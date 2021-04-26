Football roundup: 5 local squads highlight Week 4 with wins

Lockport 39, W. Sen. West 9
The Lions (2-2 A1) may have recorded their biggest win in years, knocking off an undefeated Indians team (3-1 A1). Lockport's offense has become a viable unit, racking up 82 points over the last two games.
Lions QB Jason Green Jr. (9 for 19, 186 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) continues to mature in his sophomore season. He's got plenty of weapons to work with, led by Julius Williams (146 total yards, 2 TDs), Collin Thompson (5 receptions, 106 yards, 2 TDs) and Ricky Maye (112 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs).
The defense has grown as well, holding WSW to a season-low point total. Nino Molinaro also turned defense into offense by scoring on a strip-sack fumble recovery for a TD.
Lockport looks to cap its regular season with a third straight win at 7 p.m. Friday at McKinley.
Niagara Falls 47, Hutch-Tech 0
The Wolverines (1-3 AA) had a breakthrough performance in a battle of winless squads. The Falls stymied the Engineers (0-4 AA), who were shut out for the second time in three outings.
But what was most notable was the Wolverines' offensive outburst. Having not scored over 10 points prior to this tilt, the Falls leaned on the play of Justin Goldsmith (401 passing yards, 5 total TDs), Zion Paige (256 yards from scrimmage, 4 total TDs) and Joey Kusmierski (150 rushing yards, 2 TDs). Kortez Taylor rounded out the scoring with a receiving TD.
The defense was key too, forcing six sacks, as well as Paige picking off Hutch Tech QB Shamere Banks. The Falls was able to nab its first shutout win since 2017.
NF will look to build on this effort at 7 p.m. Friday at Williamsville North.
N. Tonawanda 49, Ken East 14
Another team off the schneid is NT (1-3 A2), as the Lumberjacks got their first win since September of 2019. QB Nash Rieselman pitched a perfect game, going 11 for 11 with 179 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Rieselman hit a bevy of receivers, including Dennis Johnson (4 receptions, 116 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD), Wally Wisniewski (3 receptions, 43 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and Aidan Pless (2 receptions, 49 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs).
The Jacks' running game also showed up, with Johnson, Sam Heim (82 rushing yards, 1 TD) and Jason Francis (48 rushing yards, 1 TD) sparking their wingback attack for 201 yards as a team.
NT looks to keep its momentum running with a 7 p.m. matchup Friday at Starpoint.
Grand Island 28, W. Sen. East 6
The Vikings (3-1) took this non-league battle handily, as Tyler Weigel led the way with a passing and rushing TD for GI. Weigel's first score was an airborne dive for the pylon at the goal line, while his second was a throwback wheel route to Luke Seifert in the red zone.
The Viking's top play of the day, though, may have been an 81-yard bomb from backup signal caller Justin Horvath to Mike Coburn that put GI up three scores at the half.
GI's defense has proven to be top-tier as well. Outside of the Week 3 tilt with Jamestown, the Vikings have held their other three opponents to 14 points or less.
GI will look to keep things rolling when it welcomes in Niagara Wheatfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 16, Burgard 6
The Lakemen (2-2) also came out strong in non-league play, downing the Bulldogs (0-4) with an all-around outing. Wilson QB Tyler Yousett (20 for 27, 186 total yards, 2 TDs) had his best stint in his young varsity tenure.
Despite the rushing attack not clicking, Yousett paced the Lakemen offense with the help of Jared Jaques (5 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD) and Chris Dispenza (4 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD). The junior QB was spreading the ball around all game, as he connected with eight different receivers.
Wilson's defense has been strong for most of 2021 as well, limiting its third opponent under 10 points in four outings. Benjamin Mahar and Xavior Fitzgibbon (3 tackles each) tied for the team lead in tackles, while Evan Mahar and Antonio Gregg both recorded a sack each.
Wilson wraps up its 2021 spring regular season with a 7 p.m. Saturday night game against Akron.
Iroquois 68, Lew-Port 6
It was a grim sight for the Lancers (1-2 Class B1) here, as Trey Kleitz highlighted the Chiefs' (3-0 B1) offensive explosion with 308 passing yards and five touchdowns while his team rushed for 220 yards and three more scores. Although Iroquois is undefeated, this result was a major surprise considering Lew-Port allowed only 11 points per game in its first two outings.
The Lancers lone score came on a kickoff return TD from soccer star turned gridiron standout Robert Woods.
Lew-Port gets back to work 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Depew in non-league play.
Will. East 19, Starpoint 7
The Flames (1-2 A2) did just enough to squeak this game out, as Dorian Facen, Kristian Early and Ethan Dalton all scored to secure the W. The defense showed up for the Spartans (0-4, 0-3 A2) forcing five turnovers, led by Michael Dumond (7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery), Gage Laplante (4 tackles, 1 FR), Cole Harrington (3 tackles, 1 FR), Dominic Grandinetti (2 tackles, 1 interception) and Evan Dean (1 tackles, 1 INT).
Jason Richardson (8 tackles), Thomas Browne (7 tackles) and Ethan Bannister (3 tackles, 1 sack) also had standout performances on D.
Carson Marcus (18 for 28, 161 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) had a better showing in this outing. He was able to link with Luke Davis (108 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD) for Starpoint's lone score, as well as Harrington (6 receptions, 65 yards) and Dumond (4 receptions, 48 yards).
Starpoint will hit the field next at 7 p.m. Friday when North Tonawanda pays a visit.
Jamestown 49, Nia.-Wheatfield 8
The juggernaut the Red Raiders (4-0 A1) have shown to be has been frightening, as they've posted an 182-32 margin in 2021. Trey Drake, Elijah Rojas and Jaylen Butera all recorded three TDs through the air or on the ground, respectively, against the Falcons.
NW (1-3 A1) was able to get a late score from Marco Chimento, who posted a strong game with 67 rushing yards on 11.2 yards per carry. The senior also added four tackles and a fumble recovery on D.
Despite the scoring total allowed, the Falcons got solid defensive outings from Damarie Hilson, Andy Klebaur (7 tackles each) and Trevon Mathews (5 tackles).
NW returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Island.
