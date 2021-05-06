GRAND ISLAND — The good times have been rolling for Grand Island volleyball.
The kings and queens of Niagara Frontier League volleyball have donned blue and white this season. A combined 26-0 record (22-0 in the NFL alone), GI is primed to have two league champion teams on the court this spring.
They've been so dominant, the Vikings and Lady Vikings have only lost one combined set all 2021.
"It's been enjoyable. A lot of fun seeing Bill (Wieberg) and Zach (Cramer) and the rest of 'em grow," said boys volleyball coach Bill Schultz, as he spoke on his two senior captains. "With this team there's still the key group there, but there's a lot of newer guys out there that have learned from those guys. It's just been nice to have 'em on the court and then teaching the underclassmen and helping out in practices. It's been really cool to see everyone else grow around them.
"And of course, Zach and Billy are still improving. Their chemistry, between Zach and Billy, is really great."
The boys have been the hunted. After claiming the school's first NYSPHSAA title in 2019, the bulk of the Vikings roster returned. That roster is led by Wieberg and Cramer, with the former being the reigning Section VI player of the year and the latter being a fellow first-team All-Western New York selection.
Cramer is the vocal leader, but Wieberg likes to chime in when he feels it's needed. Schultz noted how important someone like Cramer is in running the offense and getting others involved. The Vikings head coach also noted how Cramer's role is vital to how well Wieberg plays in his outside hitter slot.
It's been a fun ride this season overall, as Wieberg talked about not being sure if there'd be a season after it was pushed back from the fall due to COVID-19.
"For us, who didn't even expect to have a season, we are very grateful for this opportunity and are working hard every day so we can be as successful as we were in 2019," said Wieberg in a pre-game text message Thursday. "We know we have a huge target on our back and have to defend our title."
Wieberg, a Daemen College commit, also believes returning players like himself, Cramer or Jon Simpson have improved this season. But it's been a joy for the senior seeing young guys step up, like Eddie Kwarciak or Paul Wynne.
From the outside, the Vikings look flawless. But Schultz begs to differ.
"Yeah there is, there's still too many. I wish there was not as many," Schultz shared with a chuckle.
"But it's a different year. Last year, I think it was we had more, with the tournaments and stuff, it was a better test to see because we were playing more of the top lineup of teams. ... Having that group from last year leading and then you've got the new pieces, but I have the libero (Wynne), who's the brother of Dave, who graduated last year, I've got Dave on the team as an assistant coach too, so you know he's trying to give him input on what he did when he was playing last year and how it worked. And Jon too, having a middle from last year who's only a junior still.
" ... It' been a lot easier than if I was starting out with a whole class of juniors, or sophomores and juniors mixed in, trying to go through the COVID protocols and traveling separate coming in and basically just warming up and getting going."
On the girls side, it's been much more unique. Head coach Jonathan Head had been running the Lady Vikings program for 15 years, but he was looking to hang up the whistle. After taking a hiatus in 2019, Head had planned to do the same for the 2020 season.
But due to Amy Boutet stepping away on maternity leave, Head stepped back into his old role. What a pleasant surprise it's been for the coach, as he has the Lady Vikings on the verge of their first NFL title since 2016.
"The girls have put in a lot of time over the years. It's not just the result of one shortened season," Head said.
"This year was the first time we had them coming in off their club season. And a lot of girls found a way to still stay active and stay involved with their club teams, a lot of 'em up at that Niagara County Volleyball Club and a couple down at Niagara Frontier Volleyball, so they came in primed and ready to go. And even some of the other kids coming in off basketball, they came in a little quicker, a little faster than maybe the summer vacation mode, so it's a little different way to handle it.
"But they've put in the time, both through volleyball and their fitness and conditioning in other sports, that we were lucky that that one-week preseason didn't hurt us. I know that was definitely one of the things that caused a lot of teams (trouble) ... but we had the girls coming in, ready to go, and we've been able to pick up pretty good from that."
The one thing that's stood out to Head about this team is the resiliency. With the changes in schedules, pauses, restrictions and more, Head has been glad to see the girls "staying ready" through whatever challenges may come their way.
Senior Grace Carey has been a major contributor this season, as the hitter has captained the team alongside Hannah Pyc and Rose Meaney. Sharing a similar sentiment as Wieberg, Carey noted how thankful the group is to even be playing after the uncertainty coming into the season.
"I'm coming off basketball season, so I was really excited to roll into another season. And we just came out, high energy and just excited," Carey said. "I feel like that's what's driving us is the fact that our season is so short. We're just making the most of our time and working together as best as we can."
Carey also shared that she feels that she's in better shape than before with the seasons overlapping. This has even impacted her spring duties, as she's doubling up with volleyball and softball practices.
Knowing how strong the boys side has been, Carey noted how connected both teams have been through this success.
"The guys are super supportive of us. ... Obviously the boys volleyball team won states last year, so they're a great team," Carey said.
"Even last year they told us 'you guys are gonna be pretty good,' which is always good knowing we have their support. Rather than it being (a) boys-versus-girls kind of thing, we have their support 100%. So this year, I'm close with a lot of guys on the team and ... they came to one of our games and they were like 'yeah, you guys definitely could be something good this year.' So it's good knowing that they're fully for us, not against us."
Wieberg had more of the same to share.
"Yeah it's always amazing seeing any team in our school doing something great!," Wieberg said. "We've always supported them and they have always supported us and I'm excited to see what they can do this year!"
