GRAND ISLAND — The banners hanging on the wall of the Grand Island High School gymnasium provide a visual history of the school’s strong athletic tradition. But one hung barren, with no league or sectional championships to celebrate.
That banner is going to need updating.
The Vikings have slowly crept up the girls lacrosse standings in recent years and now they sit alone at the top of Section VI's Conference 2. Grand Island finished the regular season 6-0 in league games, capturing its first championship in program history.
Grand Island outscored conference opponents 85-36 this season and all four of its losses came to Conference 1 foes, with three decided by one goal.
“You walk into the gym all the time and you look at it and it’s sad,” senior Olivia Fox said. “We’re constantly reminded every day that there’s no number up there. I think that’s what made us worker harder — having it stare down at us. It made us work 10 times harder to get a number up there.”
One of the biggest reasons for Grand Island’s surge to the top has been its play on defense. Last year the Vikings surrendered 7.9 goals per game, but this year the number has dropped to 6.1. They have allowed double-digit goals once — 14 to Conference 1 champion Lancaster — after giving up 10 or more five times last year.
No longer does Grand Island need to rely on winning high-scoring games. The Vikings have played in five games in which neither team reached double figures, winning three. They even dueled Clarence in a 4-3 loss, tying for Section VI’s second-lowest scoring game of the season.
Juliet Cadima (39 points) and Ella Koslowski (34 points) have combined for 23 fewer points, but they have already snatched 21 more ground balls than last year. As a team, Grand Island has already grabbed 19 more ground balls and has given up 187 fewer shots on goal.
“We have a great defense, a great goalie in senior Beth Kulikowski and we don’t have to get in shootouts,” Grand Island head coach Jen Chowske said. “We played Clarence to a 4-3 game and for any team to hold an opponent to four goals is amazing. We have a solid team from goalie to midfield to attack. We don’t have to rely on one part of the team.”
Playing at a slower pace has also caused a slight drop in goals, going from 11.4 per game in 2021 to 11.1 this season. But Grand Island has been able to maintain its balance. Five players recorded at least 20 goals for the second consecutive season.
Fox’s points dropped from 96 to 61, but she already has 13 more ground balls than a year ago. Meanwhile Lily Koslowski (49 goals, 7 assists) is on pace to surpass her 59 points from last season.
Freshman Natalie Malush also stepped into fill the void left by Jenna Doctor’s graduation, scoring 20 goals and recording five assists after totaling four goals last season.
“We share the ball well and get it moving,” Fox said. “I think it’s nice that all of our teammates an contribute to bringing up the score. We all can depend on each other and we know that as long as we play our game, we can come out on top.”
With a conference championship already set be etched on the banner on the gym, Grand Island now focuses on adding a second number to it. The Vikings enter sectionals as the No. 1 seed in Class C when they host either No. 9 Lake Shore/Silver Creek or No. 8 Williamsville South at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
They took a step forward in the postseason last year, reaching the semifinals before losing a 19-14 game to Williamsville East. Previously, they lost in the quarterfinals in three consecutive postseasons.
“We’ve all had the thought of it, but now that (a conference title) actually happened, it makes us want to work harder,” Lily Koslowski said. “We got that success and we know what it feels like.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.