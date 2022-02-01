A year without a Niagara Frontier League boys swimming championship is unLockport-like. The Lions made sure it wasn’t two years.
Lockport swept the NFL season and capped its league campaign by winning the championship meet on Saturday. It is the eighth time in nine years the Lions will make an addition to their NFL title banner, but it was just the first step.
It has been 16 years since Lockport captured a Section VI championship, including second-place finishes from from 2018-20. That is the next goal to achieve as the season winds to a close. Entering the Class A championship meet on Feb. 10, the Lions rank third with 407.58 points accumulated this season, sitting behind Orchard Park (446.76) and Lancaster (414.49).
Success at the sectional meet hinges on the number of entrants — Lockport has 12 — and how much time can be trimmed as the team begins to taper over the next week. Plus a little luck is always involved.
“We have not had our full team since Dec. 3 because of various injuries, illness and other school complications,” Lockport head coach John Sullivan said. “I’m fortunate that we have high-character, high-quality kids that are involved in musicals, drama performances and all-county performances. We try to support them through those and you need an element of luck to time out the right way.”
Lockport’s biggest weapon is junior Aidan Morgan, who is the eighth-ranked swimmer in Section VI. However, Morgan hit a setback in the final month of the season when he contracted COVID-19.
Without swimming for two weeks, Morgan’s body felt rested rather than tired. While it may seem like a good feeling, Morgan wanted to be well-rested for sectionals, not two weeks earlier. It also caused his stamina to dwindle.
“It was almost like I went through a taper way too early and my yardage got cut insanely,” Morgan said. “... There was a point when I would do a 200 free or a hard set in practice and I would be gasping because of how exhausted I was. It definitely set me back.”
Ranked fifth in Section VI in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.32), Morgan has adapted to find success in shorter events while attempting to regain his breath. Luckily he has the ability to swim a variety of distances.
Morgan is ranked fourth in the 100 freestyle (49.25 seconds) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (22.77). He prefers longer strokes, but right now he is focused on the events currently suited for him.
“Last week I was able to get in a couple times with my club team to get my yardage up a bit more,” Morgan said. “(Sullivan) has been pushing us a lot and I’ve been able to get my endurance up more. I’m not as exhausted in practices as I was before.”
Like Morgan, Luke Menges prefers the freestyle. Yet with a month left in his high school swimming career, Menges is focusing on a stroke he once despised and has competed in a handful of times.
Menges ranks sixth in Section VI in the 50 butterfly (25.16), but while fiddling with who would swim which leg of the individual medley relay, he found out he was pretty good in the breaststroke. From there, he began competing in a few individual races and his times are among the best in the section.
In the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, Menges is eighth, swimming 29.51 and 1:02.91, respectively. He is 0.6 seconds off the state qualifying time in the butterfly.
“I just started swimming it and have dropped a ton of time already,” Menges said. “With a good taper and more practice, I think I’ll drop a good amount of time.”
Lockport also has four swimmers in the top-eight in the 100 individual medley, in Logan Ramos (third), Aiden Moran (fourth), Cooper Zugelder (fifth) and Zach Luick (eighth). Moran is also eighth in the 500 freestyle.
The Lions are also among the section’s best in the 200 freestyle (third), 200 medley (third) and 400 freestyle (fourth) relays. Finding the right lineup for sectionals will be difficult — swimmers can compete in two individuals and two relays or one individual and three relays — but Sullivan believes it’s a good problem to have.
“We’ll get actively thinking as the week unfolds and we’ll take a look and make our plans,” Sullivan said. “Some of it will be state-qualifying driven, some of it will be team-point driven, some of it will be relay-driven. With all three, it’s a juggling act that you have to orchestrate.”
The Class A preliminaries will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Clarence and the finals will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Clarence.
