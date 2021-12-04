The names of those who score the baskets, grab the rebounds and make the steals change, but there has been one constant for Wilson girls basketball under Brian Baker — winning. For 13 years, the Lakewomen have won. A lot.
Regardless of who has graduated or suffered injuries, Baker has found ways to consistently replenish the roster and the numbers are a reflection. Wilson has not only won 11 Niagara-Orleans League titles since 2009, but it has gone 162-9 in the process. Tack on five Section VI titles.
The Lakewomen capped another unbeaten N-O League season with a runner-up finish in Class B2, but it was a senior-heavy squad. Six seniors accounted for 66% of the scoring last season.
Yet, that does not change expectations this season. A program that has won 37 consecutive league games will once again attempt to restock, reload and make another run at a sectional championship.
“I don’t ever lower my goals, I don’t ever lower my expectations,” Baker said. “These kids know what our offseason means to us. Obviously the last couple years have been super challenging for everybody, but we don’t lower our expectations. Everybody is out to beat us and it’s been like that for a long time. We have to bring our ‘A’ game every night.”
Four sophomores join the roster this season, but Wilson also boasts four seniors who understand the way the program operates. One of those seniors is Bella Lemke, who was the team’s leading scorer a year ago and is entering her third varsity season.
At 5-foot-5, Lemke was the team’s only double-digit scorer last season at 10.4 points per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Although Lemke was the go-to scorer last season, stepping into a more prominent role off the court is a significant task at Wilson.
“We definitely want to hold ourselves to an extremely high standard,” Lemke said. “... Last year I had a lot of points and it’s a lot of pressure to be better than I was last year. But we’re all kind of like a family, so it’s easier to work together.”
Sophomore Peyton McInnis is the only other returning player who saw meaningful minutes last year, averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, but she will step into the starting lineup this year. Seniors Kaelin Faery, Morgan McInnis and Abby Hurtgam should provide depth, while sophomores Caitlin Cliffe, Rian Faery and Bridget McBride join the squad.
One new challenge for Wilson sliding down to Class C1 after spending all of Baker’s first 13 years as head coach in Class B2. Playing in a new class brings a host of new opponents, which excites Baker, who is known for scouting potential sectional opponents on off-nights.
“I’ve got to learn about some of the C schools and do some homework on them,” Baker said. “But I’ve been out and about enough to know there’s talent.”
Wilson opened the season by beating Springville 50-46 in overtime. The Lakewomen host Section V’s Oakfield-Alabama at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewiston-Porter Lancers
• Coach: Dick Lindamer
• Class: B-1
• 2021 record: 13-1
Lewiston-Porter accomplished everything it wanted last year except a sectional championship. Now it’s back to fix that wrong.
The Lancers won their first 13 games by an average of 26.3 points per game, winning all but one contest by double-digits. But for the second consecutive year, the season ended in the Class A2 semifinals.
Lew-Port now returns all but two of its players from last year, including 97% of its scoring output as it pursues the school’s first sectional title since 2005.
“Our first goal to win the league and our second goal is to get to the finals and win a sectional championship,” Lindamer said. “But those are a long way off, so we have to focus on getting better each day. If we take care of the short-term stuff, the long-term stuff will fall into place.”
Leading the way for the two-time reigning Niagara Frontier League champions is the league’s top scorer, Sophie Auer. The 5-foot-8 junior put up 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 steals per game last season and is widely considered the top player in the NFL coming into the season.
Lew-Port’s second-leading scorer also returns, as senior Tessa Schuey looks to build upon a year in which she posted 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals per night. Nora Dugan (7.5 rebounds), Sarah Woods, Lucia Sanchez, Aliza Whitehead and Jordan Niccola also provide depth for the Lancers.
“We are built on multi-sport athletes, so we try to use our speed, quickness and strength,” Lindamer said. “We press, run the floor and try to get out in transition as much as possible. But I think you’ll also see we’re pretty solid in the halfcourt game as well.”
