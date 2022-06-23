GNN player of the year: Baseball fuels the future of Medina's Zach Fike

Medina baseball coach Jon Sherman thinks Zach Fike could have stepped out of the lyrics of a country music song.
From his flowing hair, easy smile and love for working on the farm, Fike is content with this perception. When pressed, he struggled to find anything he loves more than playing baseball and riding a tractor. It should be no surprise that both have been the center of his life from an early age.
Fike was barely 10 years old when he decided he wanted to play college baseball. So he went to work, refining his skills almost year-round through high school, and the results have followed. The 6-foot-2 lefty is headed to Niagara County Community College after five varsity seasons (a sixth was wiped out by COVID-19), three sectional baseball championships and one sectional soccer title at Medina.
Not only did Fike cement himself as one of the best pitchers in Western New York, but one of the top all-around players. His statistics technically declined from last season, but were still impressive.
Fike went 10-1 for the Mustangs, posting a 1.32 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 69 innings. In addition, he went .375 at the plate and drove 25 runs.
He also proved he can perform in clutch situations, tossing a shutout in the sectional final for the second year in a row to give Medina its third consecutive championship. Fike’s performance all season also earned him GNN Sports baseball player of the year.
“It sounds weird, but I like working on the farm and the (volunteer) fire department, but baseball is probably No. 2 or No. 3 with working on the farm and family,” Fike said. “... Just a baseball player who drives a tractor is what they’ll remember me as.”
SLIDESHOW: The GNN Sports all-area baseball team
Farming and baseball have driven Fike’s dreams for adulthood. He loves baseball and realized he could use it to further his farming knowledge in college, so he spurned a few other offers for a NCCC, which has a strong agricultural program. He will also continue to play for coach Matt Clingersmith, who has provided him pitching lessons since he was 14 years old.
A passion for baseball is also one of the main reasons Fike developed into a star for Medina. Despite being good enough to play varsity as a seventh-grader, he was not a refined hitter during the first few seasons of his career.
During his first three seasons, Fike hit .201 and had 16 RBIs, but during his last two seasons, he raked .414 with a total of 56 RBIs. Fike learned through a string of batting practices — he even has a cage at his house — to hit directionally and became a strong power hitter, with 23 extra-base hits, including 15 this season.
“He was a dead pull hitter and that was the only place he could hit the ball,” Sherman said. “It was to the first baseman or down the line and that was about it. We’ve gradually shifted him to where his true power is and that’s to the left-center gap. This year, maybe one or two hits went to right field and everything else was down the alleys.”
The adjustment in the batter’s box was greater than on the mound, but Fike still showed tremendous growth during his final two seasons. He went 5-3 in his first three seasons with a 1.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts. During the last two, he was 18-2, with a 1.21 ERA and. 198 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .134.
This season, Fike had six double-digit strikeout games and four shutouts while only surrendering 13 earned runs and nine extra-base hits. He did not give up more than three earned runs until Medina’s Class B state quarterfinal loss to Palmyra-Macedon.
“His ball runs quite a bit,” Sherman said. “Sometimes when we’re in the gym, I’ll play first base and he’s the worst person to catch because sometimes his ball will move 3 feet on me from where he starts it. … From the mound, it’s a tremendous advantage to have a ball that naturally runs.
“Sometimes when adrenaline kicks in and he tries to throw too hard, he loses a little on his ball. But when he’s nice and relaxed, that ball naturally moves from the mound to the plate. As a hitter, that makes it really tough to figure out where to swing the bat.”
Fike is currently throwing in the mid-80s and Clingersmith believes he can jump up into the upper 80s during his two seasons at NCCC, which he believes, as a left-handed pitcher, can net offers from Division I schools.
“He loves the game, he really wants it,” Clingersmith said. “... When he gets done with practice, he’s in the weight room. In the winter, there’s a snowstorm and he’s driving from Medina for a pitching lesson. That kid never misses the game. It’s the work outside of the field that makes him an elite player.”
Pursuing baseball after NCCC is also a goal, not just in order to continue his education, but also because he is not yet ready to consider life without the game he poured so much of his time into for most of the last decade.
“I don’t think anyone ever wants to stop,” Fike said, “so I’m going to work hard when I come to NCCC and play two more years after I’m done here.”
