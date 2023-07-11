Refresh. Refresh. Refresh.
Brendan Morse sat with his parents in their Getzville home Tuesday, checking, re-checking and checking again to see if his name appeared on the MLB Draft tracker. He had received a phone call from a Texas Rangers area scout asking if he would sign if draft, but that was six hours earlier and no guarantees were offered.
Finally, there was his name. The right-handed pitcher was selected by the Rangers in the 18th round and 531st overall.
Morse became the 10th Niagara County Community College player selected in the MLB Draft and the fourth pitcher coached by Matt Clingersmith to be taken since 2012. His selection comes one day after teammate Ryan Birchard was taken by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round.
Birchard and Morse are the first NCCC teammates to be taken in the same draft since pitchers Michael Balogh and current Grand Island athletic director Jon Roth were selected in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively, in 1969. Like Birchard, Morse intends to sign with his new team, forgoing his final year with the Thunderwolves.
“I was congratulating (Birchard) and I was just thinking, ‘Wow, imagine what that would feel like,’” Morse said. “This is what it feels like, I guess.”
Clingersmith saw a future MLB pick when he recruited Morse out of Williamsville North High School, but this fast? No way. Morse’s ascent from gangly college freshman to professional baseball player happened almost as quickly as he refreshed the draft page.
Morse chose NCCC over a slew of Division III schools and some low-level Division I programs. He had size at 6-feet-4, but throw between 83 and 85 mph.
Within a year, Morse packed on 10-15 pounds — attributing it to the weight room program designed by the NCCC coaching staff — and his velocity grew to 88 to 92 mph with a devilish sinker. He went 6-1 in nine appearances, posting a 3.15 ERA, while striking out 61 in 40 innings of work.
It was a game against Minnesota North College-Itsaca that Morse drew the attention of pro scouts. He surrendered one earned run on four hits and struck out seven in a game in the RussMatt Invitational in Auburndale, Florida. He also had a 12-strikeout three-hit shutout against Monroe Community College and fanned 17 in a one-hitter against Jamestown Community College.
“I think the Rangers got a steal out this pick, he’s just filling in those body,” Clingersmith said. “... He’s put on some weight and I still think he’s got more weight and muscle to grow. Once he turns into the 19-21 stage and puts some more man weight on, I think the ceiling’s real high for him.”
A discussion with a Rangers scout a month ago helped Morse understand the process of the draft and subsequently signing. Morse — who has 12 strikeouts in 17 innings for the Niagara Power this summer — is steadfast in his decision to turn pro, feeling comfortable with a franchise that features Amherst native Jonah Heim, who is appearing in his first All-Star game.
“Their area scout is a very, very friendly and personable guy,” said Morse, who had a 2.22 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 41 innings as a senior at Williamsville North in 2022. “... I feel super safe being with the Rangers. I think they’re gonna be a great organization.”
NCCC wouldn’t have balked if Morse wanted to return for his sophomore season, but Clingersmith acknowledges that junior college is a stepping stone. And although he is going to have to replace Morse a year sooner than anticipated, having a player (or two) drafted helps bring in more talented players in the future.
Although Clingersmith says JUCO is a stepping stone, he believes that having two players drafted in the same class shows that NCCC can catapult players to the MLB, rather than another college. His foremost desire is to develop local talent and hopes Morse’s selection offers proof to high schools and parents that NCCC is a viable option for any top player.
“Too many parents want to rush on social media and too many young kids want to rush on this school or that school, just because they want it on social media because we live in a social media world,” Clingersmith said. “But if you have a goal and you want that goal, junior college is a great option. ... I think we’re starting to get to the tip of the iceberg. I think we were nationally known and now I think we’re here to stay now with the big boys in the junior colleges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.