The Kensington Lions Club all-star game serves as the end of a high school football career. But for several of the players competing in Section VI’s all-star outing, it is also the beginning of another journey.
Rivalries crafted during four years of high school have suddenly disappeared as former fierce competitors are not only competing on the same team during the game held at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo State College, but many of them will be teammates on the college football field in the coming weeks.
Grand Island quarterback Justin Horvath, Medina running back Iverson Poole, Newfane lineman Chris Kerr and Wilson linebacker Xavior Fitzgibbon will be playing for the North squad on Friday and for Alfred State in the fall. Meanwhile, Lockport’s Anthony Molinaro, Medina’s Jarin Rhim, Niagara Wheatfield’s Wyatt Cooper and Albion’s Jahmeek Riley will play for SUNY Brockport.
Many of the players know each other from competition, while others not at all. The 10 days of practice culminating in the game Friday have served as a pre-college orientation.
“You get to learn about guys, get to meet them, learn who they are and how they play,” said Horvath, who threw for 1,633 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions to lead Grand Island to the Class A North title. “When you go to camp, it’s nice to see some friendly faces and know some people.”
Fitzgibbon and Kerr had briefly chatted with Horvath in Alfred State football group chats leading up to the practices, but never met and never played against him. But the two were at the center of one of Niagara County’s biggest rivalries.
Wilson and Fitzgibbon put an end to Kerr’s final chance at sectionals in the final game of the regular season, with the former making four tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the second half and one on fourth down in the fourth quarter. But now the duo are not just going to be teammates at Alfred State, they will play on the same defense and Kerr says “the rivalry stays in high school.”
“We’re teammates now, so I have the best interests for Alfred State,” Fitzgibbon said. “There’s always going to be competition, but I’m here for the team.”
Like Fitzgibbon and Kerr, Cooper and Molinaro have gone toe-to-toe throughout their high school football and basketball careers. Cooper was one of Class A’s top offensive tackles, while Molinaro emerged as one of the class’s top defensive ends, recording 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks last season.
The competition will continue when they meet during practice at Brockport, but the rivalry will be more toned down than when Lockport played Niagara Wheatfield, especially after sharing a room at Brockport’s freshman orientation earlier in the summer.
“We’re always going to go at it,” Cooper said, “but I don’t think we’ll ever hold a grudge against each other.”
Although new friends and teammates are created, it’s still the end of high school football — and football in general — for players. With the game being close to the date college football players report to training camp, many opt not to play. The ones who do play, see it as a last chance to play with some of their friends.
“There was no way I could turn this down,” Horvath said. “One last high school football game to play in front of my family and friends. It means a lot to me and I just want to give everyone a good show.”
Molinaro and Lockport teammate Logan Wendt will get a chance to play together one last time, as will the Medina trio of Poole, Rhim and Greg Thompson, along with Newfane classmates Kerr and Ryan Kramp.
“It’s one last time playing with Logan,” Molinaro said. “I knew it would be fun playing with the guys I played against and it would be a different experience. I knew everyone was cool, so I didn’t want to miss out on that.”
Greater Niagara Region players in Kensington Lions Club all-star game
|Player
|High School
|Position
|College
|Justin Horvath
|Grand Island
|QB
|Alfred State
|Anthony Molinaro
|Lockport
|DE
|Brockport
|Logan Wendt
|Lockport
|TE
|Cortland
|Iverson Poole
|Medina
|RB/WR
|Alfred State
|Jarin Rhim
|Medina
|WR
|Brockport
|Greg Thompson
|Medina
|WR/DB
|Undecided
|Chris Kerr
|Newfane
|OL/DL
|Alfred State
|Ryan Kramp
|Newfane
|DB/QB
|NCCC
|Joey Kusmierski
|Niagara Falls
|LB
|U.S. Marines
|Xzavion Nix
|Niagara Falls
|WR/DB
|Midway University
|Wyatt Cooper
|Niagara Wheatfield
|OL
|Brockport
|Ashton Kasprzak
|North Tonawanda
|OL
|North Tonawanda
|Colby Lawrence
|Starpoint
|OL
|Buffalo State
|Carson Marcus
|Starpoint
|QB
|Buffalo State
|Luke Atlas
|Wilson
|DB
|Alfred
|Xavior Fitzgibbon
|Wilson
|LB
|Alfred State
