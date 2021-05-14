GRAND ISLAND — All the Vikings do is win.
In a historic effort, No. 1 Grand Island boys volleyball claimed its third straight Section VI title Friday with a 3-0 sweep of No. 3 Williamsville East in the Division 2A finale. Capping this spring season with a 16-1 record, the Vikings have gone 36-1 against Section VI competition since the start of the 2019 campaign.
"It's insane. I wouldn't want to go out here with any other guys, any other coaches," said GI's Billy Wieberg, who finished with a match-high 19 kills. "I'm just kind of speaking from the heart now. I love every person on this court. Last year, the year before, freshman year, it's just amazing. I couldn't imagine it any other way."
The Vikings took no prisoners in this one, jumping on a talented Flames (12-3) squad from the tip. Despite some sloppy play to begin, GI took a 5-2 advantage behind kills from Wieberg and Nick Karnath, as well as two blocks by Jared Doebler. East hung tough, as co-captain Jack Winterhalter willed the squad back into it, knotting things at 12 with two kills and a block.
GI's response was almost as spirited as the Vikings' home crowd, as they got kills from Wieberg, Doebler, Karnath, Eddie Kwarciak and Jon Simpson — as well as an ace from Paul Wynne and blocks from Wieberg, Doebler and Kwarciak — to close set one on a 13-7 run and take it by a 25-19 margin.
Set two was arguably Wieberg's best of the night, highlighting the Vikings' 25-12 win with eight kills. Simpson also showed up with three blocks and a kill, helping GI limit the Flames throughout.
Although the third set began strong for East, with Clemson baseball commit Joe Mack recording four of his team-best six kills, GI would prove too formidable. Wieberg, the reigning Section VI player of the year, added six more kills to the stat sheet to go along with his second block. Simpson also added another block to his four total and three more kills, the last emphatically dousing the Flames' season and closing things out at 25-14
Simpson notched five kills while Doebler recording a game-best six blocks.
GI's run on top has been tremendous. After winning the program's first sectional title in 2018, the Vikings outdid themselves with another in 2019 and notched the school's first-ever NYSPHSAA championship. So when it seemed as though the 2020-21 school year would be sans a volleyball season due to COVID-19, the players were devastated.
That is until the decision was made that volleyball would take place in the fall sports season II. Wieberg was more than elated to find out.
"The second I found out sports were coming back, I was in my room and I was shaking. I was so excited," said Wieberg, a Daemen College volleyball commit. "And I think we came out here, all of us were ready to go. I mean practicing every day for six weeks in a row, that's a lot, and I think we did a really good job handling it."
Despite some injuries due to the overlap with the winter, fall sports II and spring sports seasons, it did not hold GI back from charting its legacy, particularly with their two leaders in Wieberg and Zach Cramer.
"Me and Zach, I love Zach. ... Seventh grade, we started up and said 'let's play some volleyball for fun.' We both fell in love with the sport," Wieberg said.
Although he'll be down the road in Buffalo, the first-team All-Western New Yorker hopes to be around the team in the fall, possibly as an assistant coach.
The Cramer-to-Wieberg connection has been a sight to see over the last four seasons. Being able to capture a third Section VI championship in front of a semi-packed GI home crowd, in 2021 no less, the fellow first-team All-WNY pick was able to bask in the moment.
"We missed out on a couple of things this year; tournaments and stuff, but playing in front of the home crowd was definitely one of the positives of this year," said Cramer, who will also be playing Division II volleyball next year at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina. "We knew from the start that was gonna be the case. We wanted to get the one seed, and from the start, we got that one seed and obviously we got to play three games in front of our fans and it was a lot of fun."
Cramer would be remiss if he did not mention how great of a coach he feels that Bill Schultz is. Knowing some of the trails of the programs in Schultz's early years, and making up for that over the last four seasons, the senior said he couldn't thank Schultz enough for what he's done for him.
Of course, the elephant in the room was that GI could not go for back-to-back state titles. With NYSPHSAA cancelling all state championship events this school year, this was the end of the road for the Vikings. But with the uncertainty leading into the season, Cramer is thankful for what he and his team did get to partake in.
"I've been thinking about it and it's a little bittersweet, especially with how great we played tonight," he said. "But you can't ask for more. Two months ago, we really didn't think we were gonna have a season. So getting that season was an honor and getting that three-peat for sectionals was truly awesome. I think we could've made a run, I think we could've done some amazing things, but we're not gonna sit here and look at that. We're gonna take and cherish the moments that we made tonight."
Schultz also tossed around the idea of states, as he went full coach mode with thinking of the prep he'd need for Division A crossovers. But Schultz, a former Vikings volleyball player himself, was still caught up grasping what three straight sectional titles means.
"Three? I mean I can't grasp that three. I remember coming in here and starting coaching and just being like 'let's get some NFL wins, let's make that goal,'" Schultz said. "Once we started doing that, let's start trying to get into the section playoffs and starting to go deep."
Schultz also talked about how special it was winning this third title at home. Thinking of previous playoff failures as the top seed, Friday's win brought an all-encompassing feeling.
Schultz made sure to heap the praise, calling Wieberg and Cramer "the foundation of this team." Whether it was taking his tutelage, playing in club programs, or just working each day in practice, the GI head coach is thankful for the dynamic duo.
"I've never had a player as good as Billy. And I had a good setter here a few years ago, but Zach's taken it to a whole new level this year," he said. "His offense, even if a pass is bad, he's still getting it to (guys). He knows where he's got to go, he knows the weaknesses of the defense. We work together, talk together, on stuff. He's an incredible guy and he's gonna be really hard to replace. ... All that offense, all that knowledge, it's very hard to teach somebody in a short period of time.
" ... They're gonna be hard to replace. It's sad and it goes through four years and you've gotta start over again. I'm gonna miss 'em, I'm sure everybody else is glad they're gone, all the other teams."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.