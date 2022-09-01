The high school football season has arrived and a few new stars are sure to emerge over the next two and a half months.
There are more than a few storylines to watch in the Greater Niagara Region, including Medina’s bid for a third consecutive Section VI championship, whether Lockport and Starpoint continue to climb the ladder in Class A and if traditionally competitive Grand Island and Wilson can reload once again.
Players are the key in all of those scenarios and there are always a handful that come out of nowhere to become standouts, so here are 10 to keep an eye on this fall.
Returning standouts who make a leap:
• Evan Dean, Jr., Canisius: Dean emerged as one of the top wide receivers in Western New York last season during a breakout sophomore campaign with Starpoint. He caught 48 passes for 801 yards and eight touchdowns for the Spartans, finishing fifth in Western New York in receptions, sixth in yards and tied for 11th in touchdowns. Dean transferred to Canisius, where he takes a step up in competition with games against longtime Northeast powers Massillon Washington (OH) and Cathedral Prep (PA).
• Xander Fletcher, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: In his first season as a varsity starting quarterback, Fletcher quietly had a solid all-around year in 2021. He threw for 1,383 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, while completing nearly 60% of his passes. Fletcher was 13th in Western New York in yards and had five games of at least 150 yards, despite Niagara Wheatfield finishing 1-8. He also tied for second in Western New York with six interceptions as a safety.
• Chris Johnson, Sr., Medina: At 260 pounds, Johnson takes up a lot of space on offense and defense. He was bulldozer on the offensive line last season for the Mustangs, while also facing double-teams at defensive tackle. Johnson made nine of his 55 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, while notching four sacks and three forced fumbles. He should once again be one of the top linemen in the area and a potential Trench Trophy candidate.
• Dominic Larabee, Sr., Medina: At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Larabee joins Johnson in making one of the most formidable defensive lines in Section VI. He made 32 tackles, with seven for a loss and three sacks as a defensive tackle last season, while being nimble enough to score a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Larabee has the talent to have an even better senior campaign and will take on double-teams to open up more opportunities for teammates.
• Noah Skinner, Sr., Medina: Skinner caused enough damage in garbage time last season that coaches couldn’t keep him out of the starting lineup. As a fullback, Skinner led the team with 740 yards and 11 touchdowns on 8.8 yards per carry last season. He had four 100-yard games and three multi-touchdown games, including three scores against East Rochester/Gananda in the state quarterfinals. The Mustangs lost depth at running back, so Skinner should be in prime position for a larger role. Skinner is among one of the best all-around players in Class C, leading Medina with 73 tackles as a linebacker while also notching six sacks.
Players primed for a breakout season:
• Gage LaPlante, Jr., Starpoint: LaPlante was impressive enough in summer workouts to grab the starting quarterback job, which enables backup Evan Floss to continue his role as all-purpose player. LaPlante made 69 tackles as a linebacker in 2021 and is a state-qualifying wrestler. Playing in an up-tempo offense gives him plenty of changes. Starpoint threw (227) more times than it ran (221) last season and it is looking to push the pace even more this year with the return of offensive coordinator Justin Baumann.
• Jack Mahar, Jr., Wilson: Mahar comes from a strong football pedigree and is the last of four brothers to play for the Lakemen. He played on the junior varsity squad last year but will grab the spotlight at running back this season. Mahar takes over for the graduated Luke Atlas, and while Wilson isn’t shy about throwing the ball, head coach Bill Atlas likes to have at least one back he can feed consistently. The younger Atlas accounted for 57% of the teams rushing attempts the last two seasons and the bulk of those will go to Mahar this fall.
• Nash Rieselman, Sr., North Tonawanda: Last season was supposed to be the breakout year for Rieselman, who finished the 2020 spring season strong. But last fall was rocking for North Tonawanda. Rieselman again displayed flashes, with back-to-back 200-yard passing games to end the year, but he also finished with less than 100 yards in five of nine contests. He went to multiple camps and worked with former UB star Joe Licata during the offseason. Rieselman exudes passion and dedication, which should enable him to have a strong senior season.
• Takhi West, Sr., Lockport: West likely would have played most of the season at wide receiver, but two-year starting quarterback Jason Green Jr. transferred to Williamsville South over the summer. Green finished in the top 10 in Western New York in most passing categories. West is athletic enough to make plays on his feet, and if Lockport can replace its top three receivers, he could have a solid season in a quarterback-centric offense.
• Brayden Willats, Jr., Grand Island: Willats wasn’t asked to do much, but he did a little of everything on a senior-laden Grand Island team that won last year's Section VI Class A North championship. He stepped into the lineup when Mike Coburn went down with a season-ending injury, serving as the Vikings’ No. 3 receiver and a starting defensive back. Willats made 12 grabs for 200 yards and three scores, while also making 25 tackles. Grand Island figures to use Willats all over the field, including getting touches as a running back.
Other players to watch: QB Peyton Abbott (Grand Island), WR Anthony Bowman (Lockport), WR/DB Evan Floss (Starpoint), RB James Marshall (Lewiston-Porter) and RB Te'Shaun Mathews (Niagara Wheatfield).