Lew-Port opens the season on the road against Nichols at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Island Vikings
• Coach: Kristin Wegrzyn
• Class: A2
• 2021 record: 9-6
If someone asked Kristin Wegrzyn about her future prospects the day after last season, she would have raved.
But Grand Island lost both of its leading scorers. Grace Carey graduated, while 6-foot-2 Bri Barr transferred to Nichols following a breakout freshman campaign that saw her average 17.7 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. Now the Vikings must replace more than 30 points and 22 rebounds per game.
Still, Wegrzyn opened practice with players yearning to fill the void, and although Grand Island may be a young team with little experience, it still believes it can compete in the Niagara Frontier League.
“It is a blank slate,” Wegrzyn said. “I wanted them to prove to me with action. There’s a lot of kids who want bigger roles and have communicated that to me, but it’s really important to prove it with action because you can’t lie on the court. … We’re an athletic team. We have a lot of potential, but it’s up to them to match that potential.”
Third-year senior Olivia Nucci and sophomore Claire LeFevre both return in the backcourt after averaging five points per game. Junior Sydney Knight has been a varsity player for three seasons and the 5-foot-11 forward should see a more prominent role this season. Guard Madelyn Gallagher also returns after playing varsity as an eighth-grader.
Juniors Jenalynn Hoy and Serenity Sikora also join the team to add some height to the frontcourt.
“There really isn’t a go-to player, so our system is a little more balanced and it creates more opportunities for shots, for kids to make reads,” Wegrzyn said. “What I did was really break it down so kids can make reads and put that into our system. … We have some really smart kids and I think the scoring will happen as we get more experience.”
Grand Island opened the season against Newfane on Friday at the Maryvale Tournament.
Lockport Lions
• Coach: Joe Catalano
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 9-6
Lockport hasn’t been blessed with much luck in the last two years. It lost five players due to COVID-19 last season, its leading scorer was injured in the final game and it starts this season with four games in seven days, including two against the favorites to win the Niagara Frontier League.
Still, the Lions believe there is enough depth on the roster to be competitive and finish in the upper half of the NFL this year. They just have to find some scoring.
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” Catalano said. “If we work together, we’ll get better and better as the season progresses and hopefully put some wins on the board.”
Kalyn Reabold led Lockport with 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore, but she tore her ACL in last year’s sectional loss to Williamsville North and will likely miss the entire year. On top of the loss of Reabold, the Lions must replace roughly 75% of last season’s scoring.
Third-year varsity player Iyana King (3.2 points) and Deaira Darrell (4.9 points) return in the backcourt, while Bryann Simpson, 5-foot-10 Saige Evans and 6-foot-2 Bailey Seward will patrol the frontcourt.
The new crop of players will be tested early, opening at North Tonawanda, followed by a trip to Irondequoit, a tilt with two-time defending NFL champion Lewiston-Porter and another road game against Grand Island.
“It is hopefully going to teach us how we need to play,” Catalano said. “It is going to show us what input that is going to work, what we input that’s not going to work, and after those first four games, we’ll be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘This is who we are.’”
Lockport travels to North Tonawanda at 6:30 p.m. next Friday.
Niagara Falls Wolverines
• Coach: Joe Tiberi
• Class: AA
• 2021 record: 1-14
A rebuilding season was compacted by taking on COVID-19 in full force for Niagara Falls last season.
Coach Joe Tiberi took the season off and he returns looking to continue to build the program through an influx of young talent.
The leading scorer averaged six points per game last season for the Wolverines and many of its minutes leaders have graduated. Seniors Marissa Garver and Lexi Storey, along with junior Leah Strong, bring experience, while underclassmen Brooklyn Hunt, Lilly Edwards and Ma’Siyah Porter will see significant minutes.
Although Niagara Falls is still in the rebuilding process, it hopes to be more competitive than last year, which saw the team average 27.3 points per game.
“Last spring we started offseason workouts with those interested in playing basketball and we did it again in the fall to work on improving skills,” Tiberi said. “We’re hoping that will translate into a few wins and be more competitive in our league. Hopefully by the end of the season, we’ll start to peak and maybe surprise some teams in sectionals.”
