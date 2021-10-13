Coaches regurgitate inspirational quotes and speeches about pursuing goals that are often met with eye rolls and giggles by kids who think they are hyperbole and unrealistic.
When Jason Vranic speaks to players and students about dreams it holds credibility. Few people have gone to greater lengths in pursuit of a dream — a dream few thought he could achieve.
Coming out of Niagara Wheatfield, Vranic yearned to play Division I football, but no program was seeking a 190-pound linebacker from a program with five wins in four years. He beefed up his body to 225 pounds and led Erie Community College in tackles for two seasons, earning a walk-on at Penn State, where he spent three years.
Now in his third year as a teacher and second as an assistant football coach at Niagara Falls High School, Vranic feels his message is one kids can find credible.
“It’s sharing knowledge with (players) and coaches, and being humble enough to learn from them,” said Vranic, who serves as the Niagara Falls defensive coordinator. “You cannot think you’re a Division I guy and you know everything. I’m learning from them and they’re learning from me, seeing things from my perspective and being willing to adapt.”
Although Vranic’s dream of playing Division I football seemed unattainable to many, he was no slouch as a high school athlete. He was the Class A North defensive player of the year after recording 104 tackles and eight sacks in 2013 and then won the Section VI 182-pound wrestling championship for the Falcons that winter.
Starting at the bottom of the depth chart at ECC, he collected 146 tackles — 33 for a loss — in two seasons. But at Penn State, he was back to the bottom of the pile. Vranic redshirted his first season on campus and recorded two tackles in five appearances for his career, although he could frequently be seen on television positioned behind head coach James Franklin during games.
But Vranic’s worth was valued by the Nittany Lions, who named him their scout team player of the year in 2017 and recognized him as the scout team player of the week three times in 2018. Vranic surely would have preferred to be on the field for every snap, but the idea of finding a role within a team is something he speaks to his players about frequently now.
“You can’t expect to always be the starter,” Vranic said. “At ECC, I was the third or fourth-stringer and worked into being an All-American there. I went to Penn State and it was a reset button. A lot of students and athletes have to realize that you have to work for your position.”
Vranic’s visions beyond football shifted several times during college. He initially went to ECC to major in accounting but switched to kinesiology. He always had dreams of coaching football, but knew he did not want the nomadic lifestyle of a college coach. Instead, he chose a path of being a health teacher and high school coach.
After college, Vranic decided to step away from football to focus on his first year of teaching, but the game inevitably yanked him back. Vranic still keeps in touch with his fellow linebackers at Penn State, as well as some of his former coaches.
Niagara Falls head coach Don Bass was more impressed with the Vranic’s ability to influence kids than his football credentials. Bass runs a program where human development is more important than physical development and he admits he is “never one to knock on a dream.”
“His relatability with the kids is really important to me,” Bass said. “I don’t care what you know, it only matters what the kids understand. So his relatability to kids is good. Plus, he’s a positive, positive kid.”
Both Bass and Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie feel Vranic has the potential to be successful in the capacity as he continues to progress in his career. Bass noted Vranic has “the stamina, the desire and the passion” to be a quality coach, it’s just a matter of learning the intricacies of the profession.
“It’s a process,” Vranic said. “I want to understand the ins and outs before taking a leap like that. But in the future, I’d like to be a head coach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.