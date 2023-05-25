GRAND ISLAND — A season-ending loss is usually a somber occasion. The coach’s tone is consoling and reflective as they search for one last lesson to teach.
When Grand Island coach Jen Chowske faced her team following a 17-9 loss to Lake Shore in a Section VI Class C semifinal Thursday, she had a lesson to teach, but there was little consolation.
Chowske is usually passionate and intense but mild-mannered on the sidelines. But her emotions were filled with anger and frustration over what she believed was a lack of effort and sportsmanship.
She thanked the seniors for their years of effort — which led to winning the program’s first sectional championship last season — but admonished the team overall for “quitting” in the second half and resorting to tactics she called “dirty.”
And then Chowske walked off the field.
Physical play by both sides for most of the game shifted as No. 6 Lake Shore’s lead swelled late in the game, culminating with a red card issued to Grand Island’s Teagan Willats. Ultimately, it was Lake Shore who left Gene Masters Field celebrating, thanks to seven goals from seventh-grader Katsi Jackson.
“Our girls know when we get possession and we kind of draw out that defense and then once you draw the defense, it kind of opens things up to go in and maybe score another one,” Lake Shore coach Lindsay John said. “That’s how we got a few more looks, is drawing them out, making them push out and then kind of sneak in and get some looks that way.”
The first half swayed back and forth, with five lead changes and four ties. But Jackson netted a pair of goals in the final two minutes to give Lake Shore a 7-5 halftime lead it would never relinquish.
Instead of a Grand Island comeback, the Eagles pounced for the first four goals of the second half. Goals by Juliet Chadima and Natalie Malush in the second half gave the Vikings a glimmer of life, but Lake Shore (18-0) smothered any comeback hopes on both occasions.
Even when the Eagles were served a red card in the final eight minutes and played a player short, they didn’t relent, closing the game on a 6-1 run.
“Lacrosse is a huge momentum game and being able to push and count on my girls like, ‘Hey, we got one goal. All right, let’s get off the draw and let’s get one more,’ ” John said. “Starting the second half that way makes me feel like I had a good halftime speech. But coming off that halftime and being able to like, boom, boom, boom, push a couple goals just only helps our momentum.”
Lake Shore standout Ava Tallchief tallied six goals and a pair of assists. The Eagles will face No. 1 Hamburg in the Class C final at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Parker Field.
Chowske declined comment for No. 2 Grand Island, which finished the season 8-10.
Kenmore 9, Niagara Falls 8 (OT)
Niagara Falls came within a heartbeat of advancing to the Class A sectional final, but third-seeded Kenmore crushed those dreams with an overtime goal in a Class A semifinal Thursday.
The No. 2 Wolverines held a 4-3 halftime lead, but couldn’t hang on. Freshman Sophia Contento scored four goals, while seventh-grader Colette Printup recorded a hat trick to finish the season with 80 goals and 15 assists.
Ava Martell also tallied a goal for Niagara Falls, which finished the season 7-10.
Kenmore (10-6) advances to play No. 1 Lancaster at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Parker Field.
Orchard Park 17, Niagara Wheatfield 15
Niagara Wheatfield clawed its way back from a five-goal halftime deficit, but the No. 4 Falcons didn’t have enough to overcome top-seeded Orchard Park in a Class B sectional semifinal Thursday.
Tristan Davis pushed her Section VI-leading goal tally to 105 for the season after recording 10 goals against the Quakers, while Ava Devald pitched in four goals and two assists. Sam Pignato added a goal and an assist, while Elizabeth Fuerch scored a goal.
Emma Bing made 11 saves for Niagara Wheatfield, which finished the season 12-6.
Orchard Park (16-1) got seven goals and two assists from Ella Forcucci, while Maya Griffin netted four goals. Mia Bradley had two goals and three assists and Lily Buckley had two goals and two assists.
The Quakers will face No. 2 Clarence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker Field.
