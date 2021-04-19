Football roundup: Wilson, Lew-Port, Lockport get 1st wins

Wilson 21, Newfane 0
The Lakemen (1-2, 1-1 Class C North) may have had trouble playing up against Class A2's Williamsville South in Week 2, but the Panthers (0-2 C North) were no match here. It was ground and pound for Wilson, with Luke Atlas shining bright with 108 rushing yards.
Quarterback Tyler Yousett and fullback Chris Dispenza scored touchdowns on the ground for the Lakemen. But the capper in this one was Jared Jaques' pick-six of Newfane QB Zach Snow to start the third quarter. Snow may have had a tough day through the air by going 4 for 18, but he did notch 72 rushing yards.
Defensively, Wilson was led by Dispenza (3 tackles), Ben Mahar (3 tackles, 1 sack), Evan Mahar (1 sack) and Paul Smith (1 interception). Newfane's notable defensive performance came from Xavier Thomas (3 tackles, 1 INT).
With today's game against Tonawanda canceled, Newfane will not get back to it until 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Akron. Wilson's next action is also unclear at the moment, as the Lakemen's Friday night game with Medina has been postponed.
Orchard Park 35, Niagara Falls 7
The Quakers (3-0 AA) handled the Wolverines (0-3 AA) with a potent attack on offense. Ben Gocella (127 passing yards, 3 TDs), Tommy Sullivan (189 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Kegan Mancabelli (2 receiving TDs) were the difference for OP.
Wolverines signal caller Justin Goldsmith was at least able to get the Falls on board late, connecting with Caleb Tillman in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout. It continues to be a struggle for Niagara Falls, though, as the squad's been outscored 123-24 through three weeks.
The Wolverines will look to break their winless streak 2 p.m. Saturday when fellow 0-3 Hutch Tech comes in.
Williamsville South 35, Starpoint 6
The Billies (3-0, 2-0 A2) continue to flash in 2021, as they've won their first three games by a combined score of 114-35.
The Spartans (0-3, 0-2 A2) have struggled getting out of the starting blocks. QB Carson Marcus went 6 for 11 with 97 passing yards, while Antonio Pescrillo had 40 yards from scrimmage and Starpoint's only TD. Despite the lack of team success thus far, Nathan Lee continues to star for the Spartans, as he totaled 96 yards from scrimmage in defeat (68 receiving, 28 rushing).
The Starpoint defense also had notable showings from Jason Richardson (7 tackles), Thomas Browne (6 tackles), Cole Harrington and Landon Grainy (5 tackles), as well as Colby Lawrence (4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery).
The Spartans are back in action 7 p.m. Friday at Williamsville East.
Grand Island 20, Hamburg 6
The Vikings (2-1 A1) may not be leaning on their passing game yet. But why would you when you can churn out 222 yards on the ground? Jack Dlugokinski (139 yards from scrimmage, 8.2 yards per touch, 2 TDs) and Tyler Weigel (90 yards, 7.5 yards per carry, 1 TD) carried the load in this GI victory.
Although not the focal point of the offense, Tyler Figliola and Luke Seifert also added receptions of 20 and 19 yards, respectively.
The GI defense may have been the story here, though. Seifert (10 1/2 tackles), Dlugokinski (7 tackles, 1 INT), Liam Snyder (5 1/2 tackles), Ben Steck (4 tackles, 2 sacks), Joe Seifert (4 1/2 tackles, 1 FR) and Marcus Celano (2 1/2 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR) all had their fingerprints over the Bulldogs season-low point total, pushing them to 0-3 in A1.
The Vikings' next opponent is Kenmore West, as GI makes a 2 p.m. Saturday visit to the Blue Devils.
Lewiston-Porter 14, East Aurora/Holland 7
Lew-Port (1-1 B1) got its first win of 2021 in a low-scoring affair. Trent Reid and Frank Previte both scampered for rushing TDs as the Lancers knocked off the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1 B1).
It seems like the Lancers will be hanging their hats on a strong defense, as they've yielded 11 points per game in two contests. Lew-Port was able to slow down EA/H quarterback Maxwell Frier, as Robert Woods and Justin Dillon were both able to pick him off. Dillon's INT was the game-clinching play.
The Lancers will look to add another W at 7 p.m. Friday when Iroquois comes in for a B1 tilt.
Lockport 43, Niagara Wheatfield 20
Lions QB Jason Green Jr. (14 for 21, 187 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) had a coming out party to help Lockport (1-2 A1) get its first win the Class A ranks. The Lockport offense was in a groove, with Ricky Maye also playing a huge role with 184 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs (2 rushing, 1 receiving).
WR/RB Collin Thompson came to play as well, totaling 116 yards from scrimmage (87 receiving, 29 rushing) and a receiving TD to go along with his 60-yard kickoff return score. Julius Williams also showed up, putting up six receptions for 44 yards and the Lions' other TD.
NW (1-2 A1) may have fallen in this outing, but it was not due to its offense. QB Evan Stickney (6 for 13, 161 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) had his ups and downs, but was able to connect with Andy Klebaur (4 receptions, 52 yards) and Mark Kuhn (39-yard TD reception).
The Falcons looked to their lead horses again here with Jayden Baker (75 rushing yards, 1 TD) and Joey Kiszka Jr. (135 yards from scrimmage, 11.3 yards per touch, 1 TD).
Damarie Hilson (8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR), Louis Perreault (5 tackles , 1 INT) Stickney (4 tackles, 1 INT) and Xander Fletcher (3 tackles, 1 FR) all had standout performances for the NW defense.
The Falcons look to take off again at 7:45 p.m. Friday when they host 3-0 Jamestown. The Lions will visit West Seneca West at 2 p.m. Saturday.
