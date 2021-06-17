GI softball seniors put in extra hours on memorable day

Seniors on the Grand Island softball team pulled off an arduous twin bill of sorts Wednesday in beating second-place Niagara Wheatfield to clinch a league title.
Wednesday was also Class Day for the Class of 2021 and in a Grand Island tradition, the members of the senior class circumnavigated the Island in a 50-car parade, honking their horns from about 4:30 a.m. to the start of school. A senior picnic with games and prizes followed into the afternoon.
First baseman Rose Meaney was able to squeeze in a break before the 7 p.m. opening pitch against the Falcons.
"I did. I went home and I took a two-hour nap," she said after the game. "We had to pound it out. Wouldn't have made it through this game without one."
The Vikings pounded out 14 runs to remain unbeaten at 15-0 in the NFL, 17-1 overall.
The seniors were conspicuous by their presence in the Class Day parade, but was there a chance that players would skip the Class Day 4:30 a.m. start and save their strength for the 7 p.m. softball game against second-place Wheatfield?
"Noooo, I had to go hard at Class Day," said Meaney. "You know, I had to win some prizes. I can sleep tomorrow. I can sleep when I'm dead, I guess."
Third baseman Grace Carey said she set her alarm for 3:10 a.m. to make it to the parade, but an after-school nap didn't work out.
"I tried, but I couldn't. I was too hyped for the game. Couldn't sleep," she said. GI was hyped because N-W was a rival in volleyball. The Falcons finished second to GI in the league but won the sectional volleyball final over GI. It's all fun and games until the Falcons are on the schedule.
Carey said her softball team needed to "make a statement."
"I feel like Wheatfield's always our toughest competitor in everything," Carey said. "We lost to them in volleyball, so I feel like we had to get some revenge. They're a great team all around. Their bench is so deep. They've got so many good players, so it was definitely one we wanted to grab."
Though unheralded going into the season, GI has a 17-game winning streak going after losing its opener.
"Going into the season, we were not expecting to be this good," Meaney said. "We lost our first game to Clarence. None of the volleyball girls played because we had a sectional game. But we were just like, oh, this is how the season's gonna go. We're just okay. But then everyone just turned it on after that and it was crazy."
Coach Cheryl O'Connor praised her team's depth at each position, each spot in the batting order, even the number of quality pinch runners she can send out to the basepaths.
"I don't have one superstar," O'Connor said. "They all work together, they all pull their own weight, they all have their moments of clutch."
"We don't have one player that's doing it all for us. Everyone does their part," Carey said. "We're not counting on anyone, but we count on everyone."
Adding to the uncertainty going into the season was the loss of the entire previous season to COVID-19 last year, which the Vikings athletic program has managed better than most. Grand Island has won NFL championships in boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys volleyball, boys tennis and now softball.
"I think it's because we've played together for a while now. A lot of girls on this team, I've been playing with most of them since I was like 6," Meaney said. "Everyone's confident in their position and what they do when they go up to bat."
"And we played all summer on travel (teams) together, so it really wasn't even like we had a year off."
"I've been playing with these girls my whole life," Carey said. "It's really been our travel team. I've grown up with everyone here, so it's just nice to know that in our last year we've been successful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.