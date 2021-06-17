GI softball seniors put in extra hours on memorable day

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.