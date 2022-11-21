GNN Player of the Year: Grand Island's Ella Rudney proved indefensible as Section VI leader in goals, points

GRAND ISLAND — Ella Rudney had three defenders draped on her. It seemed like there was nowhere to go. And then in a split-second she unfurled a rocket from the 25-yard line that reverberated off the goal post.
Quite often the only way to contain the Grand Island senior was when she missed the net. Otherwise opponents simply had to hope they scored more goals than she did.
Rudney led Section VI with 104 points and 44 goals, finding the net in all but one game this season and failed to score multiple goals two more times. The University of Nebraska signee had seven hat tricks and four games with at least four goals. Quite simply: Rudney was indefensible.
For Rudney’s efforts this season, she has been named Greater Niagara Newspapers girls soccer player of the year.
“Back on my (Western New York) Flash team, you have high-level players playing against you all the time, so you have to figure out how to get those shots off,” Rudney said. “When you’re playing at a high level like I’m going to play at (Nebraska) and thatI have been playing at, you have to figure out how to make yourself standout.”
Dave Bowman has coached some of the best players Western New York has ever produced during his time at Grand Island. He puts Rudney in the top-three, alongside former Vikings Madisyn Pezzino (Ole Miss) and Jessica Remmes (James Madison).
Even having seen sheer dominance in the past, he was still in awe of how Rudney battled — and won — double and triple-teams on a game-to-game basis. Rudney faced a swarm of defenders from some of the best teams and defenders in the state, and she still found ways to score.
SLIDESHOW: Photos of the GNN all-area girls soccer team
“When you know that you’re double-covered and you’re still able to beat three, four people, get a good, clean shot off, that tells you something,” Bowman said. “That’s special when you can score in all but one game all season long. … For her to even get opportunities and shots off is impressive, let alone putting the ball in the back of the net.”
Rudney won’t win many sprints on a track, but she is quick with the ball and when she starts dribbling with momentum, she is difficult to slow down. Even when defenders flock to her, Rudney is powerful enough on the ball to avoid losing possession and her quick release leaves defenders helpless because they did everything possible to secure their mark.
Niagara Wheatfield was the only team to keep her off the scoreboard, throwing multiple defenders in her direction in the Class A sectional semifinals, including Division I-bound Gwen Jarosz. Still, Rudney had a few opportunities that were saved by the crossbar.
“She keeps (the ball) under her feet and she’s able to take a quick movement and go to one or the other side,” said Jarosz, a teammate of Rudney’s with the Flash, who signed to play at Cleveland State. “She’ll get around you quickly and take that space really quickly.”
Scoring goals wasn’t the only way Rudney affected opponents, however. Opposing teams knew it would be hard to keep Rudney from scoring, which meant they needed to match her.
Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer — who was two points behind Rudney for the Section VI lead — didn’t interact much with Rudney on the field because of their positions, but any time they played, Auer knew she would have to score if the Lancers were going to win.
Lew-Port won both meetings with Grand Island this year, but Auer and Rudney both scored three goals apiece.
“Someone who challenges you as a player can really affect your game and make you better,” Auer said. “That’s what we did against her.”
Rudney didn’t mind the attention from opponents, because even after missing all of last season with an injury, she started seeing double-teams during a sophomore campaign that ended with winning Niagara Frontier League player of the year.
Bowman wouldn’t have blamed Rudney if she opted not to play for the Vikings this year, considering she committed to Nebraska — where she will enroll in January — but she found some use from the season.
Rudney didn’t think she could look her friends in the eyes if she opted not to play, but having to get shots off in a hurry is something she hopes will help in the Big Ten. She won’t face as many defenders, but the speed of the game will force even quicker decisions.
“When you go out and practice on the field on your own, you’re using four or five cones,” said Rudney, who recorded 75 goals and 185 points in 53 career varsity games. “When you’re going against a person, you have to think of it as practice and getting through. If you get too frustrated, then your play will just go down.”
