MIDDLEPORT — Thomas Russo III operated with the end in mind.
Delivering a strikeout, providing a base hit or lending a helping hand to younger teammates in practice were all examples of how Russo shared his passion for wanting Royalton-Hartland baseball to succeed and made him a valued voice in the team’s dugout.
The drive to succeed only intensified for Russo heading into the 2023 season. Losing to rival Medina in the Section VI Class B2 championship game for a second straight season left a bitter taste in his mouth.
But the infinite amount of hours Russo put in during the off-season paid off as he earned his long-awaited blue patch.
“Don’t stop working,” Russo said. “If you love (the sport), put your all into it. Hard work definitely does pay off and it shows.”
Connor Burkestone, Sr., Niagara Falls
Burkestone did a bit of everything for Niagara Falls this season. The first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick hit .438 and had a .525 on-base percentage. Burkestone also drove in 16 runs. He also went 4-1 in eight appearances on the pitcher's mound, striking out 47 batters over 39 2/3 innings for the Wolverines. He plays to play for Fredonia next year.
Jackson Frey, Sr., Grand Island
Frey was dangerous with runners on base, knocking in 25 runs and compiling a 1.017 slugging percentage. Overall, Frey hit .437 and had a .500 on-base percentage to earn first-team All-Niagara Frontier League. He also clubbed three home runs and registered 16 extra-base hits. Frey intends to continue his career at St. John Fisher next year.
Jowell Garcia, Fr., Lockport
Known for his feats at the plate and in centerfield, Garcia was one of two freshmen selected first-team All-Niagara Frontier League, earning the nod as a designated hitter. He hit .451, with nine RBIs and had a .548 on-base percentage. Garcia hit four doubles and three triples and scored 17 runs and stole 10 bases for the Lions.
Andrew Hearn, Sr., Starpoint
A do-it-all player, Hearn was selected All-Western New York large schools second-team. He hit .357, with nine RBIs and had a .591 on-base percentage. On the mound, Hearn had a 1.00 ERA and recorded 41 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. Hearn allowed just 10 walks in five starts for the Spartans. He intends to continue his career at Quinnipiac next year.
Domenic Hickok, Sr., Niagara Falls
Not only did Hickok get on base a lot, but he scored often when he did. A first-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection, Hickok hit .388, had a .492 on-base percentage and scored 21 runs. The outfielder also drove in 14 runs and had six extra-base hits, while occasionally flashing his glove in the outfield. Hickok plans to play collegiately at Fredonia.
Brayden Hy, Jr., Royalton-Hartland
Hy hit better than .400 for the second season in a row to earn second-team All-Western New York honors. Voted first-team All-Niagara-Orleans League for the second consecutive season, Hy clubbed .452, with a .573 on-base percentage. Hy drove in 24 runs, scored 31 and had 14 extra-base hits. He had six multi-RBI games and nine multi-hit games.
Jude Lowry, Sr., Niagara Falls
As Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year and an All-Western New York large schools second-team pick, Lowry was a rock for the Wolverines. Lowry went 5-0 in seven appearances, totaling a 0.86 ERA over 40 2/3 innings. He allowed 18 hits and 12 walks, while striking out 56 batters. The NCCC commit also hit .367, had 18 RBIs and scored 17 runs.
Aidan Paul, Sr., Medina
Paul, an NCCC commit, had a 5-4 record, but logged a 1.13 ERA. He tossed five complete games and two shutouts. He fanned 140 batters over 68 1/3 innings, while giving up just 35 hits. Paul recorded 10 double-digit strikeout games in 11 appearances and surrendered more than four hits once. He also hit .414, with 13 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.
Player of the Year: Thomas Russo III, Sr., Royalton-Hartland
A terror on the mound and in the batter’s box, Russo became one of the best players in Western New York. The Canisius College signee was the Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year and the All-Western New York Small Schools Pitcher of the Year. He went 6-1 — with five complete games and three shutouts — and had 0.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings. Russo surrendered just 18 hits and 21 walks. At the dish, Russo hit .507 with 22 RBIs and 19 of his 37 hits went for extra bases.
Jacob Szlis, Jr., North Tonawanda
Voted the top pitcher in the Niagara Frontier League, Szlis went 4-1 in eight appearances. He logged a 0.65 ERA in 43 innings, while striking out 66 and walking just eight. Szlis surrendered two hits or less in three starts and gave up a total of four earned runs. He recorded three double-digit strikeout games, including a one-hit, 13-strikeout game against Lew-Port.
SLIDESHOW: Meet the GNN All-Area baseball team
Connor Burkestone, Sr., Niagara Falls
Burkestone did a bit of everything for Niagara Falls this season. The first-team All-Niagara Frontier League pick hit .438 and had a .525 on-base percentage. Burkestone also drove in 16 runs. He also went 4-1 in eight appearances on the pitcher's mound, striking out 47 batters over 39 2/3 innings for the Wolverines. He plays to play for Fredonia next year.
Jackson Frey, Sr., Grand Island
Frey was dangerous with runners on base, knocking in 25 runs and compiling a 1.017 slugging percentage. Overall, Frey hit .437 and had a .500 on-base percentage to earn first-team All-Niagara Frontier League. He also clubbed three home runs and registered 16 extra-base hits. Frey intends to continue his career at St. John Fisher next year.
Jowell Garcia, Fr., Lockport
Known for his feats at the plate and in centerfield, Garcia was one of two freshmen selected first-team All-Niagara Frontier League, earning the nod as a designated hitter. He hit .451, with nine RBIs and had a .548 on-base percentage. Garcia hit four doubles and three triples and scored 17 runs and stole 10 bases for the Lions.