2021 GNN Sports All-Area Baseball
• Justin Horvath, Sr., Grand Island: One of the top athletes in the Niagara Frontier League, Horvath had a superb season for Grand Island. The third baseman led the Vikings with a .441 average and drove in 10 runs. Horvath also scored eight runs and reached base on half of his 34 at-bats this season. He was a first-team all-NFL selection as a designated hitter. Horvath will attend Alfred State to play football in the fall.
• Michael Huff, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: A rock behind the plate, Huff did not commit an error as Niagara Wheatfield’s catcher this season. He hit .303 and drove in nine runs, with five of his 10 hits resulting in extra bases, including a home run. Huff was adept at finding his way on base, posting a .596 on-base percentage. He walked 23 times this season and scored 17 runs. It was the second consecutive season he posted a .500 or better on-base rate. He was also a first-team all-NFL pick for the second year in a row. Huff will play baseball at Division I Western Michigan University next year.
• Brayden Hy, So., Royalton-Hartland: Hy built on a strong freshman debut by hitting .481 and driving in 33 runs this year. The infielder had 17 extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs. Hy had eight multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games, including a 4-for-5, six-RBI game against West Seneca West on May 20. He also went 4 for 4 with five RBIs against Newfane on April 29. Hy had a .557 on-base percentage and scored 36 runs. He was a first-team all-Niagara-Orleans League selection this season.
• Andrew Johnson, Sr., Niagara Falls: A year after logging two innings all season, Johnson was named the NFL pitcher of the year. Johnson went 4-1, with a .929 ERA and 39 strikeouts to help Niagara Falls to ascend to the top of the league. He allowed three earned runs, 13 hits and 13 walks over 28 innings. Johnson tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out a career-high 13 batters in a win over Kenmore East on May 12 and surrendered three hits in a shutout against the Bulldogs six days later. He will continue his baseball career at NCCC next year.
• Carter Krawczyk, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: A breakout campaign saw Krawczyk hit a career-high .397 and drive in 17 runs. The senior outfielder also had a .467 on-base percentage and scored 22 runs. In the field, Krawczyk committed only two errors on 36 chances as the Lancers reached the Section VI Class B-1 final. He went 4 for 4 with five RBIs against CSAT on April 8 and went 3 for 4 with an RBI against Niagara Wheatfield on May 4. Krawczyk plans to attend Niagara University in the fall.
• Aidan Paul, Jr., Medina: Paul became one of the top players in Western New York this season, going 6-2 on the mound with a 1.61 ERA and 122 strikeouts. He gave up 15 earned runs and 16 walks in 65.1 innings, allowing just four extra-base hits. Paul had seven double-digit strikeout games, including a 17-strikeout game against Barker on May 19, and threw a no-hitter against JFK four days later in the sectional opener. The 6-foot-4 junior also had a .438 average at the plate, with 23 RBIs and 21 runs.
• Xander Payne, Sr., Medina: There weren’t many positions Payne couldn’t play in the field, but he primarily played catcher this season, hitting .400 with 14 RBIs. He had 18 extra-base hits, with 12 doubles and three home runs. Payne had a .562 on-base percentage and scored 36 runs. He also went 5-1 on the mound with a 2.23 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. Payne threw a no-hitter against Alden on April 11 and fanned 17 against Le Roy on May 20. He is committed to play at SUNY Cortland next year.
• Thomas Russo, Jr., Royalton-Hartland: The Niagara-Orleans League player of the year had the best season of his career. Russo went 9-1 as a pitcher, with an astonishing 0.43 ERA and 136 strikeouts. He gave up four earned runs and 14 walks while allowing just three extra-base hits over 65 innings. Russo had four shutouts and seven double-digit strikeout games, including fanning 18 against Wilson on April 26 and 17 against Medina on May 4. At the plate, Russo hit .400 and drove in 36 runs, with 16 extra-base hits. He had a .516 on-base percentage and three home runs. Russo had eight multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games, including six against Maryvale on April 15.
• Morgan Zientara, Sr., Niagara Falls: Zientara not only had a breakout season, but he was one of the top players in Western New York. He earned NFL player of the year honors after going 4-1 with a .323 ERA and 55 strikeouts on the mound. Zientara surrendered just two earned runs and 10 hits over 43.1 innings. He had two shutouts this year, including a 16-strikeout no-hitter against Jamestown in the Class AA sectional opener. Zientara also hit .500 and drove in 19 runs this season. He had 11 multi-hit and six multi-RBI games this year. Zientara plans to play baseball for Fredonia State next year.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.