YOUNGSTOWN — Whether it's creating pottery in ceramics, kicking a soccer ball or knocking down a jump-shot, Sophie Auer thrives on competition. She embraces the desire to be the best — no matter what it takes.
But heading into her senior campaign this past winter, Auer became the veteran with younger teammates embracing larger roles on the team. The end result was the Lancers’ third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title, a second straight trip to the Class B crossover game and Auer becoming the program’s new all-time scoring leader (1,491).
For Auer, it was the interpersonal connection with all around her that, if she could play for the Lancers all over again, she would do so in a heartbeat — everything from the team pasta dinners and team bonding to the game-days themselves.
“It’s amazing to see how much I’ve grown and how many people I have created relationships with over the years,” said Auer, who averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the 18-5 Lancers. “And, it’s just a really cool thing to see how your life can play out due to one change. If I never picked up a basketball when I was younger, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Brianna Barr-Buday, Jr., Nichols
The Grand Island resident’s play improved and so did Nichols. Already an established talent, the 6-2 Buffalo commit took a leap this season, grabbing first-team All-Monsignor Martin honors for the league champions. Barr-Buday averaged 16.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. She had 19 double-doubles and eight games with 20 points and 10 boards, including 24-point, 18-rebound outing in the CHSAA semifinals and 20 points and 22 boards against Lancaster.
RobShots
Annabelle Day, Fr., Cardinal O'Hara
Day transitioned seamlessly after transferring from North Tonawanda to O’Hara. The guard posted 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The first-team All-Monsignor Martin pick scored in double figures 12 times and had at least five rebounds on nine occasions. She scored a season-high 20 points in a win over St. Mary’s on Feb. 3, along with five boards, four assists and four steals. Day also had 15 points, nine boards and three steals against Hamburg.
RobShots
Rian Faery, Jr., Wilson
Faery did a little of everything for the Niagara-Orleans League champions, recording 12.9 points, 6.8 steals and 5.4 rebounds per game. No player in Section VI could match her 142 steals and it was the most in the N-O by 62, while she also led the league with 58 assists. Faery had two triple-doubles, including a 19-point, 10-rebound, 10-steal game against Lockport on Dec. 16. Faery also recorded a career-high 15 seals against Springville in the season opener.
RobShots
Azriel Hall, So., Lockport
Hall made a splash in her first varsity season, posting 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The guard ranked third in the Niagara Frontier League with 365 points. She also ranked in the top-10 in the league in rebounds, 3-pointers and steals. Hall scored in double figures in all 20 appearances and had eight 20-point games, including a career-high 28 points against Niagara Falls on Feb. 3. She also had her first career double-double on Jan. 10.
RobShots
Iyanna King, Sr., Lockport
One of the most versatile players in the Niagara Frontier League, King ranked in the top-10 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and 3-pointers. She posted 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals. King’s 89 assists led the NFL and were 14th in Section VI. She had four double-doubles, including an 11-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double against Niagara Falls on Feb. 3. King notched a career-high 27 points against Grand Island on Jan. 20.
RobShots
Peyton McInnis, Jr., Wilson
McInnis went from averaging fewer than 10 points per game to being named Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year. She averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. McInnis led the league with 190 rebounds and was second with 320 points, 50 assists and 28 3-pointers. She had eight double-doubles, with two in the postseason, including a 21-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist game against Cassadaga Valley in the Class C semifinals.
RobShots
Megan Milleville, So., Starpoint
Milleville was a significant reason for Starpoint’s rise to the Class A-2 sectional final. The 6-2 center averaged 8.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Her 268 rebounds ranked sixth in Section VI. Milleville had nine double-doubles, including a 19-point, 19-rebound game against Williamsville South in the sectional final. She had double-digit rebounds in 16 games. Milleville had a career-high 22 points against Niagara Wheatfield on Dec. 6.
RobShots
Aliza Whitehead, Jr., Lewiston-Porter
Whitehead went from role player to key contributor as Lew-Port won its third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title and second Class B-1 final. She boosted her scoring output more than four points per game. White posted 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. Whitehead had 13 more 3-pointers (46) than anyone in the NFL, while ranking fourth with 288 points. She scored in double figures 17 times, including a career-high 29 against Grand Island.
