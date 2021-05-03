Football roundup: 4 locals win to cap regular season

Grand Island 42, Nia.-Wheatfield 0
The Vikings (4-1, 3-1 A1) really ran it up in this tilt, as they totaled six rushing scores en route to the win. Pacing GI was senior QB Tyler Weigel, who rushed for four TDs in the first half alone.
Weigel also got a ton of help from Jack Dlugokinski, who rushed for over 100 yards and a TD and had an interception on defense. GI's scoring was rounded out by backup QB Justin Horvath.
The Vikings defense was able to get its first shutout of 2021, aided by another forced turnover from Ben Steck on a fumble recovery. Outside of its April 10 loss to Jamestown, GI has held its four other opponents to 14 points or less, giving up just 12 combined points over the last three games.
For NW (1-4 A1), it was tough sledding in a season that was up and down under first-year coach Joe Kiszka Sr. The Falcons got noteworthy performances defensively from Damarie Hilson (2 sacks) and Xander Fletcher (1 INT).
The Vikings are our lone playoff team, so they'll head into the Class A sectionals 7 p.m. Friday against South Park at Robert Rich Sr. All High Stadium in Buffalo.
N. Tonawanda 14, Starpoint 7
Wally Wisniewski (5 receptions, 94 yards from scrimmage, 1 rushing TD) and Dennis Johnson (76 rushing yards, 38 yards per carry, 1 rushing TD) kept their dynamic duo status intact in this win. NT (2-3 Class A2) may not be heading to sectionals, but it was able to put together back-to-back wins to cap the spring's regular season.
Lumberjacks QB Nash Rieselman was not slinging it around like he did in Week 4, but he a solid outing, going 7 of 12 passing with 47 total yards of offense.
The Spartans (0-5, 0-4 A2) saw Michael Dumond step in at QB for Carson Marcus, as the former found Cole Harrington for Starpoint's lone score of the game.
The Jacks finish their season in traditional fashion, as they'll visit rival Tonawanda for the annual T-NT Classic at 6 p.m. Friday.
Niagara Falls 38, Will. East 26
The Falls (2-3) ended its season on a winning note, taking its final two outings. The offense has been key over the last two games, as the Wolverines have totaled 85 points in the span.
The Falls looked explosive in this contest, totaling 425 yards of offense, with a blistering 276 on the ground. Wolverines QB Justin Goldsmith completed 69.2% of his passes and had four total TDs, including three rushing, while Joey Kusmierski added another score on the ground as he sparked the running game for most of the night. Fakir Haslip was on the receiving end of Goldsmith's lone TD pass.
Defensively, Jesiere Carter also got the Falls on the board when he forced a sack to cause a safety.
Lockport 40, McKinley 2
The Lions (3-2 A1) narrowly missed the playoffs and Class A might have lucked out on that. One of the hottest teams in Section VI as of late, Lockport closed the regular season with three straight wins and averaged 40.7 points per game in that stretch.
Ricky Maye continued to make defenses pay, racking up 142 yards from scrimmage and 1 TD. Jaheim Clayton (57 rushing yards, 14.3 yards per carry, 1 TD) and Julius Williams (54 rushing yards, 9.0 yards per carry, 1 TD) also contributed to the rushing attack, as the Lions pounded the rock for 206 yards as a team.
Sophomore QB Jason Green Jr. also connected with Logan Wendt for another score through the air.
Lockport allowed a season-low point total in this outing as well. The D was energized by the performance of Nino Molinaro, who posted seven tackles, three sacks, an interception and a scoop-and-score TD to pad his monster stat line.
Depew 26, Lew-Port 6
The Wildcats (4-1) ran up and down the field in this non-leaguer, with Christian Pagano netting 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Depew rushed for 245 overall.
The Lancers (1-3) continued to struggle on offense, as they were held at or below 14 points for the fourth time this season. Despite the limited point total, Frank Previte was able to get Lew-Port on the board with an 8-yard TD run in the second half.
Defensively, the Lancers also saw Spencer Reisman close the regular season with an interception of Wildcats quarterback Chris Peters, who was held to a 1-of-5 passing day.
Cleve Hill 32, Newfane 15
The Golden Eagles (2-1 C North) got a special performance from Nate Cummings in this contest, with the senior bursting for 247 rushing yards and three TDs. Despite the loss for the Panthers (0-3 C North), it was an encouraging effort following two weeks away after a third COVID-19 pause this spring.
Newfane QB Zach Snow was able to get the Panthers on board for the first time all spring, as he connected with Sam Capen on a TD strike. The Panthers also got their first rushing score of 2021, with Trevor Heschke taking an end-around reverse to pay dirt.
The Panthers D had solid showings from Brett Bucolo and Jared Traverse (1 fumble recovery each), as well as Michael Carmer, who recorded two sacks in the regular season finale.
Newfane will wrap its season 2 p.m. Saturday at home when C South's Chautauqua Lake comes to town.
Akron 29, Wilson 0
Aidan Smith (111 rushing yard, 3 TDs) and Adam Mietz (195 yards of total offense, 1 TD, 2 INTs) were two names that stood out in this win for the Tigers (4-1, 1-1 C North). It was a difficult way for the Lakemen (2-3, 1-2 C North) to cap the regular season after back-to-back wins in weeks three and four.
With Wilson suffering a shutout, the best play it saw was from its defensive stalwarts. Chris Dispenza led the team with six tackles, followed by Luke Atlas and Xavior Fitzgibbon at five apiece. Anthony Dispenza and Jared Jaques also showed their mettle, both picking off Smith.
The Lakemen will close their season out at 6 p.m. Wednesday when C North rival Cleve Hill makes a visit.
