A former Niagara University women's basketball coach has filed a legal complaint against the school.
Jamesia Smith, who started as NU's director of basketball operations in 2017-18 before moving to assistant coach the past two seasons, filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights on June 22 through her attorney, Lindy Korn.
According to the complaint, Smith is seeking "the appropriate remedies and damages for discriminatory treatment based on race discrimination, sexual orientation discrimination, and retaliation for opposing discrimination."
The complaint alleges the parents of a player accused Smith, who is Black, of showing favoritism to Black players on the team. They allegedly harassed Smith, recording her during games, spreading "false accusations" to other parents and university officials, and sending inflammatory text messages to the team's head coach, Jada Pierce.
Smith, who is bisexual, was also "falsely accused" of having a sexual relationship with a player, a claim the university allegedly investigated and dismissed.
Smith claims that Niagara failed to support her. According to the complaint, the harassment started Dec. 14, 2019 and the university did nothing to prevent it until March 9. During that period, Smith allegedly suffered from panic attacks, going to the hospital once and urgent care another time. Smith has since been diagnosed with depression, according to the complaint, and has been seeing a counselor.
Smith resigned from her position Wednesday, claiming constructive discharge, legalese for resigning due to a hostile work environment.
Niagara issued a statement from its attorney, Ginger Schroder.
"We are in receipt of the complaint and the university will vigorously defend itself against these claims which we believe are baseless. Niagara University is unable to comment on personnel or legal matters, but takes these matters very seriously. The university is confident that its policies and procedures support its mission to protect the safety and well-being of each member of the campus community."
