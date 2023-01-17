LEWISTON — Whether he was serving as a team captain in the NHL or with Team USA during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Brian Gionta has always had the ability to lead others. Now, nearly five years after he retired from playing professionally, Gionta is bringing his knowledge of the game to Monteagle Ridge.
This past Thursday, the Niagara University men’s hockey program announced Gionta was hired as the program’s director of player development. Serving as an outside voice, Gionta will look to help a Purple Eagles team, who, as of Tuesday, are tied for sixth place in the Atlantic Hockey standings with six weeks left in the regular season.
After being invited to speak with the team on multiple occasions during his playing career by Niagara head coach Jason Lammers, Gionta said the coaching opportunity with the Purple Eagles was “in the works” for quite some time and came down to scheduling.
“It’s just kind of helping out those guys, going in there, being on the ice sometimes with the players and trying to help out anyway I can,” said Gionta on his role with the Purple Eagles. “It’s more on little intricacies and things like that, where you can kind of help them with their own game that would kind of lead to helping with the team game.”
Having the innate ability to lead younger players is what made Gionta a viable candidate and addition to Niagara’s coaching staff.
“Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” said Niagara head coach Jason Lammers in a written statement last Thursday. “Brian’s strong leadership skills and passion for the game are uncommon and will bring a new level of development for our student-athletes both on and off the ice to the program.”
A Rochester native, Gionta spent four seasons at Boston College where he recorded 123 goals and 232 points in 164 games. Gionta was then selected as the 82nd overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft and later played for the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins before retiring in 2018. Before joining Niagara, Gionta served in a player development role with the Rochester Americans, the minor-league team of the Sabres. Now working with a NCAA program, Gionta is ready for the responsibility for his new role at Niagara as the job covers “a broad spectrum” of needs for the program.
“And that’s why you’re kind of there on the ice for little things that they can implement into their game or use (in games),” said Gionta. “But you’re also there off the ice as well to kind of toss ideas around, and, maybe if they’re going through something, you’re kind of there to talk and mentor…. For me, that’s been kind of rewarding.”
Hoping to serve as both a fresh voice and an additional resource for the Purple Eagles, Gionta takes great pride in now being part of a collegiate program located in his home area of Western New York.
“It’s great to be able to influence something local,” said Gionta. “I’m lucky to have that opportunity to learn from Jason and his staff as well. I think it’s a mutual, beneficial setup for everyone involved.”
Niagara continues its season at Air Force this Friday and Saturday and then wrap up the month of January when they face rival Canisius in the “Battle of the Bridge” Jan. 27-28 at HarborCenter in Buffalo.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.