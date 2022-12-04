Georgia Southern and Buffalo will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27. Both teams won in their previous trips to Montgomery, Alabama.
They're both 6-6 and became bowl eligible with close wins in their regular-season finales. Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 51-48 in double overtime and Buffalo edged Akron 23-22.
The Eagles led by former USC coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern quarterbck Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and was the team's starting quarterback in the Camellia Bowl two years ago. Buffalo is led by All-Mid-American Conference linebacker Shaun Dolac.
BOWL HISTORY
Georgia Southern: 3-1 in bowls; won Camellia Bowl in 2018.
Buffalo: 2-3 in bowls, won 2020 Camellia Bowl.
DATE
Georgia Southern (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Buffalo (6-6, Mid-American), Dec. 27, noon EST, ESPN
Commented
