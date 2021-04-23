GI knocks off reigning NFL girls volleyball champ NW

GRAND ISLAND — Friday night, the Grand Island Lady Vikings and the Niagara Wheatfield Lady Falcons took the court at Grand Island High School to play a match that would’ve occurred six to seven months ago in a normal year. The matchup was worth the wait, as both teams came in undefeated and had only dropped one set apiece all season.
The Lady Vikings came out hungry and pounced on the reigning Niagara Frontier League champions, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22).
Grand Island trailed at certain points of each set and had to withstand late comebacks from Wheatfield, but in the end, the Lady Vikings were able to gain momentum to come through with a clean sweep.
In the first set, Wheatfield got off to a quick 3-1 lead, but Grand Island answered, scoring nine of the next 11 points to make it 10-5. The run ensued a Lady Falcons timeout.
Following the timeout, the majority of the set was back and forth, but Wheatfield was able to mount a comeback and take an 18-16 lead, forcing a GI timeout.
After that timeout, the Lady Vikings made a 5-1 run of their own, to regain a 21-19 lead, which ensued Wheatfield to take its final timeout of the set.
The Lady Falcons worked to tie it up 22-22 after the timeout, but Grand Island was able to close it out, 25-22, and take set one.
In the second set, action was back and forth once again, with GI and NW staying close throughout. Wheatfield’s Elanna Lysiak and Emily Brochey and GI’s Hannah Pyc and Grace Carey sent kills back and forth throughout the set.
Late in the set, Grand Island took a commanding 24-18 lead, ensuing a Lady Falcons timeout. Following the break in the action, NW tried to mount a comeback, making it 24-21, before an errant serve clinched the second set for the Lady Vikings, giving them a 2-0 lead in the match.
The 2-0 deficit was unchartered territory for the reigning NFL champs, as the Lady Falcons had one dropped set coming into the matchup. Additionally, in the past three years as NFL champs, NW rarely dropped multiple sets versus NFL opponents.
In the third set, Wheatfield held a lead throughout the early going, but the Lady Vikings were able to stay within three points. Down 11-8, GI scored the next four points to take a 12-11 lead and force NW to call its first timeout of the third set.
Following the timeout, the Lady Vikings scored four more points to make it 16-11, before the Falcons notched its next point.
Grand Island wouldn’t look back, as they led the rest of the set. Despite a late comeback from NW, the Lady Vikings took the final set, 25-22, to take a sweep in the match.
The loss for the Falcons drops their record to 6-1 on the season. It’s also their first loss to an NFL opponent in approximately three seasons. For Coach Brandi Cochran, she admitted, it was an odd feeling being on the losing side of a league matchup for the first time in a long time.
“It’s definitely tough. I know that my team is strong. We definitely have positions that are getting refilled and people who are getting used to their spots, so it’s hard,” Cochran said. “I think the girls expected a tough match, and so did I. I wanted them to play more as a team and kind of more consistently. Grand Island did a great job tonight. They’re a tough team and we knew that already. So, being on the losing side after a while and being league champions for a while; it’s tough, but they’ll bounce back — they’ll be ok.”
While, the Lady Falcons won’t get a chance to rematch with the Lady Vikings during the regular season, Cochran said there’s still a lot the girls can take from the tough night.
“I think they need to know that, even if it’s not going to be a perfect match on their side, they just have to keep fighting. We did that — we obviously kept it close — but I think they know that they have to keep practicing and being more consistent in practice and when they’re faced with a challenge in a match, they have to be more aggressive and minimizing errors is key,” Cochran said.
For Grand Island Coach John Head, it was a great relief to finally overcome the Lady Falcons. For the past few seasons, Grand Island has had good teams, but Wheatfield has been a thorn in its side.
“It was a great battle. That’s exactly what you want. You want to earn that title, you don’t want it given to you. They (Wheatfield) weren’t giving us anything tonight. Their defense has kind of set the standard for the league the last few years. So for us to gut out that win, is very rewarding,” Head said.
He added that all of his girls have worked hard to get victories like the one they did versus NW, and they’re “very grateful” for the opportunity to play this season.
Three big keys for Head were his three senior captains — Pyc, Rose Meaney and Grace Carey.
While Carey notched 10 kills and Meaney added 28 assists, Pyc was the one to take the wind out of every Wheatfield run, which was essential to her pounding 14 kills and sealing the Lady Vikings victory.
“In clutch moments, it was the same stress that ‘we want to win this point,’ and Hannah, you could see, wasn’t scared to go for that point and not let that moment be too big for her. She just wanted that challenge and she did an awesome job tonight,” Head said.
Additionally, the victory puts Grand Island in sole possession of first place in the NFL at 8-0 (9-0 overall). If the Lady Vikings can hang on the rest of the season, it would be the team’s first NFL title since 2016.
For NW, their next matchup is at 6 p.m. Tuesday versus Lewiston-Porter.
For the first-place Lady Vikings, their next contest is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Niagara Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.