Andrew Hearn, Sr., Starpoint
A do-it-all player, Hearn was selected All-Western New York large schools second-team. He hit .357, with nine RBIs and had a .591 on-base percentage. On the mound, Hearn had a 1.00 ERA and recorded 41 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. Hearn allowed just 10 walks in five starts for the Spartans. He intends to continue his career at Quinnipiac next year.
Domenic Hickok, Sr., Niagara Falls
Not only did Hickok get on base a lot, but he scored often when he did. A first-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection, Hickok hit .388, had a .492 on-base percentage and scored 21 runs. The outfielder also drove in 14 runs and had six extra-base hits, while occasionally flashing his glove in the outfield. Hickok plans to play collegiately at Fredonia.
Brayden Hy, Jr., Royalton-Hartland
Hy hit better than .400 for the second season in a row to earn second-team All-Western New York honors. Voted first-team All-Niagara-Orleans League for the second consecutive season, Hy clubbed .452, with a .573 on-base percentage. Hy drove in 24 runs, scored 31 and had 14 extra-base hits. He had six multi-RBI games and nine multi-hit games.
Jude Lowry, Sr., Niagara Falls
As Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year and an All-Western New York large schools second-team pick, Lowry was a rock for the Wolverines. Lowry went 5-0 in seven appearances, totaling a 0.86 ERA over 40 2/3 innings. He allowed 18 hits and 12 walks, while striking out 56 batters. The NCCC commit also hit .367, had 18 RBIs and scored 17 runs.
Aidan Paul, Sr., Medina
Paul, an NCCC commit, had a 5-4 record, but logged a 1.13 ERA. He tossed five complete games and two shutouts. He fanned 140 batters over 68 1/3 innings, while giving up just 35 hits. Paul recorded 10 double-digit strikeout games in 11 appearances and surrendered more than four hits once. He also hit .414, with 13 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.
Player of the Year: Thomas Russo III, Sr., Royalton-Hartland
A terror on the mound and in the batter’s box, Russo became one of the best players in Western New York. The Canisius College signee was the Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year and the All-Western New York Small Schools Pitcher of the Year. He went 6-1 — with five complete games and three shutouts — and had 0.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings. Russo surrendered just 18 hits and 21 walks. At the dish, Russo hit .507 with 22 RBIs and 19 of his 37 hits went for extra bases.
Jacob Szlis, Jr., North Tonawanda
Voted the top pitcher in the Niagara Frontier League, Szlis went 4-1 in eight appearances. He logged a 0.65 ERA in 43 innings, while striking out 66 and walking just eight. Szlis surrendered two hits or less in three starts and gave up a total of four earned runs. He recorded three double-digit strikeout games, including a one-hit, 13-strikeout game against Lew-Port.
After recording nine wins and a 0.43 ERA last season, Russo performed even better in his senior campaign. With a 6-1 record, a 0.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts, Russo threw complete games and three shutouts. He also recorded eight games with double-digit strikeouts, including against Lockport (13 on April 8) and N-O rival Wilson in consecutive starts (14 on April 19 and 15 on April 27).
On top of this, Russo brought his bat to the plate and was sometimes the spark for Roy-Hart’s offense, finishing with a .507 average, three home runs and 22 RBIs and was one of six players to appear in all 23 games.
And while he has a knack for hitting — a career .386 average, six homers and 88 runs batted in as a four-year varsity letterman — Russo said he has felt more comfortable with his pitching, which has now recorded a velocity as high as the lower 90s.
“I’m definitely more consistent with my pitching ever since I developed that slider,” Russo said. “That’s been my go-to pitch. That’s my strikeout pitch. But definitely pitching. Get ahead, stay ahead, get ahead, get ground-balls (and) if I’m not getting ground balls, (I’m) striking people out.”
One of the people who has been and plans to remain in Russo’s corner is Roy-Hart head coach Jim Heideman. Since he coached young Russo on a baseball team called the Scrappers, Heideman has watched Russo develop into a top player but also a “great-hearted kid.”
Heideman credits Russo’s successful senior season as a direct result of the off-season work Russo put in through all aspects. Being able to sign with Canisius and have his future set up, Heideman added, helped Russo relax and focus on the present moment.
“He was just really focused on getting his body in the best shape that he could to be ready to throw,” Heideman said. “He worked hard on the mental side of the game this year, as well as the physical side. Try not to put as much pressure on himself and realizing that there's a defense behind him, and he doesn't have to go out there and try to win it on every pitch. … Just trusting the defense behind them and doing his job, which he did very well.”
In September, Russo and his strike-out abilities will take him to Division I Canisius. The Golden Griffins have had other Greater Niagara region players on their roster in recent years, including Tom Peltier (Niagara Wheatfield), Charlie Sobieraski (Lockport) and Jesse Puscheck (North Tonawanda).
As he now prepares for competing at the Division I level, Russo hopes the knowledge and skill-set he gathered the past year will be used to his advantage once he exchanges the purple-and-white for the blue-and-gold.
“I want to be able to use my bat at Canisius,” Russo said. “That’d be amazing. But (when I’m) pitching, get ground balls, let the defense make plays. I’m going to have an amazing defense behind me… Just have my team make plays for me and win a ballgame.”
The rest of the GNN all-area team includes: Connor Burkestone (Niagara Falls), Jackson Frey (Grand Island), Jowell Garcia (Lockport), Andrew Hearn (Starpoint), Domenic Hickok (Niagara Falls), Brayden Hy (Royalton-Hartland), Jude Lowry (Niagara Falls), Aidan Paul (Medina) and Jacob Szlis (North Tonawanda).
Honorable Mention: Sam Heim (North Tonawanda), Tyler Johnston (Wilson), Anthony Littere (Niagara Falls), Dylan Novak (Grand Island) and Tyler Schwartzkopf (Niagara Wheatfield).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.