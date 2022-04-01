GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lew-Port's Sophie Auer transforms into one of WNY's most versatile players

YOUNGSTOWN — Sophie Auer says statistics don’t tell the whole story. But the latest chapter in her basketball career is quite a tale.
Auer averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a sophomore, but her points (18.8) and rebounds (7.9) both dipped this season. Yet it would be hard to find someone within the Lewiston-Porter program who would say her performance wasn’t vastly improved this year.
As a secondary ball handler, Auer became a better passer, posting 3.5 assists per game. Auer was the team’s top post defender and still jumped passing lanes at a high clip, averaging 4.6 steals.
The 5-foot-9 junior ranked eighth in Section VI in points (452) and was sixth in steals (111), while placing in the top five of the Niagara Frontier League in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Auer proved to be more than a scorer and more than a player who scored off steals. She emerged as one of Section VI’s most versatile players. Her performance guided the Lancers to a sectional championship and she has been selected as the Greater Niagara Newspapers girls basketball player of the year for the second consecutive season.
“I feel a lot of pressure was taken off me with scoring,” Auer said. “Having so many players who were assets took the pressure off to the point where I didn’t worry about my stats. I could just go out and play basketball.”
PHOTOS: Meet the All-GNN girls basketball team
A closer look at the scorebook shows why Auer’s scoring output decreased. Each of Lew-Port’s other four starters saw their averages increase this season as the Lancers scored nearly 10 more points per game than last year.
More balance offensively was also compounded fewer opportunities thanks to the success of the team. Lew-Port beat opponents by 39.1 points per game, with 14 wins coming by more than 30 points and seven by at least 50. Playing significant minutes in the fourth quarter was an unusual occurrence for Auer and the rest of the starters.
Auer managed to find ways to make an impact in other areas. She had nine double-doubles and nine games with at least five rebounds and five assists. In the instances Auer did not score 20 points, her assists jumped to 4.2 per game.
“There are some games when she scores 25-30 points, there’s going to be others where she scores 10-12 and plays just as well,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “We’ve told all our girls don’t let your shooting or scoring define your game. There are other ways to contribute other than scoring.”
Auer still showed flashes of the go-to scorer she became last season. She hit the 20-point plateau 13 times, and with a decline in shooting attempts, did so more efficiently. Auer shot 58% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range.
“There are lots of players who score 30 points and they’re taking 30 shots per game,” Lindamer said. “She’s more than a point per possession. I think it shows you what a complete basketball player she is.”
The games in which Auer took a score-first attitude also tended to be the most important. Auer scored more than 20 points in four of Lew-Port’s five postseason games, averaging 21.8 points per game.
“I was like, ‘Now is the time to start putting in the work. Here is where it really matters,’” Auer said. “You kind of have to step up and say, ‘It’s in my hands now,’ and go out and play my game on the court.”
There were various points during the season when Lindamer would look at his players and say, “It’s time to start playing good basketball.” The Lancers only played three single-digit games, but no one took the challenge quite like Auer.
Auer scored 22 of the team’s 60 points, including the game-winning basket in a three-point win over Depew in the Class B-1 sectional final and she scored 22 of the team’s 45 points in the Far West Regional loss to Section V's Waterloo.
“She’s got to prove that she’s a complete player against all levels of competition,” Lindamer said. “At the Best of Buffalo (all-star) game, I think she showed she can score with some of the best players in Western New York. Her game has evolved.”
There aren’t many individual goals left for Auer to achieve heading into the final season of her high school career. She surpassed 1,000 points in a Class B-1 semifinal win over East Aurora, and even though she was perhaps the best player on the court against Waterloo, the final score brought a miserable feeling.
With a sectional title finally in her pocket, Auer’s next milestone to chase is a trip to states. That means continuing to improve as a player, especially as Lew-Port loses three starters to graduation. That shouldn’t be a problem. No one ever has to coax Auer into a gym.
During soccer season, Auer — who was named NFL co-player of the year in soccer and basketball this year — is committed to the team, but she still finds time to play basketball. She attends open gyms for the Lancers and continues to play with her travel team. Basketball is never a chore.
“It’s just something I look forward to,” Auer said. “I love the feeling of constantly having something to do. It’s really fun.”
The GNN Sports Girls Basketball All-Area First Team
• Tessa Schuey, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: Schuey has a claim as the best pure point guard in Western New York. There are few players who can match Schuey’s passing ability, leading Section VI with 155 assists, 20 more than the next closest player. The NFL co-player of the year averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. Schuey ranked in the top three in the NFL in points, assists, steals and 3-pointers.
• Emily Zander, Jr., North Tonawanda: Zander became one of the premier post players in Section VI during her fourth varsity season, setting career-highs in every statistical category. The 5-foot-10 junior averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game, finishing No. 2 in the NFL in points and rebounds. She recorded 15 double-doubles for the Lumberjacks, who shared the NFL title with Lew-Port.
• Annabelle Day, 8th, North Tonawanda: Day made a big splash during her first varsity campaign. The Lumberjack point guard posted 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, ranking fourth in the NFL in points. Day scored 20 points four times, including a 32-point outing in a win over CSAT on Feb. 15. She reached double figures 15 times, including each of the final five games.
• Bella Lemke, Sr., Wilson: After a breakout junior campaign, Lemke put forth the best season of her career to lead the Lakewomen to a fourth consecutive unbeaten season in the Niagara-Orleans League. Lemke averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game, while drilling 41 3-pointers. The 5-foot-6 guard led the N-O League in points and 3s, while placing in the top-four in steals and rebounds.
Second Team
• Brianna Barr-Buday, So., Nichols: A transfer from Grand Island, Barr-Buday recorded 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She notched 12 double-doubles in 22 games.
• Maddie Fike, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: Ranking eighth in Section VI in rebounds, Fike posted 10.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. She led the NFL in rebounds and had three 20-rebound games.
• Iyanna King, Jr., Lockport: A sharpshooter, King tallied 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. She led the NFL with 45 3-pointers and finished in the top-five in points, steals and assists.
• Deaira Darrell, Jr., Lockport: Darrell registered 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game. The do-it-all guard ranked in the NFL’s top-five in steals and blocks. She notched seven games with at least five steals.
• Jensen McGhee, Jr., Newfane: McGhee more than doubled every statistical category from last year, averaging 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. She was the N-O League’s leader in rebounds and blocks, with nine double-doubles.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
