GI duo wins NFL doubles

Grand Island's team of Ryan Pinzel and Tom Banas captured the Niagara Frontier League boys tennis doubles crown Tuesday, winning all six of its sets while earning a spot in the Section VI tournament.

Pinzel and Banas, the Vikings' top singles players this season as GI went 14-0 and won the NFL team title, were the top seeded doubles duo.

They beat Kenmore West's Malaki Gilsey and Jack Cotter to start, 6-1, 6-1, then topped Ken East's Eddie Jetter and Jack Kaczmarowski in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.

In the championship, Pinzel and Banas took care of Lockport's Jake Schnure and Lucas Pynn, 6-4, 6-2.

Schnure and Pynn, the third-seeded pairing, also earn a spot in sectionals, which will take place next Monday and Tuesday at Orchard Park.

Also representing the NFL in sectionals will be its top two singles players, Lewiston-Porter's Nathan Jowdy and Lockport's Jack Marso.

 

