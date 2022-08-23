MEDINA — Eric Valley’s jaw nearly hit the floor when one of the best kickers in NFL history strolled into Medina High School and offered his services.
Mike Vanderjagt had no prior relationship with the school or Valley. He politely introduced himself, but Valley already knew. Vanderjagt was the first NFL kicker to go an entire season without missing an extra point or field goal, retiring in 2006 as the league’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (86.5%), a mark that still ranks in the top 10.
Since their initial meeting, Valley has helped Vanderjagt acquire a handful of pupils throughout Western New York who come to Medina weekly for kicking tips and tricks. Since the season began, he has spent practice times helping the Mustang special teams and quarterbacks.
Vanderjagt joked there wasn’t much to do at 5 p.m. other than sitting on the couch, but his motives are simple: he just wanted to be around the game and to help kids. In just a few months, he has already latched onto a player who has already justified his decision.
Sophomore Cole Callard was a seldom-used placekicker and primarily a soccer player, giving little thought to playing college football. Within a few months, Vanderjagt determined he could be a Division I kicker.
“He made it even easier to get with Coach Valley and be a part of the program,” Vanderjagt said. “I think in the next two years, I’m going to get Cole to be able to be a really good kicker and hopefully get him a free education.”
After nine years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys and 15 years total in pro football, Vanderjagt spent time living in Florida and in Scottsdale, Arizona, coaching his son Jay, who is currently a quarterback for Division II University of Findlay in Ohio.
A native of Oakville, Ontario, Vanderjagt wanted to live half the year close to the border. He also wanted to live on the water, so he purchased a home in August 2021 on Lake Ontario, where he lives May through November.
In his first meeting at Medina, Vanderjagt wanted to know if Valley wanted to win because he wasn’t simply looking for a hobby. That same desire made missing a kick unacceptable to Vanderjagt, and he is pushing Callard to develop the same mentality.
“I’ll be in (Valley’s) ear on every fourth down and if he calls an offensive play, I’ll tap him on the shoulder,” said Vanderjagt, who initially went to Michigan State on scholarship at quarterback before transferring to West Virginia. “At the end of the day, it’s his program, but I want to get the kicking team to get where if he calls on us, we’ll put three points on the board.”
Vanderjagt’s assistance has already proved worthwhile to Callard, whether it was helping get him into a few kicking camps — where the new coach says most of the college recruiting occurs for the position — or eliciting competitiveness.
Callard, who wasn’t born before Vanderjagt retired and had to Google his accomplishments, felt the pressure initially, especially coming from a former NFL all-pro who missed a total of 38 out of 645 career kicks during his career. But the benefits quickly became apparent.
He took second place with a 50-yard kick at a camp hosted by Kicking World on July 22 in Ohio and was invited to Kicking World’s national showcase in December in Austin, Texas.
“It puts more pressure on making the kick when he’s there,” Callard said. “I think it will make me a lot better.”
Vanderjagt is so optimistic about Callard he already committed to coaching until he graduates in order to help him obtain a scholarship. If his son pursues a career professionally in the United States or Canada, those plans may be altered. But for now, the 52-year-old is content on his three acres and 100 feet of waterfront along the lake.
“I really think he’s got a future and I want to be part of that,” Vanderjagt said. “... Right now it’s wherever the wind blows, but I like it here. I think Coach Valley’s got a great program, it’s a nice stadium and a good little town.”
