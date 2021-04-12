GRAND ISLAND — It was ribbon cutting time for the Vikings faithful.
On Monday, the Grand Island High School athletic complex was showcased with its latest additions. With architects who helped design and construct the facility, members of the district's board of education, the Casey's Corner concession crew and more, GI was able to show off its two brand new turf fields, as well as a renovated softball field, the tennis courts and outdoor concession stand.
GI athletic director Jon Roth said this complex came together with the help of several committees, as well as a vision from himself, GI superintendent Dr. Brian Graham and director of facilities James Rozler II. Although Roth has been in the district for nearly 50 years, he wasn't sure if the board would approve of some of his requests for the project.
But to his surprise, many of them were met, giving Roth a facility he knows the school will be able take advantage of. After taking care of some of the cracks in the tennis court, the grass softball field was next, in part to keep up with Title IX compliance after being converted from the JV baseball field.
The grass field has been updated with new drainage and has a sprinkler system. That set up the biggest draw — the two new turf fields, where varying sports can compete, from baseball and softball in the spring, to soccer and football in the fall.
"We upgraded this to looking like a major league field. Then we started with this and then I said, 'If we have enough room, my goal was to have softball and baseball play at the same time,'" said Roth, whose two new turf fields have baseball and softball outfields that are connected but can be divided with fences for game days.
"And we accomplished that. We didn't have quite enough room to keep a field in between where the fence wouldn't be over it, but the multi-purpose field ... especially in the fall, you're not gonna have all these fences because there's no softball or baseball, so this field will be primarily for soccer."
One of the other unique aspects of the project was GI coaches had a fair share of input on the design. From varsity football and baseball coach Dean Santorio to boys lacrosse coach Steven Steck and physical education teacher Brian Willats. They were able to give Roth some ideas on some equipment to add with the fields, like practice soccer goals that double as kicking uprights for football.
There's also a set of lights, giving GI the chance to host night games for the high school programs, as well as other youth programs throughout the summer. Thinking of how outdated the bleachers and restrooms were for years, as well as no concession stand, Roth is delighted with the renovations.
"There's a lot of little things we saw. You always take from other fields and complexes," Roth said. "And I saw so many complexes, like the Williamsvilles ... that it's hard to play at the same time. So we had the space to do it without moving the hill and so we did it. ... It was kind of a bush league stadium years ago. ... A lot of those things were a big priority and we accomplished it. People bought in, the board bought in, community people bought in and it went from there."
Architects like Shawn Wright of Young + Wright Architectural and Vaughn Maracle of Campus Construction Management Group were also in attendance to see their collaboration project on display. Although the finishing touches of the project won't be handled until June, both shared about what this process has been from the development side.
"This project has been going on now for ... we're going on about four years I would say, since the planning process started," Wright said.
"As Dr. Graham pointed out, there was a large committee of people, a lot of coaches. I thought Mr. Roth did a great job of pulling together the right people to get comments and what they really did was they showed the school district that not only that they wanted something along like this, but that the community was gonna support it. That there was a lot of people in the community, a lot of the youth organizations and things like that, that would be helpful in supporting that."
From the three high schools in Williamsville districts, to Medina, Sweet Home and beyond, many of the athletic complexes throughout Section VI have been constructed by these organizations. Maracle opened up on some of the aspects of details behind the scenes.
"It's important to know that there's just as much time, if not more time sometimes, planning before we put a shovel in the ground," Maracle said. "So two-and-half, three years of good planning led for a good, successful, 13-month long construction project."
GI business teacher Cheryl Chamberlain, who is also coordinator of the school store and concession stands, was also there with her Casey's Corner crew. Keeping the memory of deceased former board member and Chamberlain mentor George Casey alive with the upgrade of the student-run food stand in his honor, Chamberlain was able to share the plan on what operations could be once the food is ready to be served — assuming once COVID restrictions are lifted as well.
"We are hoping to be open in spring sports, I don't know if it's gonna happen this year because of COVID," Chamberlain said. "But spring sports and fall sports. ... And the kids, they work really hard here, it's nice to see."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.