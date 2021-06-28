Losing a championship game is a little easier to take when your loss is your friend's victory.
Williamsville East shut out Grand Island 6-0 in the Section VI Class A1 baseball finals Saturday in Clarence to give East varsity baseball coach Chris Gruarin, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate and former Grand Island assistant coach, a pennant against his mentor, GI coach Dean Santorio.
East pitcher Trey Maclay threw a two-hitter, spoiling a solid effort by Vikings starting pitcher Zach Cramer, who gave up six hits. East scored three runs in the second inning and tacked on three more in the sixth for the win.
Santorio said Gruarin is "a really close friend of mine, and losing to him takes a little bit of a sting out of it because he does a hell of a job. They've got a great program. They're very good baseball team."
"I coached two years with him when I got out of college, and he taught me a lot about the game and how to conduct young men," Gruarin said of Santorio.
"I'm grateful every day," Gruarin said of their friendship. "Anytime I need advice, I call him. I'm so grateful for his advice and him mentoring me, and I love him. I love him. He's my best friend and he's my second father."
Gruarin gave the ball to his staff ace, Maclay in the final,and the senior righthander delivered for East, the top seed in the tourney. Maclay "gave up no runs the whole tournament," Gruarin said. "He threw Monday and he was our ace. He was our ace the whole year, and he put in so much work, and we're just so proud of him, so proud of him for getting that baseball and showing us he's our No. 1 in the tournament."
Maclay said he didn't have have a scouting report on the batting order of the third-seeded Vikings, who advanced to the finals with an 8-6 win over Sweet Home.
"I did not. The only thing I had was my coach told me that the kids he wanted me to be careful with are 3 and 4 hitters," Maclay said. "He said that the first two guys are good contact hitters. But other than that, attack and go after it. So that was kind of the game plan. Early on, this mound is taller than ours, so I had trouble finding my way down it and finding the zone. But I was locked in."
"All his stuff is just on," East star catcher Joe Mack, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, said of Maclay's game. "He's an electric pitcher. The more he throws, the better he's gonna become. Progressively through the game, he just got better and better. As you saw, first inning, a little rough, a little bumpy, but he kept going, kept grinding, kept throwing, and it was just lights out after that."
Santorio said his Vikings couldn't get enough going offensively. "Today wasn't our day. We hit probably five or six quality balls right at people, which is the difference sometimes in baseball," he said. "And I told our guys Zach Cramer pitched a hell of a game again. If you'd have told me that we gave up three runs through six innings and six hits, we'd know we're in a game in the sectional finals against a very quality opponent.
"Baseball, when you're playing a quality opponent, comes down to one or two plays or one or two big hits, and really that's what it came down to."
Cramer ran into trouble only in the second inning when Owen Valley and Jacob Cloen hit back-to-back singles to left field and Bobby Miller followed with a walk to load the bases. Aidan Wojciechowski singled to center field to plate the game's first run and keep the bases loaded for Mack, who singled to center to drive in two more runs, and the Flames led 3-0 after two innings.
"He got up in a big spot. Joe's the best player I've ever coached," Gruarin said. "He came up in that big spot and he proved why he's the best. And I'm just so happy for him. He earned this."
GI managed two hits, and even GI's first hit, a line drive over third base by Joe Knight in the first inning, just ticked off the glove of a leaping Cooper Rossano at third base. Only Logan Sionko's single to right field in the fifth inning eluded a Flames glove. Sionko's base rap followed a walk by Ty Figliola and gave the Vikings runners on first and second with none out. But Maclay struck out a Viking, and with one out Jack Dlugokinski lined a Maclay pitch to shortstop where the Flames' Michael Stellrecht caught the ball inches off the synthetic turf and relayed to second baseman Glen MacLeay to double up Figliola off second base.
As his players celebrated after the final out, Gruarin called the Section VI pennant an "Unbelievable feeling," especially after all teams missed the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These kids that missed out last year, you know, we told them this is it. We're in a dog pile the last game of the season. ... You know, we're so lucky to have just an awesome group of seniors that came in and bought into what we believed in, and then they put so much work in in a short amount of time."
East finished with a 19-3 record. GI closed the season at 14-5, 12-4 and in second place in the Niagara Frontier League.
Santorio said he told his team after the game that they had "an awful lot to be proud of" after not being together for a full season the year before and having to start this season with limited practice time.
"We win nine in a row to get here and get to the sectional finals. That's hard to do," he said. "It's hard to win nine in a row in your division when your division's pretty solid this year. So I have nothing but good things to say about this group. You had two weeks to get ready for a season, and here we are in the finals."
