After five years, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin finally ended their trilogy Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with more of a whimper than a bang, as Canelo won an undisputed victory.
However, both fighters, if they so choose, have many options moving forward in the event they elect to advance their careers.
Alvarez, 32, retained his grip as undisputed super middleweight champion, an accomplishment only he has ever achieved. But Alvarez, who will likely regain his spot in many people’s top-10 pound-for-pound rankings after losing to Dimitry Bivol in his last fight, seems more fixated on attempting to avenge his defeat rather than defending his titles. But Bivol is fighting Zurdo Ramirez on Nov. 5, so a rematch likely won’t take place until next May during Cinco de Mayo weekend. Especially considering Alvarez came to the post-fight press conference with stitches in his hand and his insistence he’s going to take time off from boxing.
Golovkin, 40, is still a unified middleweight champion, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in fighting too much further. Still, he insisted Saturday’s fight wasn’t his last. Perhaps the most intriguing option is Jermall Charlo, who owns the WBC middleweight championship.
Niagara Falls’ Dave Moretti scored all three of the fights between Alvarez and Golovkin. He scored the first one 115-113 Golovkin, the second 115-113 Alvarez and the third installment 116-112 Alvarez. GNN Sports scored the first fight 116-112 Golovkin, the second 115-113 Golovkin and the third 116-112 Alvarez.
