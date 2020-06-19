High school student-athletes come up through junior varsity or modified, break through to varsity, learn from their upperclassmen, then pass those lessons on before graduating. That's the life cycle of high school sports.
At Wilson, that cycle is pushed to its extreme. On Lake Ontario, there might be more student-athletes who play multiple sports than those who only take part in one. Such is small school life.
Star multi-sport athletes become familiar names, year round instead of just for a few months. They learn more and, in turn, have more to pass on. They're also missed that much more when they're gone.
From Drew Westmorland to Skylar Munnikhuysen, here's a look at Wilson spring sports and just some of the lives affected by the COVID-19 outbreak:
BOYS LACROSSE
Second-year head coach Chris Janese had high hopes, predicting a record of 9-6 or 10-5 when he looked over his schedule.
"I felt like this was going to be a really good year," he said. "We had a couple good seniors that missed out."
Westmorland, the football star in fall, was set to lead the way. Janese thought the talented senior might crack 100 points.
"He was going to be my heavy hitter this year," Janese said.
Westmorland is a football player first, and he'll continue that career at D-3 Alfred University. But Janese has also worked with him to improve in lacrosse, and the coach said Westmorland could keep playing, if he chooses.
"He could easily walk on (at Alfred)," Janese said. "I introduced him to box (lacrosse), and he's been playing with some of those club teams. This is definitely not the end of lacrosse for him."
Alex Martinez, Wilson's top scorer last year, was returning as a utility player.
"Anywhere I needed him to play he'd play," Janese said. "He's good at it all, just a phenomenal kid."
Trent Kenny, a "hardworking, tough" third senior, anchored the defensive long poles, while Riley Nedelko, a second-year player, was set to add some talent.
Jeffrey Hannam, who played goalie last year, was set to venture out of net.
"He played goalie one year, then kind of branched off," Janese said. "Whatever I needed him to do, he would do it. Great kid, great grades, academic scholar. Never said no to anything."
Marcus Schwarzmueller, a speedster who runs cross country in fall, rounded out the senior class. Janese said he was especially upset for Schwarzmueller, who got "100 times better" over the offseason, losing his final spring.
"Last year was his first year, and he was trying to learn the technique. The kid was there before everybody shooting, after practice shooting, just trying to get better and better," Janese said.
"I remember him trying to cradle, and a kid would come up and play defense. (Marcus) can run for days, and I told him, instead of just standing there, just take off!"
Janese was also excited to see a trio of sophomores, Mason Branca, Owen Cloy and Jeff Wynes, as well as freshman Breckyn Schultz, who was stepping in for Hannam in net.
GOLF
This spring would have been the final chance for senior standout Patrick Seeley to play for a spot in the state tournament, had he finished high enough at the Section VI state qualifier.
This would have been Seeley's third year making the sectional tournament, and head coach Mark Kurtz said he "had a chance to get in there for states."
Freshman Nathan Meyers also qualified for boys sectionals, which Kurtz said is an experience that can do wonders for a young player.
On the girls' side, Kurtz said senior Lillie Sanborn also had a great chance at making states.
"She started in eighth grade and she couldn't finish nine holes by the time we were ready to pack up," Kurtz remembered. "It's kind of a shame she didn't get the chance to make states this year."
COED TENNIS
The coed program graduated seven seniors this spring, including a quartet of four-year players.
Jacob Hecko, Nathan Jaques, Sierra Shepherd and Savannah Porter all played four years, while Ira Mylchreest was a third-year player. Joshua Seider and Jayson Spatarico decided to come out this spring before graduationg.
Hecko, one of the four-year players, is undecided as to what he'll do moving forward.
Jaques was second team All-Niagara-Orleans league as a junior, and he'll be heading to Niagara County CC to major in nursing.
Shepherd had been practicing with the program since seventh grade and would have been team captain this year. She's going to 5 Towns College to study theater in the fall.
Porter, another fourth-year player, is also heading to NCCC in the fall. She'll study graphic design and photographer.
Mylchreest is headed to Niagara University to study social studies education. Seider, who golfs in fall, is going to Rhodes College to start a pre-med track. Spatarico will make it three Wilson tennis players at NCCC, where he's going to study drafting and design.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Head coach Garrett Stack had only four seniors on his team, but there was still plenty to look forward to.
After spending the 2019 season on the road while Wilson's brand new facility was being build, he was excited to finally have a place to call home this spring.
"We had a lot of youngsters come out," Stack said. "That's good for the future, but it would have been a bit of a building year."
Mitch Mahar was ready to cap another three-sport year, having played football in fall and basketball in winter. This spring, he would have ran on the 4x100 relay team and competed in all the jumps.
"I really could have put him in seven things," Stack said. "I've had him since seventh grade, and I was really looking forward to his senior year."
Jonathan Moote, a distance runner, would have had a chance to break the school record in the 1,600. He's heading to Daemen to run cross country in the fall.
"He's been training real hard the last couple years under one of our former students in the offseason," Stack said. "I feel real bad for him because he worked probably the hardest of all the kids. He was really looking forward to it."
Cameron Guy, another cross country runner who also wrestles, would have throw discus and shot put because he "got sick of distance running," Stack laughed.
"He's a good leader, real good with the younger kids, real patient," Stack said. "He's kind of like a coach. He was going to make a big difference."
The final senior, Josh Logan, had run before but took some time off before coming out again this spring. He was set to compete in sprints.
Stack was also looking forward to seeing what Mahar's brother, 11th-grader Ben, would have done in shot put and discus, and what kind of time fellow junior Jared Jaques could put in the hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
There were only two seniors on head coach Jaime Lepsch's Lakewomen, but were they ever big names.
Izzy Dinse and Skylar Munnikhuysen, a duo on par with just about any in Wilson history, would have wrapped up their proud high school athletic careers on the track — well, field — this spring.
Dinse, who's going to St. John Fisher to play D-3 volleyball, was aiming for states and a school record in discus after finishing second in Section VI Division II as a junior.
Munnikhuysen, headed to UB for D-1 soccer, missed out on sectionals last season — and the chance to qualify for states — to take part in a travel soccer championship.
"I was kind of hoping I was going to be able to get her (to sectionals) this year," Lepsch said. "She's one of those kids who hunts down her competition, and she's been so competitive in the high jump for us. She already holds the school record and potentially could have gotten to states."
Lepsch also felt bad for junior Jennifer Reagan, who had been hampered by injuries since switching from softball to track in either eighth or ninth grade.
"She was trying to find her niche, 400, 800, and she really started getting involved in cross country but she had some stress fractures and stuff," Lepsch said. "She was finally healthy this year."
Lepsch also lamented that her seniors didn't get the chance to show their stuff at Wilson's dazzling new facility after spending the 2019 season on the road while it was being built.
