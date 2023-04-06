GENESEO — Mark Crocker didn’t know how much he loved swimming until it wasn’t in his life at all.
Growing up in Lockport, passion drove Crocker to become a Division I college swimmer. All he desired was that Division I label. But when he finally got to St. Bonaventure, it took less than a year for every drop of passion to be sucked away.
COVID-19 was in full swing by the time Crocker reached St. Bonaventure and he was hit with a triple-whammy. Protocols were strict, pools hadn’t been available and when they finally were, Crocker felt disdain for the culture in the program. He left after one semester.
Crocker returned home, enrolled at the University at Buffalo and never intended to swim competitively again. Then he started training again and the love crept back in. Crocker realized he didn’t need any labels. Swimming was something he did, but it didn’t define him as a person.
So Crocker found a new home at Geneseo and it reinvigorated his love. He won seven SUNYAC championships and set three conference records, capping his career with two Division III All-America finishes.
Crocker is set to graduate with a business degree, but has two seasons of eligibility remaining and Geneseo does not offer MBA programs. So Crocker is off to Binghamton, where he will once again be a Division I swimmer, only this time he’s going for the degree and swimming is just along for the ride.
“I had come to like the realization that it was not what I wanted for myself,” Crocker said. “And the thing is with like when I was a senior in high school was that I found that to be more important due to like the validation through others because people just assume that because you're D-I you're better. And I realized to myself that that really just didn't matter to me anymore. And I just wanted to be like happy with a team that I was with.”
When Crocker decided he wanted to swim competitively again, he didn’t know if Paul Dotterweich still wanted him. Crocker spurned Dotterweich and Geneseo coming out of Lockport, where he placed twice at states. He loved Geneseo’s culture, but he loved the idea of being a Division I swimmer even more, which was enough for him to believe it would bring happiness.
Crocker thought he could find a strong team culture anywhere, but he was quickly proven wrong. He felt St. Bonaventure coach Skip Nitardy’s style didn’t cultivate happiness or prioritize mental health. Crocker wasn’t the only person to leave the program and some even came back after Nitardy was fired in July 2022 over undisclosed allegations.
“He quickly found out that it's not just a given and that not every program is going to have that same feel and that same culture,” Dotterweich said. “... I lose that battle on a regular basis with the kids that are constantly being told, 'Go D-I, go D-I,' and it's made out to be the promised land and it's not always the case.
“There's definitely some kids that are Division I athletes. But I think that there are a lot of kids that are pushed that direction that are going to have a better experience at the Division III level.”
Luckily for Crocker, Dotterweich doesn’t hold a grudge. The coach who has guided Geneseo to 21 men’s and 19 women’s SUNYAC championships in 23 years could still see the physical talent, but Crocker was lacking confidence.
Dotterweich took care with Crocker, building him up and ensuring he knew that their relationship went beyond his success in the pool. Dotterweich believes athletes aren’t going to maximize talent in training or competition if they aren’t finding happiness away from sports.
“I think when he was at (St. Bonaventure), they'd beat him down pretty good mentally,” Dotterweich said. “Mark's a big, burly guy, but he's pretty fairly sensitive, too. You have to realize that and every athlete needs a little different approach. ... I tried really hard to show Mark that I cared about him as a person and that I was there for him as much as I was athletically, as I was personally.”
Crocker initially struggled with the training, but he began to acclimate and the mental health awareness in the program helped rebuild him as an athlete. He won SUNYAC championships in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, along with three relay teams in 2022.
He continued to grow this season, setting three Geneseo pool records in one meet on Jan. 31. He once again won the conference championship in the 100 fly — setting a SUNYAC meet record with a time of 48.65 seconds — and added two more relay titles.
At the Division III national championships, Crocker was part of an All-American 400 freestyle relay team that placed 15th and a 200 freestyle relay team the earned first-team All-American honors by placing sixth. Crocker attributes much of his success to balanced culture at Geneseo, which pays for monthly team and individual sessions with a psychologist.
“We train just as often as (St. Bonaventure), but we just have a good outlook and the team's mental health is very important, not only to Dotterweich, but to all the people on the team, as well,” Crocker said. “We want you to enjoy being there. ... I don't find myself missing much of anything being at the Division III level, compared to the D-I label.”
There is irony in Crocker leaving for Binghamton. He once balked at the idea of being a Division III swimmer, but now that he is once again set to go Division I, Crocker wishes he didn’t have to leave. Crocker was adamant that he would stay at Geneseo if it had the academic program he wants.
At Geneseo, he got the free clothes, the hotel accommodations and it’s one of the best Division III teams in the country, where it competed against Division I teams at times and won.
The bigger change, however, is that Crocker is in a better place this time. He is now fully aware that he’s more than a swimmer and a label isn’t going to make him happy. It’s a decision Crocker may not have made three years ago, but he’s never been more comfortable.
“When I had lost the sport, I just kind of had to realize that I am more than just a swimmer and that I wanted to be happy doing it as well,” Crocker said. “So that was what I found here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.