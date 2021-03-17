SANBORN — The Falcons have been floundering as of late.
Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball ran into a hot Williamsville East squad, as the Flames took a 74-58 non-league win Wednesday at Niagara Wheatfield High School. The Falcons (6-7) have dropped four straight games, meaning they'll need to win their next one Friday at Kenmore West to qualify for the Class A-1 sectionals.
It was a battle with East (10-4) in the early onset, as TJ Robinson lit up the Flames with three 3-pointers for his nine first-quarter points, giving NW a 17-16 lead. East point guard Max Schneider tallied eight in the quarter, but he was far from done.
After things were tied at 22, the Flames had four different scorers contribute to an 8-0 run. The Falcons responded well, however, closing the gap to 32-30 at the break, sparked by a Luke DenHaese bucket and Ty Kwitchoff hitting a 3 and then taking a charge.
NW seemed to be playing from behind from there, though. Dorian Facen Jr. opened up the third with back-to-back jumpers from deep, then Schneider got going, notching seven points in the period to push the Flames lead to 51-42 heading into the fourth. That's when the 5-foot-7 junior point guard decided to go nuclear.
After the Falcons cut their deficit down to 56-51, Schneider would continue on what's been a remarkable 2021 campaign to spark the Flames' 7-0 run. He scored 12 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth, helping East build as big as an 18-point lead and recording his 1,000th career point in the process.
Schneider, who came into Wednesday's action averaging 29.4 points per game, got some help from his supporting cast, with Facen recording 10 points and Jack Winterhalter and Joe Mack chipping in eight apiece. NW's dynamic tandem of Robinson and Fletcher wasn't enough, as they both poured in 18 points, while the former added three 3-pointers.
Fletcher wants to see the team get a little bit more communication going and he hopes that will lead to more jumpers falling. The sophomore southpaw also wants to see the offense spreading out a bit, allowing him to create for himself and others, as well as find Robinson on the wings for open looks.
Not showing any signs of wavering with his cool and calm demeanor, Fletcher had a simple message as to what could help the Falcons get back on the winning track.
"I would just say, mostly, we've gotta get in help-side (rotations), kick out to shooters, then pass to the other side," Fletcher said. "(And) get more defensive rebounds."
NW head coach Erik O'Bryan knew the Flames would try to take Robinson and Fletcher away, but unlike throughout most of the season, the complimentary scoring was lagging, with only 22 points coming from players outside of the Falcons' backcourt.
"We've been able to manage to score with getting it inside with (Shawn) Watson and Wyatt Cooper and Thomas (Jesse)," O'Bryan said. "Get to the basket, Ty (Kwitchoff) or John (LaScala) would be knocking down shots, it would be no big thing ... We've usually been making those chippies all year long and they just didn't fall tonight. And unfortunately, they feed off of that."
One may look at the young Falcons' recent struggles and take an inward approach. But it's hard to ignore their recent slate, as the last four games have come against Will East, Niagara Falls, Lockport and Newfane.
Knowing how young and talented this team is, with Fletcher contributing as a sophomore, Cooper contributing as a freshman and even Robinson not hitting his peak yet as a junior, O'Bryan knows these growing pains will have to be sifted out to get this group where it needs to be.
"We've got 13 games in, it looks like we're gonna get our 14th. We can only hope that we're able to (be) healthy enough to continue on and get our 15th starting next Tuesday," said O'Bryan, whose last four games have come against opponents whose combined record is 43-11.
" ... The blessing there is we've been able to stay healthy, knock on wood, and get a season in for this team. ... I'm pretty hard pressed to find a team that we lost to that wasn't very good that we played and lost to. That sets the barometer for these guys where we've gotta take it up a notch going into the playoffs. And we play really good in spurts, we look like a million bucks. There's also times we look flat broke."
O'Bryan was enthused with how the Falcons matched up with Schneider in the first half, holding him to 12 points. Stopping him from penetrating above the foul line before halftime, the NW head man thought the key to the second half demise was the inability to hold Schneider back in that same fashion as before.
"As the game wore on ... the first initial second guy contact, coming at him to help stop, was now inside the foul line," He said. " ... And that's youth too. So I was excited about seeing that in the first half, the way they were defending like that, but we'll move on. We'll get ready for West now and that's what the year has come to."
NW tips off next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ken West.
