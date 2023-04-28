ORCHARD PARK — The Bills selected a tight end in the first round and traded up to do so. It left many perplexed, but it probably shouldn’t have been a surprise.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they had been looking for another tight end to pair with Dawson Knox and his statement tracks with past decisions with the position. The same year Buffalo drafted Knox, it also took Tommy Sweeney and signed Tyler Kroft in free agency.
Last year the Bills signed O.J. Howard in free agency and tried Jacob Hollister in 2021, but neither made it out of training camp. Buffalo has tried to find its No. 2 tight end, only to fail in each attempt, so much so that it used guard Bobby Hart as a tight end 102 times last season.
Newly-drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid may be the solution to the search due to his skill set, which differs from Knox’s and will allow the Bills to play both at the same time.
“I think it’s just the versatility again, lining up inline, flex, in the wing, in the slot,” Kincaid said in his first meeting with the Buffalo media. “I feel like it is difficult to gameplan and just for teams to, at least in college, struggling to figure out what personnel to match up, who to put on who so I feel like it just provides some attention for teams that they really got to focus on and it can take away from some other players.”
Dalton Kincaid on conversations with the #Bills about his role in the offense. pic.twitter.com/0IroDeSx96— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) April 28, 2023
At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, Kincaid certainly has the size of a tight end, but athleticism honed on the basketball court will allow him to play like a big wide receiver. Kincaid focused more on basketball in high school — there was also a year he questioned if he wanted to play sports at all — until his friends convinced him to play football as a senior at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas.
Kincaid was offered just a few scholarships coming out of high school, but none were Division I, so he went to FCS San Diego. One week into his first training camp, one of his coaches told him he had potential to be a pro.
After catching 11 touchdowns on 24 receptions as a freshman, Kincaid led the FCS with 46 catches against zone coverage. That’s where he could become especially valuable for the Bills, because it was lacking last season.
Buffalo was never able to replace the production of Cole Beasley in the slot and against zone coverage. Beasley was so missed that he was brought back late in the season but couldn’t recapture his old form.
“Kincaid is just creeping death to basic zone coverage for a few reasons,” USA TODAY NFL editor Doug Farrar said. “He has the speed to get through the first gates, he’s on point when it’s time to stop and catch, and he’s just a bully after the catch.”
Kincaid can also give quarterback Josh Allen a big target on jump balls and in the red zone due to his size and speed. A back fracture kept Kincaid from working out at the combine, but he said Friday that was confident that he would have run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
Beane was adamant after the first round that Kincaid was a willing blocker, but the Bills picked him to catch passes, and without discussing his specific role, anticipates him being split wide like Travis Kelce or Jimmy Graham.
Daniel Jeremiah said "the league is gonna regret letting Josh Allen get this man..."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 28, 2023
Is Dalton Kincaid the biggest steal of the draft? @BuffaloBills #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/L9ER40irgj
With the addition of Kincaid, Beane has said the Bills would play more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), but opponents would treat him like a receiver and it could create size mismatches. Kincaid, who caught 35 touchdowns (16 at Utah) during his college career, also provides a big body for a red zone offense that went from first to ninth in the NFL last season.
“Generally when you’re in 12 (personnel), if you’ve got two Y tight ends, you’re going to get base defense,” Beane said. “When he’s in the game, we’re going to get nickel as if we’re in 11. So it’s just a different style player, (at) 6-3, just under 250, he’s not a receiver but he’s more of a receiver. We’re not going to be having him block a lot of six-techs.”
Almost immediately Beane attempted to pump the brakes on Kincaid by saying he would need time to learn, but after trading up two spots during a year in which the team is limited in salary cap space and draft capital, Kincaid must contribute as a rookie.
Luckily, Utah’s offense translates well to the NFL, and after watching film with Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey upon arriving in Orchard Park on Friday, Kincaid saw some similarities in the schemes.
“There’s a lot of stuff that is very similar, just different terms,” Kincaid said. “So I feel like that’ll be the biggest thing is just switching the terminology over. I think it’s a fun offense to be in. You do a lot before the ball, you can get into quick situations and I feel like a lot of it is just scheme will basically set you up to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.