Niagara Falls travels to Newfane at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Niagara Wheatfield Falcons
• Coach: Gary Jackson
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 7-7
Niagara Wheatfield got back to .500 last season and found its groove near the end of the year, before a season-ending loss to Hamburg in sectionals. The Falcons won six of their last seven games of the regular season with a team that featured three seniors.
All three of those seniors played major roles, but Niagara Wheatfield still returns a few key players, including six seniors and three juniors.
Maddie Fike was the go-to player for the Falcons in her first varsity season. The 5-foot-10 senior looks to build on a season in which she averaged 10 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.1 steals per game.
Katelyn Dena is also back after posting 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a sophomore. Gabrielle Fuerch and Olivia Rickard also return, as do Brooke Meissner and Tristan Davis after playing as sophomores.
Niagara Wheatfield travels to Orchard Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
North Tonawanda Lady Jacks
• Coach: Erin Strassburg
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 11-2
Losing three four-year varsity players has not dimmed hopes for North Tonawanda this season. In fact, it thinks there are opportunities to be even better.
The Lady Jacks went 8-1 during the regular season, losing only to Niagara Frontier League champion Lewiston-Porter, while the second game between the two teams was not played due to COVID-19. They also reached the Class A1 sectional finals and now they are looking for league and Section VI titles this season.
“(Lew-Port) is a fantastic program and Sophie Auer is going to be a challenge for sure, but I think we can be competitive with them,” head coach Erin Strassburg said. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I think we can contend.”
Alex Buckley’s 16.3 points per game has been lost to graduation, but some new players have arrived. Brittany Day played varsity for North Tonawanda as an eighth-grader, transferred to Sacred Heart last year and returns to the lineup this year.
Meanwhile, Kylie Miranto is one of the most athletic players in the NFL and averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 steals per game. Sophia Wilson is also a strong athlete and defender who averaged 6.7 points per game last season. Kaylee Valentic is a fourth-year varsity player and comes back after missing last season with a torn ACL. Strassburg also believes eighth-grader Annabelle Day has a bright future in the program.
The key player returning for the Lady Jacks is Emily Zander, a fourth-year varsity player who averaged 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. The 5-foot-10 junior now moves into the role of go-to scorer, a job Strassburg believes she’s ready to handle.
“Her aggression on the boards is fantastic,” Strasburg said. “She’s going to step into Alex’s scoring role and her leadership role. She’s very vocal on the court, which is great.”
North Tonawanda travels to Starpoint at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Starpoint Spartans
• Coach: Megan Reed
• Class: A2
• 2021 record: 0-12
A six-year attempt to reboot the program culminated in a season without a win for Starpoint. The Spartans have not recorded a season better than .500 since 2015, but the emergence of some young players has the team feeling rejuvenated.
Starpoint only had two seniors last season, but the team is even younger with the addition of four freshmen this winter. Still, the youthful talent is expected to provide a more competitive season after losing by 26.1 points per game.
Freshman Sophia Waliszewski has been a player head coach Megan Reed has been watching since seventh grade and adds a high IQ to the backcourt, while 6-foot classmate Megan Milleville is expected to add some strength and skill in the paint.
Caitlin Deney adds shooting and defense off the bench and Madelyn Schmidt should also get some minutes after playing junior varsity as a seventh and eighth-grader. Sophomore guard Ava Anastasi also returns after playing varsity as a freshman and Morgan Spilewski joins the team as a junior.
Reed expects the freshmen to be a major factor in the scorebook, while also hoping senior co-captains Jenna Clark and Carly Dell’Oso add experience to create balance.
“I’m counting on Sophia and Meg for a lot, but I’m not worried about it,” Reed said. “My seniors are great seniors. They’ve already meshed well together. … All these young ladies have been playing since they were young and I see a lot of commitment from this team.”
Starpoint hosts North Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Barker Raiders
• Coach: James Bachman
• Class: C2
• 2021 record: 6-6
James Bachman has not been given an easy task in his first year as coach, and not just because he is coaching varsity and junior varsity. All but two players have graduated from last year’s Barker team, meaning the team must be built from scratch.
