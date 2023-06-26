ROB_0109.jpg

Royalton-Hartland's Thomas Russo III was named Greater Niagara Newspapers Baseball Player of the Year after posting a .507 batting average and an 0.35 ERA.

MIDDLEPORT — Thomas Russo III operated with the end in mind.

Delivering a strikeout, providing a base hit or lending a helping hand to younger teammates in practice were all examples of how Russo shared his passion for wanting Royalton-Hartland baseball to succeed and made him a valued voice in the team’s dugout.

The drive to succeed only intensified for Russo heading into the 2023 season. Losing to rival Medina in the Section VI Class B2 championship game for a second straight season left a bitter taste in his mouth.

But the infinite amount of hours Russo put in during the off-season paid off as he earned his long-awaited blue patch.

Behind a complete-game, 10-strikeout, two-hit outing against Fredonia, Russo, a Canisius commit, led Roy-Hart to its first Section VI championship since 2019 before bowing out to eventual state champion Depew in the overall Class B championship game.

After winning All-Western New York Small Schools Pitcher of the Year and Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, the athleticism and pure desire to win and lead led to Russo being chosen as the Greater Niagara Newspapers Player of the Year.

“Don’t stop working,” Russo said. “If you love (the sport), put your all into it. Hard work definitely does pay off and it shows.”

After recording nine wins and a 0.43 ERA last season, Russo performed even better in his senior campaign. With a 6-1 record, a 0.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts, Russo threw complete games and three shutouts. He also recorded eight games with double-digit strikeouts, including against Lockport (13 on April 8) and N-O rival Wilson in consecutive starts (14 on April 19 and 15 on April 27).

On top of this, Russo brought his bat to the plate and was sometimes the spark for Roy-Hart’s offense, finishing with a .507 average, three home runs and 22 RBIs and was one of six players to appear in all 23 games.

And while he has a knack for hitting — a career .386 average, six homers and 88 runs batted in as a four-year varsity letterman — Russo said he has felt more comfortable with his pitching, which has now recorded a velocity as high as the lower 90s.

Royalton-Hartland's Thomas Russo III was named Greater Niagara Newspapers Baseball Player of the Year after leading the Rams to a sectional championship.

“I’m definitely more consistent with my pitching ever since I developed that slider,” Russo said. “That’s been my go-to pitch. That’s my strikeout pitch. But definitely pitching. Get ahead, stay ahead, get ahead, get ground-balls (and) if I’m not getting ground balls, (I’m) striking people out.”

One of the people who has been and plans to remain in Russo’s corner is Roy-Hart head coach Jim Heideman. Since he coached young Russo on a baseball team called the Scrappers, Heideman has watched Russo develop into a top player but also a “great-hearted kid.”

Heideman credits Russo’s successful senior season as a direct result of the off-season work Russo put in through all aspects. Being able to sign with Canisius and have his future set up, Heideman added, helped Russo relax and focus on the present moment.

“He was just really focused on getting his body in the best shape that he could to be ready to throw,” Heideman said. “He worked hard on the mental side of the game this year, as well as the physical side. Try not to put as much pressure on himself and realizing that there's a defense behind him, and he doesn't have to go out there and try to win it on every pitch. … Just trusting the defense behind them and doing his job, which he did very well.”

In September, Russo and his strike-out abilities will take him to Division I Canisius. The Golden Griffins have had other Greater Niagara region players on their roster in recent years, including Tom Peltier (Niagara Wheatfield), Charlie Sobieraski (Lockport) and Jesse Puscheck (North Tonawanda).

As he now prepares for competing at the Division I level, Russo hopes the knowledge and skill-set he gathered the past year will be used to his advantage once he exchanges the purple-and-white for the blue-and-gold.

“I want to be able to use my bat at Canisius,” Russo said. “That’d be amazing. But (when I’m) pitching, get ground balls, let the defense make plays. I’m going to have an amazing defense behind me… Just have my team make plays for me and win a ballgame.”

The rest of the GNN all-area team includes: Connor Burkestone (Niagara Falls), Jackson Frey (Grand Island), Jowell Garcia (Lockport), Andrew Hearn (Starpoint), Domenic Hickok (Niagara Falls), Brayden Hy (Royalton-Hartland), Jude Lowry (Niagara Falls), Aidan Paul (Medina) and Jacob Szlis (North Tonawanda).

Honorable Mention: Sam Heim (North Tonawanda), Tyler Johnston (Wilson), Anthony Littere (Niagara Falls), Dylan Novak (Grand Island) and Tyler Schwartzkopf (Niagara Wheatfield).

Joe Kraus can be reached via joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.

