AMHERST — The lights seem to flicker any time Tyler Doty steps through a doorway.
At a hulking 6-foot-5, Doty’s hands are like frying pans and his legs thick like tree trunks. But there is no gut hanging over his belt. His 320-pound frame is god-gifted, but his shape comes from dieting and hours spent heaving weights unfathomable to the average human being.
Doty isn’t just a big body, though. He’s nimble and explosive and his re-sculpted body allows him to use his size more efficiently, while relieving stress on his knees and allowing him to lift double the amount at the beginning of his college career. The combination took the Gasport native from preseason third-string to starting guard for the University at Buffalo in a matter of weeks.
Two years riding the bench taught lessons to a player who was always physically superior to teammates and opponents growing up. Doty wasn’t content just getting a scholarship, nor is he satisfied with being a starter. Now he must prove for the next three seasons with the Bulls that he doesn’t just have a body that makes NFL scouts salivate.
“Everybody tends to decline during the season and it’s all about keep rising your game,” Doty said. “That’s really what drove me. I want to play here, I want to play for my hometown, I want to make my parents proud, I want to make my teammates proud. … It comes down to wanting to be better for my teammates and my parents and be a better football player and man, in general.”
Doty was seemingly bred to play offensive line. He transferred from Royalton-Hartland — he says kicking and screaming — to St. Joe’s for his freshman year. He was a mountain defensive linemen couldn’t climb.
He squatted 670 pounds in high school and showed his explosiveness by throwing the discus 168 feet, 6 inches and set a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association record with a heave of 62-11.75 in the shot put.
But when he arrived at UB, then-coach Lance Leipold’s staff wanted him to go from 315 pounds to 300. So he obliged, shedding the weight while taking a redshirt year. It was a humbling experience for a player who once won the Trench Trophy as Western New York’s top lineman.
“Finding how (explosiveness) translates to the football field is what I struggled with my first two years here,” Doty said. “Now I can use the explosiveness that I have and always have had. I can recruit that to my body, unlike I could before. I’ve learned how to use my leverage and it definitely helped me out.”
But after losing 15 pounds, Leipold bolted for Kansas and Mo Linguist’s staff decided he would be better at 320 pounds. Doty only appeared in one game last season, but he put the weight back on and actually went a bit too far.
Doty spent an offseason lifting weights at STA Sports Performance in Elma and he went from deadlifting 500 pounds in high school to 800 by the end of the summer. He eventually bulked up to 330, forcing UB to throttle him back down to get to 320, which he said was more difficult than initially dipping to 300 because he was trying to lose muscle weight.
But in the process, Doty proved to his new coaches that he was not only committed to the Bulls, but to being a player who wanted to contribute, not just wear a uniform.
“It’s a lesson for maybe any player in college football,” Linguist said. “A guy like Tyler should be emulated. He’s a guy who stayed humble, did that work and he didn’t throw his hands up in the air because he wasn’t a starter Day One. He stuck to the process, he did things at a one-day-at-a-time approach and he proved on tape over long periods of time that he could do this.”
Doty has helped the UB offense to become the No. 3 scoring team in the Mid-American Conference (29.8 points per game) and rank No. 4 in total offense at 388 yards per game.
The redshirt-sophomore has the physical tools — he benches 375 pounds and squats 600 during the season — to play in the NFL, but Linguist wants to show more consistency in his play over the next three years.
“He has the size, he’s showing the ability to sustain blocks, he’s showing the ability to win one-on-one against a pass rusher,” Linguist said. “Now it’s how he can show on tape consistently that he can be a dominant player. I think that’s really the next right step for him.”
For Doty, the remainder of this season and the ensuing years are about winning a MAC championship. He wanted to play for the Bulls and he takes wearing the jersey seriously.
After stumbling to two consecutive losses, UB still has a shot to reach the MAC championship game if it wins its final two regular season games, starting by hosting Akron at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I just want to win,” Doty said. “I want to win a MAC championship and I want to put Buffalo on the map. I not only want to do it for myself, but for my teammates and the coaches. Starting was never just my dream. It was to be better for my teammates.”
