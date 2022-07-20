Jalen Duff transferred from Lewiston-Porter because of relationships and now he’s returning for the same reason.
One of the top point guards in Western New York, Duff opted to follow longtime coach and mentor Matt Bradshaw to Nichols. After one year, he missed not having to drive 30 miles and missed his friends more.
The senior-to-be put up impressive numbers in the area’s top league, but injuries and an illness to Bradshaw derailed a once-promising season. Meanwhile, life in Lewiston moved on. His former teammates put together a strong campaign with breakout performances in his absence.
Duff missed spending more time with his friends and playing with them on the court. He decided to return home, re-enrolling in the school earlier this month, and it should automatically put the Lancers in the hunt for next season’s Niagara Frontier League championship.
“It was tough sometimes in the winter when the roads were bad and Lew-Port is right around the corner,” Duff said. “So it’s like home. and I wanted to graduate with my friends.”
Duff had long since established himself as one of, if not the, top player in the NFL by his sophomore season. He averaged 28.3 points per game, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and was the first eighth-grader to start for Lew-Port.
His productivity never waned at Nichols, where he was one of the top guards in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. He averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while leading the league in scoring and assists during the regular season.
Duff surpassed 20 points in the first 10 games of the season and by time he notched a triple-double in an overtime win over eventual MMAA runner-up Bishop Timon on Jan. 7, the Vikings were rolling.
But Bradshaw had to take a hiatus due to thyroid cancer and Duff was later hampered by a leg injury. Nichols went from 8-2 in the first 10 games and 3-11 the remainder of the campaign.
“I give him credit for making the change, not a lot of kids would leave the comforts of their home and make the drive,” Bradshaw said. “I’m proud of him for doing it, because he’ll never have to say, ‘What if I did it?’ He did it, and statistically, nobody put up better numbers in the league.”
There is no friction between Duff and Bradshaw, who understands the difficulty in leaving behind friends and teammates. Bradshaw still teaches Lew-Port and plans to continue study hall shooting sessions with Duff, who Bradshaw estimates he has spent more time with than any other player working with him.
Duff now brings 1,625 career points to the Lew-Port lineup, but it’s become a different program since his transfer. The Lancers were a whisker from reaching the Class B-1 sectional final thanks to breakout seasons from several players, most notably Bobby Beilein and Logan Eoute.
Eoute, who averaged a double-double, has graduated, but Beilein asserted himself as one of the best all-around guards in the NFL by averaging 19.2 points per game.
Lew-Port will have to rebuild its entire frontcourt and replace point guard Carter Krawczyk, but the trio of Duff, Beilein and Vinny Carlo should be among the most explosive in the league.
“Hopefully they’ll pass the ball around and play as a team,” Lew-Port head coach Pat Krawczyk said. “Jalen will get his shots and he’ll be our main scorer, but he knows there’s other guys around him that can score, too. … It’ll open up shots for Bobby with Jalen being back and Vinny should be getting open shots because they’re focusing on Bobby and Jalen.”
Duff is still going to score his share of points, but now he does not have to carry the burden of aiming for 30 each night for his team to win. That should come in handy for Duff’s college recruitment, as Bradshaw and Krawczyk both acknowledged Division I college coaches will want to see a complete package from the 5-foot-10 guard.
“When you’re 5-9, 5-10, you have to be good at everything,” Bradshaw said. “There’s not an area of your game you can have a weakness. He’s built like a brick and spends a lot of time in the weight room. I think if he can be more consistent on defense, he can play at the Division I level.”
For now, though, Duff is more concerned about getting a chance to play with one of his best friends (Beilein) and putting up wins after both of his teams finished a shade below .500 during the last two seasons.
“I feel like we shouldn’t lose to anybody,” Duff said. “Me and Bobby are seniors and we’ve been playing varsity since eighth or ninth grade. We’ve already faced a lot of challenges and now we’ve reached our final point.”
