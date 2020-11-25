GI's Decker completes comeback from hearth surgery

Riley Decker crossed the finish line in more ways than one.
As Decker, a sophomore at Grand Island High School, reflects on what she is thankful for this holiday season, being healthy and with family has an even stronger meaning.
On Oct. 20, Decker finished her first cross country meet of the season. It came one month and three days after she had surgery to repair a hole in her heart.
"I was so thankful," Decker said of being able to complete that race.
The first sign something was off came in February when Decker passed out on two separate occasions.
Based on the recommendation of her pediatrician, she went to see cardiologist Dr. Glenn Leonard, for what was thought to be a routine test that would explain why she had passed out.
Riley's biological dad, Rob Decker, took her to the appointment with Leonard. He gave Riley an echocardiogram and an ultrasound that revealed a 22-millimeter hole in her heart.
It was the last thing Riley's mom, Jody Fogarty, expected to hear.
"We really thought it was gonna be no big deal," Fogarty said. "Then I got the phone call (from Rob), she's got a hole in her heart. And I'm like, what do you mean she has a hole in her heart? What does this mean? I feel like I had a million questions. It's like you almost can't wrap your head around it.
Fogarty said Riley, 15, looked to be the picture of health as she was deep into her cross country training. She also ran indoor and outdoor track and field. It just didn't add up.
"You just couldn't believe that it was true," Fogarty said.
Still in disbelief, Jody said their fears were eased when Riley's pediatrician assured them that Riley was in the best care possible with Leonard.
Once they viewed the sonogram photos and saw how large the hole was, any denial or hopes of some type of error being made went out the window. Riley was diagnosed with atrial septal defect. It was time to face the reality of surgery.
"I was mostly scared," Riley said when she found out surgery was needed. "I was pretty surprised by it too."
Leonard said Riley was born with the hole in her heart, which makes it even more maddening for her and her family as they wondered how was this not discovered sooner.
Being a heart specialist, Leonard noticed that the hole in Riley's heart was so large that the sound of her heartbeat was considerably quieter than that of normal heartbeat.
Riley faced two surgical options, traditional open-heart or laparoscopic.
Open-heart would require a longer recovery period. Laparoscopic had the benefit of being non-invasive and easier to recover from, but it typically is only used to fix holes of 17-millimeters or less.
That's when a third option came into play: the Gore Cardioform ASD Occluder. Though it was not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Leonard knew approval for the implant was coming and that it would be Riley's best option.
The prospect of heart surgery was very worrisome for Riley. She wondered how long it would be before her life returned to some sense of normalcy.
"I thought so many things would be different," said Riley. "That I'd be completely out of sports, or running for the longest time. That I just won't be able to do so many things."
Unfortunately for Riley, she and her family would have to play the waiting game as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her surgery until Sept. 17 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Decker's excitement about being able to return to active competition was mixed with concern over the uncertainty of how much her body would be able to handle.
"It was scary going back." Riley confessed. "(I was worried) that the surgery wouldn't work and that I'd have to go back and they'd have to do open-heart instead."
Grand Island cross country coach Michelle White said that she thinks of the girls in the team as her daughters. If they hurt, she hurts. If they are happy, she is happy. But there was no coaching seminar that coach have prepared White on how to handle the surreal situation of knowing one of her student-athletes needed heart surgery.
"It was an emotional roller coaster, I'm not gonna lie," White said. "Riley is not an emotional girl. She does not show her emotions but I saw it all and through it all I watched her grow into this amazing, mature girl and I have to remind myself that she's still only in 10th grade. What she overcame is something she's gonna remember for the rest of her life."
White added that without realizing it, Riley became a source of inspiration for her mates. When Riley couldn't run, they adopted a 'Let's do it for Decker' mindset. When the girls saw Riley gutting out every step, they knew there was no way they could ever quit or complain over trivial matters like a cramp.
The road to return was far from easy. Initially, Riley would struggle to do one lap around the baseball diamond at the high school.
Even when she got back to meets, Riley was given a structured return program that put strict limits on how far she would run each time. So Riley was in constant turmoil from within knowing she had to follow doctors orders but still wanting to pull her weight for her team.
It took a toll on Riley emotionally as well as physically.
"When they took her out of the races she was sobbing and her heart had pain and she had trouble breathing," Fogarty said. "So it was scary every time we went to a competition."
Each incomplete race was a source of frustration and mental anguish Riley had to make sense of as she struggled with wanting to be back to her old self, but also knowing it would take time.
"It was way more emotional because I thought I let everyone down by not finishing," Riley said.
Fogarty joked that she wanted to keep Riley home in a protective bubble. But Leonard said that having a runner's heart, the best thing for Riley's recovery was to push her a little more each day.
"That was a big part in making sure the healing was happening," Fogarty said.
Usually given a goal of one mile each race, after Riley came out athletic trainers would take her vital signs compare them to the race before to chart her recovery.
Though Riley didn't have the thrill of crossing the finish line in those first four races, the fact that her recovery time was better and better each race showed the amazing progress she was making.
White admitted there were times it was difficult to rein Riley in because she is such a gritty competitor. But the way Riley was able to accept and adjust to a process of baby steps spoke volumes to her maturity level.
"It's so far beyond the maturity level she should be at." White. "... She listened to me. She listened to our athletic trainer. She listened to her doctor. She listened to her parents. That was the hardest part for her mentally, understanding why she was not able to do what she (had) been able to do."
Riley said the love and understanding from her support network of family, friends, coaches and teammates during this challenging period is something she will never forget. A true band of sisters, the Lady Vikings are more than Riley's teammates; they are family, and family is always there when you need them.
"That's what I needed the most during it," Riley said. "I'm very thankful I got it."
Recalling the Oct. 20 race, White smiled when she said that Riley disobeyed her by going beyond the agreed upon two-mile point.
"I was not at the two-mile point, her dad was," White said. "I was at the point of about 400 meters left in the race and I looked up and I saw her and I was fuming. Fuming because I was so worried about her and how she is she doing this. She ran by me and her whole face lit up into this smile and gave me a thumbs up.
I got emotional. She finished the race and I just went to her. It was just such a beautiful, beautiful moment. I was so incredibly proud of her that day. We cried together. It was a beautiful moment and I knew from there baby steps were done."
