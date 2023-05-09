From MAAC leading scorer to the SEC.
Former Niagara standout Noah Thomasson announced he is transferring to Georgia during an appearance on the Field of 68 podcast Tuesday. The guard had whittled his list to five, picking the Bulldogs over Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and St. John’s.
Thomasson initially entered the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, but intended to return to Niagara. Ultimately Thomasson entered the transfer portal on April 3 and made visits to all five of the schools on his list.
Georgia’s point guard last year, Terry Roberts, entered the NBA draft, opening the door for Thomasson to come in and play for coach Mike White, who is the brother of former Buffalo athletic director Danny White. He will also play with childhood friend Justin Hill.
“They were just one of the first schools to really reach out to me and kind of build a bond and relationship,” Thomasson said. “I got to see them multiple times, kind of hear their faces and hear what their goals are for me. My dad lives in Atlanta, so that's not that far from Athens. So when I looked at this, man, I was like, it just feels like home.”
Thomasson averaged a MAAC-best 19.5 points per game, while also finishing seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6%) and assist-turnover ratio (1.4) and ninth in field goal percentage (48.1) and assists per game (3.5). The 6-foot-3 guard also scored at least 20 points in 17 of 31 games.
After entering the portal, Thomasson narrowed his choices to 10 schools and took visits to each of the final five on his list, weighing coaching staffs, rosters and opportunities with his mother and AAU coach Ken Gamble. Georgia went 16-16 last year in White’s first season and has not reached the NCAA tournament since 2015.
“Was the head coach calling me or was it just assistants or ops guys, all that different kinds of things,” Thomasson said. “And then once we narrowed it down to about 10 schools, we looked at what school has a strong roster, what team had the chance to really do something special if they added me and then we went from there.”
Thomasson is the first Niagara player to transfer to an SEC school since Antoine Mason in 2014. He is the second Purple Eagle to jump to a Power Five school in as many seasons, following Marcus Hammond, who went to Notre Dame last year.
