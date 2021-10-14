NORTH TONAWANDA — Grand Island High School is used to having success in the Niagara Frontier League.
When the Vikings didn’t win the girls soccer league championship last season, it was not well received by the players. The trophy Niagara Wheatfield earned was a prize they wanted.
Until Thursday’s NFL championship game, Grand Island had beaten every team in the league this season — except the Falcons. The two teams dueled to a high-scoring, hard-hitting 3-3 draw on Sept. 16.
The Vikings scored five minutes into the game Thursday and it was the only goal they would need, defeating Niagara Wheatfield 2-0 to cap an unbeaten league campaign and reclaim the NFL championship trophy.
“We had a plan and the girls were prepared,” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “I love watching the girls execute. We won our division, now we won the league and now we move on to sectionals. One step at a time leads to good things down the road.”
Twenty-eight days ago, Grand Island proved it could hang with the Falcons in a physical contest, but it did not result in a win. The second time around, the Vikings opted not to get caught in a back-and-forth test of physicality.
Avery Mondoux slipped behind the Niagara Wheatfield defense for her 22nd goal of the season less than five minutes into the game, while Payton Khadra notched 16th goal of the year with 22 minutes left.
The Falcons hit the side of the net twice in the first half, including an attempt by Maddie Fike with the GI goalkeeper out of the net.
“We just needed to settle down more, stay calm and listen,” Mondoux said. “We don’t need to play the physical side, we just need to be smart. Our passes today were spot-on. We were quick with the ball — we were one, two and then we were forward. That’s how we got our two goals today.”
Grand Island finishes with a 9-0-2 mark in league play — ties to Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter — and was the lone team to beat every team in the NFL this season. Although the Vikings typically have grander goals in the postseason each year, winning the league championship was a significant achievement on their list.
“Last year we fell short and it sucked,” said Khadra, a GI senior. “This is our last year and we wanted to get it. Since our sophomore year, we’ve been falling short to teams like North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield, but this year we put our minds to it and went out and got it.”
A non-league game against unbeaten Clarence on Tuesday stands in the way of an unblemished regular season, and while Grand Island may have proved it was unequivocally the best team in league play, it still must prove it is the best in Class A1 sectionals.
Niagara Wheatfield (11-3-1) is the reigning sectional champion in A1 and came into the game seeded No. 3 in the class, while the Vikings were No. 2. Williamsville East is No. 1.
There is a strong possibility the two teams play for a third time in the postseason, but Bowman believes his team gained an edge with sectionals set to begin next week.
“Going into tonight knowing they're a good team, they’re healthy and you get the win builds the confidence to where we got them once, we can get them again,” Bowman said. “I think they might be one of the best teams at the A1 level out there and to beat them tonight builds confidence for the future.”
