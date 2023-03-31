ROB_0026.jpg

Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer has been named GNN Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

YOUNGSTOWN — Whether it's creating pottery in ceramics, kicking a soccer ball or knocking down a jump-shot, Sophie Auer thrives on competition. She embraces the desire to be the best — no matter what it takes.

Since scoring her first basket for Lewiston-Porter girls basketball against Lancaster late in her eighth-grade year, Auer expanded her arsenal to become one of the most well-rounded players in recent history for Western New York girls basketball. And, during her junior campaign, Auer helped the Lancers clinch its first Section VI title since 2005 and advance to the Far West Regionals for the first time in over a quarter century.

But heading into her senior campaign this past winter, Auer became the veteran with younger teammates embracing larger roles on the team. The end result was the Lancers’ third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title, a second straight trip to the Class B crossover game and Auer becoming the program’s new all-time scoring leader (1,491).

A competitive nature that spread amongst the Lancers like wildfire and the ability to one-up herself on the court led to Auer being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Player of the Year for a third straight season. Auer is the first girls basketball player to receive the honor at least three times in a career since Kallie Banker’s four-year reign at Grand Island from 2009 to 2012.

For Auer, it was the interpersonal connection with all around her that, if she could play for the Lancers all over again, she would do so in a heartbeat — everything from the team pasta dinners and team bonding to the game-days themselves.

“It’s amazing to see how much I’ve grown and how many people I have created relationships with over the years,” said Auer, who averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the 18-5 Lancers. “And, it’s just a really cool thing to see how your life can play out due to one change. If I never picked up a basketball when I was younger, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Head coach Dick Lindamer has been one of Auer’s biggest supporters over the years and said the leadership and competitive nature had been there from the beginning. As he borrowed from a Twitter user when writing her letter of recommendation for college, the energy was different when Auer was in the room, even adding that she was the team’s cheerleader yet one who wasn’t afraid to speak up. And, he never had to tell her to put forth more effort on the court.

“She has that inner drive to be excellent at what she does,” Lindamer said. “But she also no matter what the game is, whether we're playing four square or H-O-R-S-E, she wants to win. And she shouldn't apologize for that. I just think that that's part of what makes her the tremendous athlete that she is.”

Auer exudes a kind-hearted personality. She’s quickest to help a fallen teammate or embrace them after a good play. But the inner drive to succeed once the whistle blows came from her dad, Andrew, a former football player at SUNY Brockport, bringing out a desire to be great.

The need to be the best spills into every aspect of the game. She impacts every facet, compiling 642 rebounds, 299 steals and 232 assists during her career. Auer, a Daemen commit, and Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan — a soon-to-be Division I player at Illinois — are the only Section VI players with 400 points, 150 rebounds, 75 steals and 60 assists campaigns in each of the last two seasons.

“He’s just always instilled in me the competitiveness,” said Auer, whose mom, Lisa, was a high school volleyball player. “When you go out on that court or that soccer field, you're gonna compete, no matter what, and you’re gonna give it 100% No matter what.”

Auer also gained the respect of those who coached on the sidelines around Section VI over the last five seasons. Lockport coach Joe Catalano compared facing Auer to going against former Grand Island star Lydia Sweeney, as the two just never stopped attacking the Lions while on the floor and required different game plans.

The Lancers have developed into a Niagara County powerhouse during Auer’s career, with five consecutive winning seasons, the program’s longest streak since a 10-year run from 1988-89 to 1997-98. Auer has been named NFL Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons, while Lew-Port has run roughshod, totaling a 41-1 league record and outsourcing opponents by 36.1 points per game over the last three seasons.

Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer has won Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year three times, was a Class B first-team all-state selection and leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer. 

“She got better and better every darn time we played them but (Auer’s) outside shooting was something that just progressed like crazy,” Catalano said. “She’s a girl committed to the weight room, usually the strongest girl on the court. She can mix it up inside, rebounds, scores inside, outside shooting. Every time we played them just blew me away. … Just a very, very tough player to go up against.”

If there was a person who could attest what it was like being one of Auer’s former teammates, 2022 graduate and three-year varsity letterman, Tessa Schuey would fit the bill. Auer was on the receiving end of Schuey’s passes in fast-break opportunities during their playing days, including the game-winning basket in last year’s sectional title against Depew. Describing Auer as “one of the most competitive people” she ever met, Schuey said the other half of Auer’s drive came by gaining trust with her teammates.

“When it comes to sports, she wants to beat the other team,” said Schuey, now a freshman basketball player at St. John Fisher University in Rochester. “But, the fact that she’s playing with the girls that she loves, it just makes it even better because of how much she wants to win. Being with the people that she loves definitely adds to the fire.”

Past GNN Players of the Year: 2009: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2010: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2011: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2012: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2013: Cassie Oursler (Grand Island); 2014: Victoria Pryor (Niagara Falls); 2015: Kyri Jackson (Niagara Wheatfield); 2016: Dakaylah Winfield (Grand Island); 2017: Rachel Senek (Wilson); 2018: Riley Crum (Lewiston-Porter); 2019: Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island); 2020: Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island); 2021: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter); 2022: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter); 2023: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter).

Joe Kraus can be reached via joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.

