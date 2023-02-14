Tom Hicks was a professional boxer for seven years, but he was a fighter his whole life.
Long before his 1971 shot at the world light heavyweight championship, Hicks was a scrapper growing up in Lockport. The son of two factory workers, Hicks’ football and wrestling prowess led him to Ithaca College, where he was the first in his family to attend college.
That’s where Hicks began a path to becoming an educator, while a shoulder injury ended his football career. A tagalong workout with friends led him to a boxing gym in Lockport during his sophomore year at Ithaca.
After winning the Buffalo Golden Gloves tournament shortly after starting learning to box in 1965, Hicks eventually turned pro in 1967 and was sometimes known as the fighting teacher as he worked his way up the educational ladder and eventually became a principal at Newfane. His rough-and-tumble style allowed him to twice fight in Madison Square Garden and legendary Royal Albert Hall in London.
Boxing gave Hicks pride. His home was littered with memorabilia and it was how he became known the rest of his life. Anyone who willingly enters a profession that requires being repeatedly punched in the face has to love it.
But for as much as boxing gave Hicks, it quite possibly took even more away. Diagnosed with pugilistic dementia in his 50s due to continuous head trauma, Hicks lost much of his short-term memory.
Yet, he continued to battle the wretched disease until there were no punches left to be thrown. Hicks died at the age of 78 on Tuesday. His family and friends remember the boxer, but the fighter is who gave them the best memories.
“He rarely took time off,” Hicks’ son Tom Jr. said. “I think he took all of his two weeks, all at once in the summer. And then other than that, he was at work first thing in the morning and was home at 5-5:30 in the evening and never missed anything that we did. (He) made it to all of our events, but just went to work every day. And that is something that I still think about to this day.”
There were no remnants of a boxer simply by looking Hicks in the face. No scars or facial deformities to be detected as he aged. Ironic considering a propensity to suffer cuts put a lid on his success late in his career.
Hicks went 2-2 in his first four pro fights, but then didn’t lose for another eight fights. He fought Danny McAlinden for the British Commonwealth light heavyweight title twice, losing once controversially and went to another controversial draw.
He eventually earned a shot at Bill Foster’s World Boxing Council light heavyweight championship, though. When they squared off on Oct. 30, 1971 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Foster’s lone loss in his previous 23 fights came to Joe Frazier. In fact, his only two losses in a span of 38 fights and 13 years came to Frazier and Muhammad Ali.
Listed as Ring Magazine’s No. 55 greatest all-time boxer, 46 of his 56 career wins came by knockout or technical knockout. Hicks is on that list, but Foster never knocked him out. He never even knocked him down. The fight was stopped in the eighth round after Foster cut his eye early and steady jabs eventually closed it completely.
Hicks rebounded to beat Dennis McNamee roughly two months later at the Garden, winning so decisively that McNamee left on a stretcher. He fought Mike Quarry a year later in the same location, with the winner slated to get a shot at Foster, but Hicks lost by unanimous decision.
He won four of his next five fights, but suffered a gashed eyebrow in a TKO loss to Johnny Frankham at Royal Albert Hall, starting a streak of three of four losses to end his career with a record of 18-12-3.
“He was an overachiever from high school all the way on,” said Bo Bilicki, a Gasport memorabilia collector-turned close friend. “He loved to compete. He would spar with Tony Ventura. Part of the reason he got into boxing was working out, because he loved the workout stuff all the time. So he went to the gym and got into the boxing and took off from there.”
Once Hicks retired from boxing in 1974, he focused on his educational career full-time. Lockport classmate and Newfane colleague Jim Conley couldn’t say if he ever envisioned his friend becoming a boxer, but he knew that Hicks was a leader.
He was the Lockport 1962 class president and was captain of the football team as a senior, leading the Lions to a win over North Tonawanda for the first time in almost 50 years. Hicks’ leadership was apparent, but different. Oftentimes he would spend meetings listening more than talking.
“I have to say that I looked up to Tommy a lot and he was a very special person in my life,” Conley said. “... He never really bloated out big words or screamed a lot at people, at least not that I knew of. He was very effective. So the best thing I can think of was that he was a good friend.”
Just because Hicks retired from boxing didn’t mean he was done fighting, though. He was showing signs of dementia in the early 2000s and it progressively worsened. Conley eventually drove him to various gatherings and appointments, while Hicks’ wife, Jan, also cared for him.
In 2017, Hicks was struck by a car in Newfane and it exacerbated his dementia. When Jan died in 2021, Tom Jr. — who had been living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for roughly 15 years — moved his father to the midwest to be closer.
As he grew older, Hicks began to realize the price he was paying for his boxing career, even if he didn’t outwardly acknowledge it often. Tom Jr., however, has a more complicated relationship with a sport he was intrigued by for so long. Boxing and mixed martial arts are now difficult for him to stomach.
“It's brought him, and in some ways, my family, so much and at the same time, I'm not sure if it's worth it,” Tom Jr. said. “It can be a beautiful sport that can also be incredibly brutal, not just to those directly involved. And so I haven't watched in years and I even struggle with ultimate fighting or UFC or cage fighting. And that it just it doesn't appeal to me.”
Watching his father — let alone a man who loved his fitness regimen — deteriorate gradually was cruel to Tom Jr. But having him nearby over the last couple years brought some great memories.
An organization in Cedar Rapids helped Tom Jr. learn how to care for his father, who knew his son’s name until the end, but struggled to recall information minutes earlier. Tom Jr. became well-versed in dementia, learning his father’s strengths and weaknesses, allowing him to focus on the positives.
Hicks was a Corvette enthusiast, who owned several used models over the years, and Tom Jr. was able to find someone nearby to give his father a 20-minute ride. Hicks was able to attend his granddaughter’s soccer games and got to know his daughter Melissa's new child in March. They spent hours watching his fight with Foster or simply sifting through his library of home movies.
“Ultimately with dementia, people are scanning three times a second if they're safe,” Tom Jr. said, “and I'd like to think that I was able to help them feel a little bit safer and comforted and in a good place over the past few months.”
