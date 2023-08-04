Anthony Lamb’s only connection with Niagara Falls was through AAU tournaments and that was almost a decade ago.
The Rochester native was a star at Vermont and has played three seasons to date in the NBA, including this past season with the Golden State Warriors.But while he’s sorting out his next move in the league via free agency, the 6-foot-6 forward is now helping the next generation of players in Niagara Falls.
Lamb held a nearly two-hour workout session with 14 local players, mostly from the 716 United Basketball AAU team, Friday, at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, thanks to a recently developed with Mike Esposito, a long-time teacher and coach in the Niagara Falls City School District and 716 United Basketball’s head coach.
Whether it was through extra practices or workout sessions, Lamb did everything he could to improve as a player and absorbed everything he was taught. Now that he’s transitioned to adulthood with more miles of basketball under his belt, Lamb is determined to share his knowledge with as many players as possible, in the hopes they’ll have the same results.
“Trying to learn and get people to teach you is always the biggest thing,” Lamb said. “You can’t teach yourself the things you don’t know, you know? So, that’s, anything I can and anytime I can, I want to give back to the kids so they can learn and hopefully be better than me in the future and push basketball forward again. This is an opportunity to do that and I’m going to continue to do so in the future.”
Esposito heard about Lamb all the way back as a freshman with Greece Athena, through Jason “J-Mac” McElwain, an autistic team manager who went viral for knocking down six 3-pointers in a game in 2006. Esposito then met Lamb following a Warriors game in Toronto this past winter with the help of the team’s head coach Steve Kerr, who has shared a friendship with the teacher since they first met during an NBA camp in Italy in 1995.
Esposito told Lamb how he’d like to one day host a session at his house in Niagara Falls before Sanquin Starks helped bring the group to the Boys and Girls Club. Plus, Esposito helped Lamb participate in Italy’s Basket Jam Camp earlier this summer, operated by another friend, Roberto Milocco, who he met with Kerr.
Lamb said the experience overseas changed his life, so helping Esposito was a priority to him.
“Coaching up the kids around the neighborhood, I feel like there’s something I could give back to him,” Lamb said. “... I was very blessed to have the opportunity to give back to kids in Italy. And just being able to do stuff like that has become something I’ve grown passionate about. And Mike’s known that and he’s been able to help me do that. So being able to come up to Niagara and do it has been cool.”
Even before Lamb was signed by the Warriors, Esposito had conversations with Kerr about him as a player and said it was a “crazy coincidence” when he was brought to the Bay Area. Esposito was excited to bring Lamb in for the session and hopes this will now be an annual opportunity, knowing more kids would be interested in participating.
Walking into the Boys and Girls Club before the session began, Esposito knew it was going to be a special opportunity for the players who wanted to work on their craft.
“The kids really enjoyed the workout and (Anthony) had a fantastic time,” Esposito said. “A lot of NBA guys would just come in and kind of just work on what would (work) on the NBA level, not on a high school or youth level. But he showed the kids a lot of tools, a lot of techniques that’ll really make them better.”
The focus on Lamb’s session was improving footwork, which he said is “the foundation” for a player’s efficiency in all skills of the game. During the varsity and JV season, the majority of the players who were at the session like Niagara Falls’ Ephraim and John Strong and Lew-Port’s Greydan Barnwell, are current or projected new options for teams to score.
Barnwell was the only freshman on Lew-Port’s Class B runner-up team this winter and saw time off the bench and didn’t have as many minutes in the backcourt as seniors Jalen Duff and Bobby Beilein did and averaged 5.2 points per game. Heading into his sophomore season, Barnwell viewed the workout as a chance to become an efficient backcourt player for the new season.
“(The session) will help me dribble more strong and help me protect the ball,” Barnwell said. “And when I drive to the basket, not let (the ball) get ripped from my hands and get to the basket stronger.”
Currently, Lamb is a free agent in the NBA but is working with his agent to find his next destination. While he played a few games in the league in both San Antonio and Houston, Lamb’s break-out season came with Golden State. There, the 6-6 forward appeared in 62 games, including four starts, and averaged new career-highs in points (6.7), rebounds (3.5) and assists (1.5) and shot 47.1% from the floor.
Along with emphasizing to the players the importance of working hard and practicing, the 25-year old explained his roots are what keeps him motivated most of all on his journey.
“I started out where these kids were and I didn’t know that much about basketball,” Lamb said. “But it gives you perspective about how far you’ve come and it keeps you focused on how far you have to go. That’s what I’ve learned. I want to continue to learn things like that.”
