to Florida, Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry saw his potential. But at Pensacola High School, he was plopped in the post and only attempted 11 3-pointers last year. His leaping ability allowed him to grab rebounds or block shots, but his coaches weren’t overly concerned with developing his skills.
When Robinson returned to Niagara Falls last summer, Bradberry knew he couldn’t pigeon-hole him. Bradberry moved the senior to the wing and kept him there. There isn’t much call for a 6-foot-4 center in college basketball, so Bradberry decided he needed to be prepared, even if it meant taking away some easy baskets during the season.
“I've been waiting for it my whole life,” Robinson said. “But most coaches, they didn't allow me to play on the wing because either you already have a wing, or I'm the tallest player on the team, or the most athletic. ... I was really surprised, because, I've been waiting for a long time to be able to play the wings to show my skill set, without just being down low or being in the post.”
Switching positions wasn’t the only change Bradberry asked. Shortly after returning, Bradberry told Robinson it was his team and that he needed to take control. Even if he hadn’t been around for two seasons, the team was going to rally around his words and actions.
Robinson responded by averaging 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His 274 rebounds were second in Section VI and he recorded 18 double-doubles. But he also continued to learn.
It doesn’t seem possible for Robinson to get enough basketball and he’s filled with questions. At one point he apologized to Bradberry for the amound of inquiries lobbed in his direction.
“He's one of the guys when we we keep the gym open late to shoot or do anything after, he's one of the guys that's always here,” Bradberry said. “... He always asks questions a lot of other guys won't ask because maybe they'll think kids will laugh at them or think it's silly. But he's learning the game and he's in love with the game and he wants to learn how to become better.”
What the Niagara Falls coaches couldn’t teach Robinson was his innate ability to come alive at the right time. Beyond the game-winning plays in the postseason, Robinson’s numbers all went up against opponents with winning records.
Against Health Sciences and Jamestown, Robinson didn’t have his best shooting performances, but he made big 3s late in both games and Bradberry had no concern about Robinson stepping to the free-throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the Section VI Class AA title game.
“It was mostly just the process of him figuring out because he's never been through it before,” Bradberry said. “And I almost go back a little bit before halfway through the season, where he sort of stepped up and made a couple of shots. And I think from there, his confidence went up and he just took it from there. It's something that we talked about, but it's something I think that he took it on himself and he just learned to do throughout the year.”
Robinson has offers from multiple Division I junior colleges, but is still contemplating his decision, but his growth at the end of games — along with his desire to improve — will be something coaches will notice in college.
The real growth, according to Bradberry, came over the final stretch of the season, in which Robinson had six consecutive double-doubles.
“I think he realized a sense of urgency,” Bradberry said. “I know that the level that he's going to go play, he's going to have to realize that he's going to have to bring that out at him all the time. But again, this is his second year, basically, playing basketball. So it's it's been a process of him getting there. But I think that's definitely going to help him with how he ended the season this year.”
GNN Sports Players of the Year: 2006: Jonny Flynn (Niagara Falls); 2007: Jonny Flynn (Niagara Falls); 2008: Rahshon Tabb (Niagara Falls); 2009: Kelvin Agee (Niagara Falls); 2010: Ethan Baker (Wilson); 2011: Marcus Feagin (Niagara Falls); 2012: Jermaine Crumpton (Niagara Falls); 2013: Jermaine Crumpton (Niagara Falls); 2014: Jernard Jackson and Craig Paige (Lewiston-Porter); 2015: Kyle Bradley (Wilson); 2016: Jernard Jackson (Lewiston-Porter); 2017: Trevor Book (North Tonawanda); 2018: Trevor Book (North Tonawanda); 2019: Roddy Gayle Jr. (Lewiston-Porter) and Willie Lightfoot (Niagara Falls); 2020: Jaemon Turner (Niagara Falls); 2021: Jalen Bradberry (Niagara Falls); 2022: Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson (Niagara Wheatfield); 2023: James Robinson (Niagara Falls).
