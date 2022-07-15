LEWISTON — A decade-old Pennsylvania rivalry renews today at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Garrett Engle and Carson Bacha grew up about 45 minutes apart in the Harrisburg area, separated by a year scholastically. From the grind of junior tours to scholastic championships, they’re familiar.
Now, it’s the Porter Cup at stake.
“It’s a friendly rivalry,” Engle said after carding a 6-under 64 — the lowest round of this year’s tournament — on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. “I mean, we went back and forth kind of, the (No.) 1 and 2 to players in the state I think for a little bit before he went to Auburn for I went to Oklahoma.”
Engle, the younger of the two, came out of nowhere to climb to the top of the leaderboard. He entered the tournament No. 2,558 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having ridden the pine as a freshman for the mighty Sooners and placed in the top 20 just once in his past eight events.
He opened with a 73 on Wednesday but pulled back to even with a 67 on Thursday. Friday’s was a round most only dream of.
After going 2-under on the front nine, Engle dropped four strokes over holes 11 through 13, capping the stretch with an eagle on a par-5, 576-yard marathon. He played bogey-free until the 17th, and even that miss followed a birdie on the treacherous par-3 16th.
“I knew I could get it going out here and I kind of got that feeling yesterday when I shot 67,” said Engle, who is transferring to Chattanooga this fall. “And then today I just went out and stuck to my game plan, and I hit my spots and got it done.”
Bacha’s contention was a little more predictable. He finished a strong sophomore season at Auburn by placing 20th individually at the NCAA Championships, then won the Dogwood Invitational in early June. He entered this week No. 223 in the WAGR, having placed top 25 in each of his past eight events.
He also tied for seventh at last year’s Porter Cup.
“I’ve just been scoring my ball better,” Bacha said of his recent play. “I got things clicking in the spring season of college and I got two great coaches that Auburn and then I’ve great swing coach. ... That’s helped out a lot. and they’ve just continued to instill confidence in myself and belief in my game that I can compete with the best.”
Despite leading through two rounds, Bacha admitted he hasn’t played quite up to his potential so far this week. He had a chance to separate from the field with a pair of early birdies Friday, but a double bogey on No. 7 erased those. Bogeys on 9 and 16 surrounded with birdies on 10 and 11 for his second even-par 70 of the week.
Luckily, Thursday’s sizzling 66 — when Bacha bogeyed just one hole — has been good enough to keep him near the top.
“After you get past 13 there’s holes across the road that are a little tough,” he said. “You got a shorter par-4 on 15. It’s a shorter hole but that green is really tricky. It slopes so hard front to back that it’s tough. ... Then you have both 16 and 17 that are both really tough holes. I mean, 16’s a long iron to to that green and and then 17 is a tough, tough driving hole.
“But it’s a really good closing stretch. It’s tough. and I think it’ll bring some excitement tomorrow.”
Dillon Stewart, an Oklahoma State Cowboy from Fort Collins, Colorado, and India’s Shubham Jaglan, who plays at South Florida, both birdied 18 to get to 2-under. Stewart will join the Keystone Staters in the final group. Southern California’s Jack Boulger and Iowa Hawkeye-to-be Noah Kent are tied with Canadians Garrett Rank — the NHL referee — and William Duquette, a Kansas Jayhawk, at 1-under.
The lead group will tee off Saturday’s final round at 12:20 p.m.
