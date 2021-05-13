GI's Craig Hoplight discusses Erie County wrestling dilemma

As wrestling season commences for some, there are others who remain idle.
There is an impending lawsuit in which the HoganWillig law firm is representing parents in Erie County who hope to override the county department of health's recommendation "to postpone or cancel wrestling activities" in 2021.
Thursday, a message was posted to the health department's website stating: "The Erie County Department of Health provided a recommendation to NYSPHSAA Section VI to postpone or cancel its spring 2021 wrestling season. This recommendation does not prohibit the activity of wrestling within Erie County, and comports with the data regarding community transmission of COVID-19 and NYSDOH recommendations for high-risk youth sports at the time the recommendation was made."
The lawsuit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health, the health departments of the approved wrestling counties in Western New York — Niagara, Orleans, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua — and the Empire State Development Corporation as defendants. A temporary restraining order is being sought in hopes of lifting wrestling's high-risk status, amending the 10-day COVID-19 pause rule and allowing programs in Erie County to partake in the 2021 season.
The health department statement Thursday placed all decision making firmly in the hands of Section VI officials, who have not provided any new updates.
Craig Hoplight, head wrestling coach at the lone school in our coverage area that resides in Erie County, Grand Island, has a lot on his shoulders in this waiting game. He's still waiting to hear when he can get things going.
"What are we doing? We don't really have the time to waste," Hoplight said. " ... When things get out of out your control, there's nothing you can do, but I just want a solid answer. I'd love to start practicing tomorrow, or know that I'm not practicing this year."
It has been a long road for the Vikings, as well as other Erie County programs. Like the other counties in WNY, these programs were placed on hold when the wrestling season was delayed from its traditional winter season on Jan. 28. The five WNY counties and their respective health department leaders made a joint statement for delaying wrestling, which was listed as a high-risk sport in New York State.
It must be noted that other high-risk sports in NYS — football, basketball, hockey, cheerleading, lacrosse and volleyball — have either all competed this school year or have been approved to compete in the spring.
The idea to hold off from wrestling was to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, as the joint DOH release stated the sport "involves participants sparring in very close physical proximity for extended periods of time, which significantly increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission." It also noted concerns of student-athletes competing in masks due to it being a choking hazard.
Of course, New York's southern neighbor, Pennsylvania, placed a mask mandate for all competing wrestlers this winter, as it was able to conduct an adjusted season.
As kids and coaches waited, frustrations fueled the process due to programs across the country competing on the mat, as well as in NYS. Section VI's neighboring area of Rochester (Section V) was able to conduct a winter season, as competitors went without masks in matches after negative COVID tests while other mandates were in place on spectators and sanitization efforts.
According to Amherst coach Dennis Bauer, Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany had no pauses during their respective wrestling seasons.
Fast forward to April 21, things seemed clear for GI and other Erie County squads to join the fray. Section VI and its executive committee announced that four of WNY's five counties approved programs to begin practice May 3. But Erie — by far the largest in terms of population — withheld. Coinciding with the ECDOH's initial recommendation from a Jan. 26 statement, the April 21 press release confirmed that the Erie programs were still unable to begin during the spring season.
This has led to some changes in leagues and scheduling. Due to several Niagara Frontier League and Niagara-Orleans League teams — GI, CSAT, the joint Kenmore program and Akron — residing in Erie County, as well as Starpoint being the ECIC's only Niagara County school, the remaining NFL teams, N-O teams and Starpoint have joined forces to create a Niagara-Orleans super league for 2021.
Noting that they'd be two weeks behind if they were to be green-lighted on practices this weekend, Hoplight knows that time is running short for the Vikings. He shared how this has been a difficult time to be a coach because the lack of direction from the top. This has relegated him to keeping in touch with his kids via Twitter, as they await the word on when practices and schedules are open.
But with the lawsuit bleeding into the start of this spring wrestling season, another challenge has come up.
"Since kids were told that wrestling wasn't happening for Erie County kids, they all joined other sports," he said. "So my team is gonna go from about, what I was assuming to be around 30 kids, if I'm gonna guess, I'm gonna have under 10. Because what would you do? ... When wrestling doesn't happen, you're probably gonna go run track and forget it ever happened."
This opens up another world of questions. Although dual-sport rules have been loosening in recent years, not all districts have adhered to it. Would student-athletes be required to stay on their spring roster if wrestling opened up? What if rosters were too small to begin with and leaving one for the wrestling team left the former in a bad spot? Also, when would Erie County schools be able to practice, as well as when will their matches be scheduled?
There are may facets that will need to be adjusted before the Vikings, or any other Erie County schools, get going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.