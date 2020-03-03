GI tops Lew-Port again in A-2 semifinal

CLARENCE — It’s rare to face an opponent four times in one season when it comes to high school sports, but the Lewiston-Porter Lancers and Grand Island Vikings girls basketball teams found a way to do so.
Lew-Port won the first matchup early in December, then the Vikings took the next two. Finally, in the most important fourth meeting, the Vikings defeated the Lancers, 43-34, in the Section VI Class A-2 semifinals.
The first quarter was strictly defense, as both teams put the other on short leashes. The first points weren’t scored until the 4:40 mark by Lew-Port.
Each team managed just two field goals, but the Vikings led, 6-4, behind a 3-pointer from senior Lydia Sweeney and a bucket and free throw from Grace Carey. For the Lancers, Sophie Lindamer and Sophie Auer scored.
In the second quarter, offense picked up.
Grand Island got a huge lift off its bench from Brianna Barr, whose physical presence inside gathered second chances and a quarter-high seven points. Additionally, Lew-Port was led by freshman Auer, who paced all scorers with eight points.
Lew-Port grabbed a 14-13 lead late in the second from a Claire Skowronski layup, but GI followed with the next five points, including a buzzer-beating lay in by Barr. After 16 minutes, the Vikings led, 18-14.
The Lancers came out in the second half blazing. A quick 7-0 run, highlighted by a Skowronski layup and successful foul shot, gave Lew-Port a 21-18 lead, prompting a GI timeout.
Out of the timeout, Grand Island got its first bucket of the half from Kayla Robinson. Sweeney then followed with two free throws and a 3-ball to extend the Vikings' lead back to 25-21.
Sweeney stayed hot as a pistol on the ensuing possession, nailing a jumper while being fouled. The three-point play extended the GI lead to seven.
Auer scored the next four points for Lew-Port to cut the lead to three, but Sweeney finished the third quarter by grabbing an offensive board and finishing the layup before the final horn. After three quarters, Grand Island led 30-25.
The final quarter was much like the first, as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the basket.
Auer dropped her 16th point of the game to start the frame, but GI added four more points off free throws to make it 34-27.
Lew-Port answered with four straight points to cut it to it to 34-31.
After Barr missed two at the line for GI, Robinson grabbed an offensive rebound and sunk the layup. GI’s first field goal of the quarter came at the 1:37 mark and extended its lead, 36-31.
The rest of the game was played majorly at the free throw line and Grand Island was able to sink its shots and hold on. In all, the Vikings scored 11 of their 13 points from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.
For the Vikings, Sweeney led with 21 points while Barr added nine. Additionally, the GI win sends the team back to the Class A-2 finals, where they were defeated by Williamsville South last season.
Following a first half that was slow offensively, Grand Island coach Kristin Wegrzyn said she felt both teams shook off some nerves and played better in the second half. The timeout after the 7-0 Lew-Port run helped, too.
“We just wanted to settle down. Coming out of halftime isn’t one of our strengths and even though we bring it up every time, we still tend to not come out very strong. So, again, in that timeout, it was just getting them to catch a breath and cool down and play our basketball,” Wegrzyn said.
The coach added that she knew the game would be hard fought throughout, due to the teams’ familiarities with each other.
“I almost think it’s more of a negative, because we know each other so well that we both know each other’s playbooks, we both know each other’s defenses. So it just comes down to who’s going to do the little things,” she said. “So playing each other for a fourth time, it’s tough, as you can see. We’re a rivalry, us and Lew-Port, so it’s always going to be a battle every time you play them.”
Of Sweeney’s 21-point performance — 18 of the points came in the second half — Wegrzyn said some nerves could’ve been an issue in the beginning, but she was able to come out of her shell in the second half and play the way she’s capable.
Grand Island’s (18-5) next opponent will be top-seeded Williamsville South and junior UConn commit Amari DeBerry at 7 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State for the A-2 title.
For the Lancers (18-5), Auer led with 18 points while Skowronski added six and Sophie Lindamer scored five.
Coach Richard Lindamer said the loss was tough, but added that he’s proud of the strides program has made over the years.
“It was three years ago when we had to go on the road as a six seed and got beat by the Cornfield sisters at Lake Shore in a really competitive game. Last year, we got a home playoff game against Iroquois, and now this year we made it to the semifinals. Every year, our senior class has upped the bar and we’re really proud of them for that. Like I said, you’d like those steps to be higher and faster, but it is what it is. We got some good kids coming back, we love our seniors and some of these girls will be back at work tomorrow morning, I guarantee it,” Lindamer said.
Speaking of his seniors, the coach will lose five – Skowronski, Lindamer, Maggie Waechter, Ryleigh Houston and Gianna Freedline. An emotional Coach Lindamer said “we’ll miss them. We’ve been together a long time.”