The Raiders also have a pair of players who missed all of last season because of COVID-19, in addition to four sophomores on the team.
Mia Herman assumes the point guard job after not playing last year as a sophomore, while senior Alyssa Thompson has the ability to make outside shots. Senior Hannah Fiacco and sophomore Kiera Dalton move into the starting lineup at forward.
With only nine players on the roster, Barker hopes it can push into the middle of the Niagara-Orleans League again, as Bachman attempts to revitalize the program for the future.
“I want to build a fifth- and sixth-grade program, moving into modified and build a program,” Bachman said. “I can teach the JV level the stuff to prepare for varsity. I really want to start building the program.”
Barker lost its opener to Section V’s Holley, 23-21, on Thursday. The Raiders face Medina at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Medina Mustangs
• Coach: Connie Heschke
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 0-12
Since a 2017 run to the Class B2 sectional final, Medina has hit a skid it has not been able to recover from. Connie Heschke takes over as the fourth coach since 2017 for a program that is 2-32 in the last two seasons.
Heschke has coached modified basketball the last four seasons and thinks there is some promise for the future of the varsity squad. One of the main areas of focus is improving shooting ability. The Mustangs scored 30 points twice and averaged 21.2 points per game a year ago.
Many of the players on the roster are new to varsity basketball. Medina is looking toward senior Lily Carpenter, juniors Rylee Van Nostrand and Stella Poler and sophomore Chloe Anelli to be significant contributors.
“They just want to win a game,” Heschke said. “I said you have to look at it long-term and they said they just want to win a game. As a coach, I’d like to win every game. To build their confidence, I just keep telling them what they did right. We’re critiquing them as they go. Our hardness on them is making them work harder.”
Medina plays Barker at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kendall.
Newfane Panthers
• Coach: Kevin Klumpp
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 6-7
A promising 2021 season for Newfane was derailed with a COVID-19 pause, resulting in playing eight games in nine days and led to a second season below .500 in three years.
The Panthers are still looking to get back to the form of the 2018 Niagara-Orleans League championship team, but they can get back into the top-three of the league this season.
“At a small school you have to ride the waves of who comes and who goes,” Klumpp said. “That’s why you have to credit Wilson for what they’ve done, but I’d say we’re right behind them. You just ride the waves.”
No player averaged more than eight points per game last season, but Newfane has a group of seniors entering their third year of varsity basketball. Allison Clark (3.5 points per game) and Jensen McGhee (6 points per game) are expected to take a big leap in scoring, while Angelina DiTullio (3.6 points per game) is expected to be the third scoring option.
Emma Hoffer and Allie Szratter are expected to add depth, as does sophomore Mallory Schultz, who played varsity last season. Freshman Sienna Bowers also joins the rotation this season.
“I’d say we’re still in rebuilding mode and we can coach them up enough that we can get a bunch of wins along the way,” Klumpp said. “We’re still learning, still building. … The main goal is to compete every game. If you’re playing us, you better prepare for a hard game and we’re going to come after you.”
Newfane opened the season against Grand Island on Friday at the Maryvale Tournament.
Royalton-Hartland Rams
• Coach: Grace Swick
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 5-9
Royalton-Hartland is seeking its first winning season since 2012, but must replace some key contributors from last season.
Gone is the team’s lone double-digit scorer Shelby Wolf (13 points per game), so the Rams must manufacture points in other areas of the game. They will rely on athleticism and quickness as young players continue to develop skills.
Roy-Hart has multiple players who have found success in other sports like Ava Owens (volleyball) and Kara Choate (soccer) and hopes it translates to the basketball court. Owens is the top returning scorer at 7.9 points per game, while Claire Halstead pitched in 5.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Freshman Kaitlin Mettler was the leading scorer on the junior varsity team and now moves into the varsity rotation for a team that expects to have a balanced offense.
“We need the confidence to beat some of those teams that have been at the top for a while,” Swick said. “A lot of it sometimes is mental. We’ve had a lot of close games the last few seasons. It’s got to be the mental push, for sure.”
Roy-Hart travels to Alden to open the season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.