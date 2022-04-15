Former Medina star Jalin Cooper seeks a ring as he mulls transfer options

Minutes after hitting send on a tweet, Jalin Cooper’s phone began to buzz. He hasn’t put it down since.
Cooper knew what the recruiting process was like coming out of high school, but being in the transfer portal has been different. While starring for Medina High School, coaches contacted him gradually. Now it’s a swarm.
With two years of eligibility remaining and a bachelor’s degree coming in May, Cooper announced his intention to transfer from the University of Toledo on Monday. He’s not leaving the Rockets because of ill will or a dispute with coaches, just in search of an opportunity to play and pursue a championship.
“I’m looking to make plays, help a team win — I’ve always wanted a ring,” Cooper said. “I really want to go to a winning team. Even if it’s at the Division II level, I just want to go impact a team and get a ring. All I’ve wanted is a championship ring in something.”
Coming out of high school, Cooper was a three-star prospect after compiling 2,829 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns in three years for the Mustangs. He was also a three-sport standout who, at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, set a school scoring record in basketball with 1,383 career points and was a three-time state track and field qualifier with a personal-best 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
But the success never carried to the field while at Toledo, where Cooper appeared in three games and did not record a reception in four years on campus. He redshirted as a freshman in 2018 after choosing the school over Buffalo, Connecticut, Rutgers and Washington State, then shoulder and knee injuries plagued him and he could not move up the depth chart.
Cooper went through practices with the Rockets this spring, but when it became evident he would not find a spot on the field in the fall, he decided it was time to try another school.
“I always thought my time was going to come and when I thought it was going to come, an injury happened,” Cooper said. “It was frustrating at times. I would be feeling really good, and then boom, my shoulder. Then I come back from a shoulder injury and my knee is messing up again. It was always frustrating.”
Where Cooper will play in the fall is yet to be determined. He hasn’t even narrowed down what level of college football he’d be willing to play. Only having spring ball film to showcase his talents hasn’t deterred teams from gauging interest.
So far Cooper has spoken to FBS, FCS, Division II and NAIA schools. He’s even had conversations with Division III powerhouse Mount Union. Cooper planned to visit NAIA’s Indiana Wesleyan and Division II Findlay University (Ohio) this week, with more to come.
“Within 10 minutes (of entering the portal) I had coaches calling me and within an hour I had more coaches contacting me,” Cooper said. “I’m excited that my ability is true.”
He intends to pursue a master’s degree in social work and the only qualifications he currently has for a school is a place that is ready to give him a shot to play, win a championship and is a relatively easy destination to travel so his family can attend games.
“I would go almost anywhere in the country,” Cooper said. “If it’s going to be really hard to get to for travel, I just don’t want to go there. But I would literally go anywhere else in the country.”
