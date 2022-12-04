Camellia Bowl Capsule Football

FILE - Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton enters the field with his team before an NCAA football game against Louisiana Lafayette on Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

 Matthew Hinton

Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27. Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery, Alabama.

They're both 6-6 and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales. Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22.

The Eagles led by former USC coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern quarterbck Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team's starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago. Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Southern: 3-1 in bowls; won Camellia Bowl in 2018.

Buffalo: 2-3 in bowls, won 2020 Camellia Bowl.

DATE

Georgia Southern (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Buffalo (6-6, Mid-American), Dec. 27, noon EST, ESPN

