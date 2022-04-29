Former stars help UB football reboot spring game

AMHERST — University at Buffalo’s first spring football program under coach Maurice Linguist culminates Saturday with the first spring game in three years at UB Stadium.
The spring game kicks off at 1 p.m., following a fan festival inside Bulls’ adjacent fieldhouse, and fans will be able to greet players and coaches afterward. Admission is free, and several former UB players are expected to attend, notably NFL players Tyree Jackson, K.J. Osborne and record-setting rusher Jaret Patterson.
“It feels good to be back,” said Patterson, coming off his rookie season with the Washington Commanders, in visiting Friday’s practice at UB. “Seeing where Coach Mo is taking the program, I’m excited for where they are going. The spring game is really good for younger guys to get reps and it’s a good time to evaluate the team and see what you can work on.”
Regrouping from a disappointing 4-8 debut season and reshaping the roster through the transfer portal, Linguist, hired last May after the conclusion of spring practices, is fostering competition by reviving the Blue vs. White scrimmage format that the Bulls haven’t utilized in over a decade.
“Everything we do is about competition and having a desire to want to win,” Linguist said.
The hungrier squad should win, considering the stakes Linguist has put on the table.
“One team is going to get some top-dollar prime rib steaks,” Linguist said. “The other team is going to get some of the worst hot dogs they’ve ever had. My advice is, if you don’t want to eat hot dogs, win the game.”
Assistant coaches split the roster in a draft, with offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery leading the Blue squad and new defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey coaching the White team. Basketball coaches Jim Whitesell and Becky Burke will be honorary coaches.
Linguist will remain in the neutral zone.
“I’ve been like Don King promoting it all week,” Linguist said. “The guys are ready to play and they’ve had an outstanding spring. I’m excited about where we are.
“Overall for the spring game, we want to see execution, camaraderie, and culture of how we play the game. And you really want to see a healthy team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.