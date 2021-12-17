It might seem unfathomable that varsity basketball was often too fast for Nick Estell six months ago.
As Niagara Falls roared past North Tonawanda 79-36 on Friday, the freshman was fast enough to blow past defenders, strong enough to rip balls away from opponents and had the vision to whiz passes through a crowd to an open teammate for a layup.
Although Estell is now the player controlling the pace — often too fast for opposing defenses — playing varsity basketball as an eighth-grader was a challenge last season. It was so challenging that head coach Carlos Bradberry pondered bringing Estell off the bench just a few weeks ago.
With a 10-point, six-assist, four-steal outing against the Lumberjacks, Estell is now firmly entrenched as the starting point guard for the Wolverines. Bradberry saw play with no fear against St. Joe's Justin Glover — one of the top guards in Western New York — and knew the game was no longer too fast for Estell.
Now Estell is averaging 12 points and three assists as Niagara Falls improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in the Niagara Frontier League.
“He’s light years ahead right now and it’s because of his work ethic,” Bradberry said. “... He wasn’t as physically strong last year. He’s gotten a lot stronger. Right now he’s a lot better, but he’s got a long way to go to get where he wants to be.”
Turnovers plagued Estell during his first season because the game was played at a pace that was foreign. He was used to being the fastest player on the court, but he wasn't at the varsity level against players five years older.
“Last year was really about learning from the older guys,” Estell said. “I just wanted to learn how to get my teammates involved, learn how to play as a team and learn how to get a team together since I was going to be a point guard.”
His ascent began in the weight room to ensure he returned to being the pacemaker. Estell can be found at LA Fitness each morning at 5 a.m. or in the park if weather allows. Despite being a freshman, the 5-foot-10 Estell has built a physique grown men would love to have.
On the court, he spent most of last season studying Jalen Bradberry, learning how to apply the tricks and skills of a veteran to his own game. Even the elder Bradberry calls Estell “the hardest worker he’s ever had in workouts.”
“My dad told me that if I wanted to be the best, I had to work the hardest when nobody’s watching, nobody’s looking,” Estell said. “The work will show in the end.”
It would be premature to compare Estell to Cataract City's slew of dynamo point guards. However, his baseline skills check all the boxes for the prototypical Wolverine point guard, it’s just a matter of continuing to craft his game properly.
Estell has natural vision with the ball and speed to slip through the gaps of a defense, while also playing like a pit bull on the top of Niagara Falls' full-court press. Continued commitment in the weight room and progressing his perimeter shot will determine whether his career will match his potential.
“I’m accustomed to working with kids since they were 8 or 9, but I just met Nick last year,” Bradberry said. “I don’t know what his ceiling is yet, but I know he’s going to push that ceiling because he’s going to work as hard as he can. Whatever his ceiling is, he’s going to reach it and burst through it.”
If a player is spending his mornings heaving weights around the gym while his friends are still warmly curled up in blankets, grand dreams of playing Division I and professional basketball are bound to creep in.
Estell has those dreams once in a while, but the pressure of playing point guard at school where the likes of Tim Winn, Jonny Flynn, Willie Lightfoot and Jalen Bradberry once dazzled crowds is plenty to handle at the moment. But like his future dreams, Estell likes to push those thoughts to a corner in the back of his mind for now. He’s only in the fourth game of his freshman campaign, after all.
“I try to just play my game, at the end of the day,” Estell said. “I just go out in the gym and do what I do and work hard.”
NOTES: Dominic McKenzie had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Davon Wade had 13 points and 12 rebounds. North Tonawanda’s Jake Kish led all scorers with 19. Niagara Falls travels to Lewiston-Porter at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lumberjacks host Kenmore West at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
