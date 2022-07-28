Sometimes Joey Kusmierski goes to the Niagara Falls football field just to think. It’s his favorite place, a sanctuary that removes him from the struggles of life. Playing football is Kusmierski’s true love.
After the Kensington Lions Club all-star game tonight, Kusmierski will have to find a new love and a new escape. Kusmierski is smart enough to attend college and talented enough to play college football. But while classmates were concerned about pimples and homework, Kusmierski was deep on the path to becoming a man.
Since the age of 6, football has been one of the few aspects of life Kusmierski could latch onto, the brotherhood with teammates providing stability to a volatile childhood. Kusmierski lived in four households during as a youth and worked a full-time job throughout high school.
Rather than feeding teenage impulses, Kusmierski worked to buy food, it sometimes taking precedence over tests and homework. Not wanting to throw himself into debt without knowing what to study in college, Kusmierski enlisted in the United States Marines. So now his No. 1 love will be cast aside, at least for the next six years of service.
“It’s just something that always took my troubles away,” Kusmierski said. “… Some people have other things, but football and the gym have always been my way of coping with things.”
Kusmierski’s mother battled addiction when he was a toddler, and he and his brother were sent to live with his grandmother. At 3 years old, the brothers were sent to foster care. His father, for whom he’s named, took custody. But because they had different fathers, Kusmierski stayed in Niagara Falls and his brother moved to Florida.
Kusmierski still lives with his dad, but he says communication is scarce. His father is responsible, however, for signing him up for football. From his first snap along the defensive line, Kusmierski fell in love.
“Just being around people who want the same thing as you,” Kusmierski said. “It just gives me motivation to keep doing it.”
Over time, Kusmierski evolved into a running back and linebacker, becoming Niagara Falls’ premier player and hardest worker when he reached the varsity team as a sophomore. At 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, he proved rough and rugged enough to absorb and deliver blows with ferocity.
Those who played with or against Kusmierski wouldn’t question his toughness. Kusmierski doesn’t talk tough or act tough, even with a menacing tinted visor and a tattoo of a lion sprawling across the inside of his right forearm from wrist to elbow. He’s simply tough on his own.
That toughness allowed Kusmierski to endure childhood hardships, to balance a man’s life with a boy’s. He didn’t receive the assistance on tasks from parents that are considered normal for many kids, such as getting a driver’s permit and license.
It should also help survive boot camp in the coming weeks and Niagara Falls coach Don Bass believes it will help him become a good father.
“You can succeed because of something, but you can succeed in spite of something,” Bass said. “That kind of stuff sticks with you, so I think that will not only make him a good man, but a tremendous father.”
Bass long urged Kusmierski to consider college more seriously, even if it meant playing for a Division III or junior college. Often exhausted from working, practice and school, Kusmierski never immersed himself in studies. On Dec. 7, 2021, he took his oath to the Marines.
Although Kusmierski didn’t take the path Bass preferred, the coach believes the military will provide structure. Still, Kusmierski will need to find another endeavor to fill the football void in his life.
“Any time you talk to someone who’s 15 or 16 years old who can talk to you and function like a grown up, you realize they’ve experienced some things they never should have seen at this time in their life,” Bass said. “Sometimes kids look at the service as a way out, but he’s a little more grounded because he’s faced adversity in his young life.”
There may be an option for Kusmierski to play for one of the Marine Corps football teams, and attending college at the culmination of his service is still on the table. Bass believes Kusmierski will eventually go to college, but football will be part of the equation. It’s also hard to think Kusmierski won’t find his way back to the game he loves to play.
“I never really stopped working,” Kusmierski said. “I’m in the gym every day, I’m always at the field. It was being with the team that made it feel different.”
