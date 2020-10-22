GRAND ISLAND — You don't find too many tandems like Kiersten Brown and Riley Weber.
Grand Island girls tennis had a strong season this fall, placing second in the Niagara Frontier League at 6-1 behind undefeated Niagara Wheatfield. Leading the charge for the Lady Vikings were Brown and Weber, two of the top singles players in Section VI.
"I'm blessed with two very good players right here," said Don Pray, GI's girls and boys tennis coach.
"They work hard on their own, they're good teammates and they have the drive to win, which is so important at that first and second singles spot this year. So Kiersten's gone undefeated, Riley's gone undefeated, and they really were the anchor of our team this year. And then we could build and try to find another point around them."
Not only was Brown undefeated, she was pretty much flawless. Not even dropping a single game this season, Brown was 7-0 in league matches, 14-0 in all sets, and 84-0 in games played.
That sounds about right for the defending sectional champion.
"I'm just so excited that (sectionals aren't) cancelled. It's just so fun to play," said Brown, who looks to become the first back-to-back champion since Williamsville East's Olga Khmylev from 2006-07.
"Like, I love the competition because there's a lot better girls from all the other leagues and when they're all mixed together the tournament's so much fun. I see all my friends who I've played with before and who I've played against, so it's fun. I'm really excited for the opportunity."
Weber isn't too far behind Brown after going 7-0 in league play as well. The fellow junior was also 14-0 in sets and compiled an 84-6 mark in games.
"I think I've played very well. ... I think I've really shown my best effort out here. (But) I could've done better, I let up one game in (all but one) match," said Weber, who returns to the sectional stage after working with Maggie McNamara last season as a doubles tandem.
"It could've been no games, but I mean, that's pretty good for a junior. So I'm at second singles, and I think I have more room for improvement. ... So I'm gonna work extra hard in the offseason, just so I can come back even stronger next year."
Pray believes that Weber's development has come with her consistency with the game, pointing out how she can battle with opponents that have the ability to hit 10-plus balls for a point during a match. And even as strong as Brown was last fall, Pray sees the work she's put in to get to another level.
"Kudos to (Kiersten) and kudos to Riley, too," Pray said. "And as I said, they both work hard in the offseason, and that's key in tennis when it's such a short season here. And with weather and all the other things with COVID this year it's been very, very difficult."
Both girls hail from athletic families. Weber's mother, Mary, was a collegiate tennis player herself, while Brown's father, Darren, was a basketball player for Niagara University while her sister, Alexandra, played volleyball for Maryland University and Canisius. Brown boasts her families' height as she towers over most opponents with her 6-foot-3 frame.
Brown has enjoyed watching GI put together such a strong season as the likes of Weber and doubles tandem Mia Schiffmacher and Haley Coombs thrived. The latter duo will also represent the Lady Vikings in this weekend's tournament.
Weber shared similar thoughts, as she's learned through working with a Section VI champion throughout practice sessions. Now she has a chance to join Brown in making Grand Island history.
"Even though there's no states this year, I'm just hoping I can get past the first round, second round and do the best that I can," Weber said. " ... Since I'm singles this year I prefer to play singles, I'm not really much of a doubles player, so hopefully I can make it farther in the singles round."
Brown knows what's at stake, especially with a field flooded with players like Clarence's Madeleine Eiss and Williamsville North's Eileen Wang — the USTA Junior Tour player who is back in the high school ranks after winning the Section VI championships as an eighth grader.
A potential repeat title is already giving her all the feels.
"I'd probably cry again. Last year I cried (and) won," said Brown with a laugh, as she recalls her 2019 win over Eiss. "It's gonna be tough this year because there's some competition, but I mean it's all worth it. I love (it). ... It makes it all worth it, like the moment when you just hit the last ball and your opponent misses, or you hit the winner and you just win, it's just awesome.
"... It's just one of the best moments of my life. It's so cool."