RobShots
Emily Zander, Sr., North Tonawanda
Zander is one of five players in Section VI with 800 points and 400 rebounds over the last two seasons. Zander became North Tonawanda’s all-time leading scorer with 1,018 points after averaging 19.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks this season. Zander ranked 13th in Section VI with 417 points, while leading the NFL with 200 rebounds and nine double-doubles. She had 11 20-point games, three 30-point games and seven 20-point, 10-rebound games.
RobShots
Player of the Year: Sophie Auer, Sr., Lewiston-Porter
For the third time, Auer is the GNN Player of the Year. Auer is a three-time NFL Player of the Year and ended her career as Lew-Port’s all-time scoring leader with 1,491 points. She posted 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.1 assists per game this season, leading the Lancers to a third consecutive NFL title and second-straight Class B-1 final berth. Auer’s 428 points were 10th in Section VI, while ranking in the top-five of the NFL in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers. Auer and Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan are the only players in Section VI with at least 400 points, 150 rebounds, 75 steals and 60 assists in each of the last two seasons.
RobShots
SLIDESHOW: The GNN Sports All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Head coach Dick Lindamer has been one of Auer’s biggest supporters over the years and said the leadership and competitive nature had been there from the beginning. As he borrowed from a Twitter user when writing her letter of recommendation for college, the energy was different when Auer was in the room, even adding that she was the team’s cheerleader yet one who wasn’t afraid to speak up. And, he never had to tell her to put forth more effort on the court.
“She has that inner drive to be excellent at what she does,” Lindamer said. “But she also no matter what the game is, whether we're playing four square or H-O-R-S-E, she wants to win. And she shouldn't apologize for that. I just think that that's part of what makes her the tremendous athlete that she is.”
Auer exudes a kind-hearted personality. She’s quickest to help a fallen teammate or embrace them after a good play. But the inner drive to succeed once the whistle blows came from her dad, Andrew, a former football player at SUNY Brockport, bringing out a desire to be great.
The need to be the best spills into every aspect of the game. She impacts every facet, compiling 642 rebounds, 299 steals and 232 assists during her career. Auer, a Daemen commit, and Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan — a soon-to-be Division I player at Illinois — are the only Section VI players with 400 points, 150 rebounds, 75 steals and 60 assists campaigns in each of the last two seasons.
“He’s just always instilled in me the competitiveness,” said Auer, whose mom, Lisa, was a high school volleyball player. “When you go out on that court or that soccer field, you're gonna compete, no matter what, and you’re gonna give it 100% No matter what.”
Auer also gained the respect of those who coached on the sidelines around Section VI over the last five seasons. Lockport coach Joe Catalano compared facing Auer to going against former Grand Island star Lydia Sweeney, as the two just never stopped attacking the Lions while on the floor and required different game plans.
The Lancers have developed into a Niagara County powerhouse during Auer’s career, with five consecutive winning seasons, the program’s longest streak since a 10-year run from 1988-89 to 1997-98. Auer has been named NFL Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons, while Lew-Port has run roughshod, totaling a 41-1 league record and outsourcing opponents by 36.1 points per game over the last three seasons.
“She got better and better every darn time we played them but (Auer’s) outside shooting was something that just progressed like crazy,” Catalano said. “She’s a girl committed to the weight room, usually the strongest girl on the court. She can mix it up inside, rebounds, scores inside, outside shooting. Every time we played them just blew me away. … Just a very, very tough player to go up against.”
If there was a person who could attest what it was like being one of Auer’s former teammates, 2022 graduate and three-year varsity letterman, Tessa Schuey would fit the bill. Auer was on the receiving end of Schuey’s passes in fast-break opportunities during their playing days, including the game-winning basket in last year’s sectional title against Depew. Describing Auer as “one of the most competitive people” she ever met, Schuey said the other half of Auer’s drive came by gaining trust with her teammates.
“When it comes to sports, she wants to beat the other team,” said Schuey, now a freshman basketball player at St. John Fisher University in Rochester. “But, the fact that she’s playing with the girls that she loves, it just makes it even better because of how much she wants to win. Being with the people that she loves definitely adds to the fire.”
Past GNN Players of the Year: 2009: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2010: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2011: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2012: Kallie Banker (Grand Island); 2013: Cassie Oursler (Grand Island); 2014: Victoria Pryor (Niagara Falls); 2015: Kyri Jackson (Niagara Wheatfield); 2016: Dakaylah Winfield (Grand Island); 2017: Rachel Senek (Wilson); 2018: Riley Crum (Lewiston-Porter); 2019: Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island); 2020: Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island); 2021: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter); 2022: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter); 2023: Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter).
