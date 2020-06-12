Rich Meranto is certainly no stranger to Niagara Falls outdoor track and field. Will Whisker is a mostly new face to the boys tennis program.
Both had been set to make their head coaching debuts atop their new programs this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season just a few practices in.
So now, rather than bonding with players during practices and games, they're attempting to put their stamps on their programs during an unprecedented period without contact or competition.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
For years, Meranto served as an assistant to longtime head coach Jon Robins, helping steer a program that consistently produced state-level performers.
When Robins retired following the 2018-19 school year, Meranto stepped up and took over "mainly because nobody else wanted it," he said modestly.
Meranto, who is closing in on his own retirement, sees his head coaching stint as a "transition." He brought in three new assistants, Michelle White, Justin Speidel and Alisha Battaglia, and in an ideal world, he'll hand the reigns to one of them after a few years.
"I'm really excited to have the opportunity for my new coaches to really get involved this year," Meranto said. "I'm not gonna be like Jon and coach for 30 years. I came in late, only have a couple years left. My real goal was transition. I want to take everything I learned from Jon and the culture he created and really kind of get the next generation to understand that culture, because Niagara Falls track and field really has a tremendous history."
"Just having this young, energetic staff," he added. "I have such faith in them. I think they were going to be just pivotal. We have so many young kids, and I thought it was going to be great for, especially the freshmen, to have those four years coming through this together."
Meranto made his debut as a track and field head coach during the winter indoor season, but spring is a different animal. Indoor is for the individuals, those who'd call track and field their main sport. Outdoor is for the team, a mix of those diehards and dozens of other athletes simply looking to do something competitive while their top sport is out of season.
Of course, the diehards lead the way, and Niagara Falls was set to have its share. Seniors Abraham Averhart (Cortland), Rajear Moore (Utica) and Molly Chiarella (Oneonta) led the talented class and will each take their talents to the next level in 2020-21.
Averhart would have been a favorite to make it to states in the 100-meter dash or triple jump while anchoring the Wolverines' 4x100, which Meranto said also probably would have been state-bound.
Moore threw shot put and discus and would probably have found a spot in the 200 or 4x400. "He's a utility guy," Meranto said. "You put him wherever you need him. He's a guy that would get you points. His thing is mainly leadership. A tremendous leader."
Chiarella would have starred on the distance side for the girls, and she'll run both cross country and track in college.
"To have three signed to run is pretty darn good," Meranto said.
The senior class added depth as well. Felicity Tiberi would have joined Chiarella running distance for the girls, mainly in the 800 and 4x800. After sitting out as a junior, Shionne Owens would have returns to help on the girls side as well.
Kalem Chappell, coming off a standout football season in the fall, would have joined Averhart in the 4x100 and in sprinting for the boys.
William Carrier, the top boys distance runner, was due for a big year.
"Those seniors were all going to have some stellar years," Meranto said. "William just came into his own during cross country, woking hard every day, running hard every day. He had just gotten to that point, and if there's a kid who was really going to peak as a senior, that's the kid."
The seniors aren't the only ones missing out. Junior Isaiah Williams was looking at a potential breakout outdoor season after making states in indoor.
"We had some real depth," Meranto said. "I had really, really high hopes for how far the team was going to go this year. We were going to be super competitive in the (Niagara Frontier League) like we always are.
"We had a lot of kids come out. Too many, really. There was so much youth, I feel bad from the development and learning the culture standpoint. That's a hard hit. A lot of these younger kids aren't going to have the opportunity to have been coached by those seniors. ... That's the thing that I think is going to hurt my program next year."
BOYS TENNIS
Unlike Meranto, Whisker didn't have a ton of history with the boys tennis program.
After playing in high school at Niagara Catholic, he went to Niagara University to become a teacher. He volunteered as an assistant with the program last spring, but this year was his first as a full-time teacher and coach.
"I had done summer camp last summer," Whisker said about his familiarity with the players. "It was going to be a nice little transition. It was nice to get to know people, work with some kids' parents. It was a very nice experience, and I'm just bummed out.
"It was going to be a fun year. We had 13 kids and only seven spots to play, so I wasn't really sure who was going to play where. There was actually a lot of talent. Usually as a coach you're trying to fill that last spot. I was really excited."
Senior co-captains Yazbeck Sarkees and Benjamin Graham were set to the lead the way, likely both holding down a position in singles play.
"They're both really nice kids," Whisker said. "It's gonna hurt not having them (next year), but it just makes someone else step up."
Favorites to step up next year are Sarkees' younger brother, Matthew, and Caleb Meteer, who showed "great growth," Whisker said. "i think he would have made an excellent third singles player."