Meet the rest of the GNN Sports all-area soccer team:
Sophie Auer, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
Auer continued to be one of the most dominant offensive players in Western New York, finishing second in Section VI in points (102) and goals (40), while her 22 assists were third. The two-time Niagara Frontier League player of the year led Lew-Port to its third consecutive sectional title, capping her four-year career with 253 points, 98 goals and 57 assists. Auer had 13 multi-goal games and eight hat tricks, while scoring 11 goals and 28 points in five postseason games this year.
Tristan Davis, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield
Voted the Niagara Frontier League's top goalkeeper, Davis helped Niagara Wheatfield surrender just 10 goals in league play. Her 0.916 save percentage was sixth in Section VI and her 0.80 goals against average was seventh on a minimum of 30 shots. Davis posted six shutouts this season, making a season-high 19 saves in a win over Kenmore West on Sept. 30.
Addison Elia, 7th, Wilson
Only a seventh-grader, Addison Elia made a big impact for Wilson, emerging as one of Western New York's top players for years to come. She finished 25th in Section VI with 45 points and was 20th with 19 goals. Elia recorded three hat tricks this season, including a four-goal game against East Aurora on Sept. 26.
Rian Faery, Jr., Wilson
One of the most versatile players in Western New York, Faery made an impact offensively and defensively. She tallied 11 goals and 17 assists, while anchoring a Wilson defense that allowed 34 goals, including 10 in Niagara-Orleans League contests. Faery had five four-point games, including notching three goals and an assist in a win over Medina on Oct. 1.
Gwen Jarosz, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield
Arguably the best defender in Section VI, Jarosz combined defensive prowess with a booming leg. She anchored one of the top defenses in Western New York and was instrumental in holding Section VI's top-two scorers — Grand Island’s Ella Rudney and Lewiston Porter’s Sophie Auer — scoreless in games this season. The Cleveland State signee was also Niagara Wheatfield's go-to option on free kicks, tallying six goals and four assists.
Elina Kunik, Jr., Lewiston-Porter
Kunik went from key reserve to being one of Lew-Port's top offensive weapons this year. The junior tallied 19 goals and 20 assists after notching five goals and four assists as a sophomore. Kunik ranked No. 5 in Section VI with 20 assists and trailed only teammate Sophie Auer in that category in the Niagara Frontier League. She had five multi-goal and multi-assist games, including producing four helpers in a sectional game against Olean.
Kelsie Meredith, Jr., North Tonawanda
Meredith didn't score a point this season, but she was the defensive backbone of North Tonawanda's Niagara Frontier League championship team. Meredith anchored a Lumberjack back line that surrendered 1.8 goals per game. She helped North Tonawanda record three wins over teams that appeared in Section VI championship games.
Kaitlin Mettler, So., Royalton-Hartland
The Niagara-Orleans League's most prolific scorer, Mettler finished fourth in Section VI with 30 goals and was sixth with 69 points. Mettler had eight goals and 13 assists last year, but replaced 38 goals from the graduated Kara Choate to help lead Roy-Hart to a share of the N-O League title for the second year in a row. She had eight multi-goal games, including six hat tricks and two four-goal performances.
Marisa Rickard, So., Niagara Wheatfield
A pure goal scorer, 50 of Rickard's 51 points this season came from goals. The three-year varsity player was 19th in Section VI in points, while her 25 goals were tied for ninth. Rickard had five multi-goal games, including a streak of four consecutive hat tricks. She had back-to-back hat tricks against Niagara Frontier League champion North Tonawanda and Class B-1 sectional champion Lewiston-Porter, while notching five goals against Kenmore West on Sept. 30.
Camryn Schiavitti, Sr., Lockport
One of the Niagara Frontier League's top playmakers, Schiavitti tallied 43 points and 17 goals. She ranked in the top-10 of the NFL in points, goals and assists. Schiavitti had six multi-goal games, including three hat tricks for a Lockport offense that averaged 3.6 goals per game.
Emily Zander, Sr., North Tonawanda
Zander is one of the top all-around athletes in Western New York and once again a first-team all-Niagara Frontier League selection. She notched five goals and five assists at midfield. Zander's biggest game of the season came when she scored a pair of goals in North Tonawanda's 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Niagara Wheatfield in the NFL championship game.