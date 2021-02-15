GI boys hockey shuts out Hamburg to extend hot start

NIAGARA FALLS — If the Grand Island boys hockey team's top line keeps thriving, 2021 should be fun for the Vikings.
GI was pitted in a battle of undefeateds against Hamburg, but the Vikings prevailed with a 5-0 shutout Monday at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. The Vikings (3-0 Division 3) remain undefeated and are leaning on great play on both ends of the ice.
"It's good that we're just playing some hockey and we're playing some good hockey to start the season," said GI head coach Don Pray.
"This is a nice bunch of guys, they all get along with one another. They were dying just to get out on the ice and start playing and what's really nice is the 22 of 'em are all friends with one another. And so, we're winning right now and it's nice to see simply that we're just back out on the ice."
The Vikings and Bulldogs (2-1 D3) were locked in a stalemate for the first 11 minutes of action, but GI would break the dam little by little. The Vikings' first goal came from Cam Davis, as Liam Snyder assisted to the forward at the 5:27 mark in the first period.
The Davis-Snyder combo struck again in the second, this time with Davis sending a helper Snyder's way for a score just over five minutes into the period. Davis would add another assist in the second period, as stellar sophomore Eddie Kwarciak scored with just under two to play.
Snyder and Davis would get back to work in the third, notching assists on Ryan Smith's goal with 12:08 to play. Anthony Payne would cap the scoring in the effort, as Davis and Kwarciak added to their already big nights with the points.
Junior goalie Mike Foglia was in the net for the Vikings, recording his first shutout win of the season.
In total, Davis (1 goal, 4 assists), Snyder (1 goal, 2 assists) and Kwarciak (1 goal, 1 assist) all accounted for multiple points, adding to what's been a strong start for each member of GI's top line. Kwarciak is currently tied for the Section VI lead with five goals scored, while Davis (6) and Snyder (5) respectively rank first and second in assists thus far.
Davis is currently tied as the top point producer in Section VI (8), while his linemates are both tied for second at seven a piece.
"Right now, that line is just clicking very well," Pray said. "Sophomore Eddie Kwarciak is just doing awesome, he's got just such great vision on the ice. Liam brings grit and physicality to that line and he can score too. And then Cam's just savvy, he's smart, he's in the right place at the right times and he's really like the senior leader on that line, so it's a good balance.
"We've got the up-and-coming sophomore, we've got the feisty junior and the wily veteran that's a senior there in Cam, so (I'm) very happy with the way that they're playing."
All three chimed in on their efforts and how they've been able to contribute as a unit.
"To start off, my line has been absolutely amazing from the start," Davis said. "I think we put up five goals tonight and I've just gotta hand it to them. They're two great goal scorers."
Davis thinks the line's chemistry gets a boost from being in three separate grades. He also noted how getting along so well allows them to thrive, as each one can be the set-up man or scorer on any given play.
Kwarciak also praised his linemates, who he credits with helping him become one of Western New York's most dangerous goal scorers.
"My linemates, Liam and Cam, they've been really helping me out," Kwarciak said. "Good passes out of the zone and just helping me find some areas close to the net and just being able to tap 'em in."
The standout sophomore just hopes the team keeps moving forward and that they aren't satisfied just with getting off to this 3-0 start.
Snyder discussed his mentality as a playmaker, sharing how he wants to work the puck down low and keep a crowd around the net. The result has led to GI "banging goals home all day long."
"I think we're looking real good. We're missing some of our top guys and the way we've already gelled this far, and we're just taking it to teams who have been really good," Snyder said. "I think we're looking really good for the rest of the season."
Getting off to this 3-0 start is that much more crucial knowing how tough GI's division is, as well as the condensed schedule ahead of sectional play. Pray is cognizant of that and has made sure to get that message across to this group.
"We're telling the guys, 'Hey look, we're almost treating every game like a playoff game right now,'" said Pray, whose Vikings scored five goals on a team that yielded three through its first two outings.
"And that's how we're kind of looking at it. It's nice that we got a win early against (Niagara) Wheatfield, who's a really, really good team. They dominated us at times, but we managed to get a win there. West Seneca West, always a powerhouse. And we caught Hamburg, I think, on a good night. This was their third game in four nights and we saw they were a little bit tired towards the end of the second period ... I think anybody can win this league this year, from both divisions."
GI returns to the ice 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Buffalo Ice Rink as the Vikings take on D3 rival Kenmore West.
